Testing at Scale

Get started Contact us

Optimized for velocity

Before

10m
3m
2m
1m

Waiting on slowest node

After

4m
4m
4m
4m

Optimal partitioning reduces wait time

Test splitting is the fastest path to faster builds. Buildkite’s intelligent distribution and unlimited concurrency let you ship more while waiting less.

  1. Split tests automatically based on historical data
  2. Maintain peak speed through continuous optimization and rebalancing
  3. Connect as many agents as you need—there’s no limit on concurrency

Zero tolerance for flaky tests

A decaying test suite kills delivery momentum. Build a culture of continuous test suite excellence with clear ownership and automated intervention.

  1. Automatically detect and quarantine unreliable tests
  2. Route issues to the right teams with programmatic ownership rules
  3. Build confidence (and speed) with consistently dependable test results

To use a merge queue effectively, you need really clean tests because every flake you have is going to make merging more painful for engineers. With Buildkite, we reduced our flake rate from 30% to 7%, which has been crucial for keeping our main branch shippable.

Ian Chesal
Head of Infrastructure, Persona

Always improving, never degrading

An example CODEOWNERS file window with a foreground visual showing assigned flaky tests

Your test suite evolves with your business. Keep developers shipping at speed with real-time analytics and insights deeply integrated with pipelines.

  1. Monitor critical metrics across all your test suites
  2. Spot emerging patterns before they impact delivery
  3. Measure and demonstrate the ROI of reliability investments

Key features

Test splitting

Test splitting reduces build times by splitting work based on historical data. Optimize by partitioning tests into parallel jobs across multiple agents. Use your own rules via the API, or Buildkite’s built-in intelligent sorting.

Real-time flaky test detection & quarantining

Real-time flaky test detection & quarantining can automatically categorize and isolate problematic tests. Map tests to teams and automatically assign ownership, so it’s clear who needs to know about and fix any given flake.

Unified analytics

Unified analytics that monitor, control, and visualize your test suites, easily accessed alongside your pipelines. Learn and improve in response to metrics that show the speed and reliability of your test suites in real time.

Built by developers, for developers

  1. SOC 2 Type II compliant.
  2. Audit logs.
  3. Multi-level permissions to control access.
  4. REST and GraphQL APIs.
  5. SSO, SAML, and 2FA.

Customers

Teams work better with Buildkite

40 minutes

Learn how Persona migrated source code control and CI/CD systems to achieve faster builds at lower cost.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan

How Persona reduced its flaky test rate from 30% to 7%

Frequently asked questions

Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.

Flaky tests are automated tests that produce inconsistent or unreliable results, despite being run on the same code and environment. They cause frustration, decrease confidence in testing, and waste time while you investigate whether the failure is due to a genuine bug.

By default, Test Engine detects flaky tests by surfacing when the same test is run multiple times on the same commit SHA with different results. The tests might run multiple times within a single build or across different builds. Either way, they are detected as flaky if they report both passed and failed results.

Test Engine also offers several other flaky test detection configurations based on those used by top software teams.

Yes! Use our support for Jest, Playwright, Cypress, RSpec, and more—or easily implement your own. You can also use Test Engine with JUnit XML-formatted test results (the industry standard for test result metadata).

No, you set your own limits with self-hosted agents. Buildkite handles upwards of 100,000 concurrent agents from some customers, and Buildkite Test Engine can automatically rebalance test workloads based on historical data to speed builds.

You have full control over build performance. Want faster builds? Add more concurrent agents. Prioritizing cost? Reduce parallelization for non-critical pipelines.

Buildkite Test Engine is straightforward to get up and running. Persona Identities reported a 50% improvement to their flaky rate over the course of a 4-week POC with Buildkite.

Buildkite provides an SLA of 99.95% uptime and a status page to track any incidents.

Yes! All new organizations get a 30-day free trial of the Pro plan to try the key features. See Pricing for all the details on the plans.

Get started Contact us
