Testing at Scale

“ To use a merge queue effectively, you need really clean tests because every flake you have is going to make merging more painful for engineers. With Buildkite, we reduced our flake rate from 30% to 7%, which has been crucial for keeping our main branch shippable.”
- Ian Chesal
- Head of Infrastructure, Persona
Test splitting reduces build times by splitting work based on historical data. Optimize by partitioning tests into parallel jobs across multiple agents. Use your own rules via the API, or Buildkite’s built-in intelligent sorting.
Real-time flaky test detection & quarantining can automatically categorize and isolate problematic tests. Map tests to teams and automatically assign ownership, so it’s clear who needs to know about and fix any given flake.
Unified analytics that monitor, control, and visualize your test suites, easily accessed alongside your pipelines. Learn and improve in response to metrics that show the speed and reliability of your test suites in real time.
Learn how Persona migrated source code control and CI/CD systems to achieve faster builds at lower cost.
Flaky tests are automated tests that produce inconsistent or unreliable results, despite being run on the same code and environment. They cause frustration, decrease confidence in testing, and waste time while you investigate whether the failure is due to a genuine bug.
By default, Test Engine detects flaky tests by surfacing when the same test is run multiple times on the same commit SHA with different results. The tests might run multiple times within a single build or across different builds. Either way, they are detected as flaky if they report both passed and failed results.
Test Engine also offers several other flaky test detection configurations based on those used by top software teams.
Yes! Use our support for Jest, Playwright, Cypress, RSpec, and more—or easily implement your own. You can also use Test Engine with JUnit XML-formatted test results (the industry standard for test result metadata).
No, you set your own limits with self-hosted agents. Buildkite handles upwards of 100,000 concurrent agents from some customers, and Buildkite Test Engine can automatically rebalance test workloads based on historical data to speed builds.
You have full control over build performance. Want faster builds? Add more concurrent agents. Prioritizing cost? Reduce parallelization for non-critical pipelines.
Buildkite Test Engine is straightforward to get up and running. Persona Identities reported a 50% improvement to their flaky rate over the course of a 4-week POC with Buildkite.
Yes! All new organizations get a 30-day free trial of the Pro plan to try the key features. See Pricing for all the details on the plans.
