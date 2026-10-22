Buildkite vs CircleCI

Setup and first build Decide where agents run, your machines or Buildkite’s hosted agents, then define a pipeline in YAML or generate it in code. More to decide up front; the design is the product. Connect a repo and run on CircleCI’s cloud. No infrastructure decisions to make.

Compute and execution Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Mix both in one pipeline using separate queues. Cloud executors for Docker, Linux, Arm, Windows, macOS and GPU. Self-hosted machine and container runners on every plan, and CircleCI Server 4.10 on your own Kubernetes.

Scale and concurrency Free: 10 concurrent jobs · Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents · Enterprise: unlimited self-hosted agents. Hosted Linux to 256 vCPU and Mac M4 to 48 vCPU on Pro (pricing). Free: 30 concurrent jobs · Performance: 80 · Scale: unlimited since 20 August 2026. macOS: 1 / 15 / custom. Self-hosted runner concurrency: 5 / 20 / unlimited.

Orchestration and dynamic pipelines Any step can upload new steps at runtime, from Go, Python, Bash or any other language, as often as the build needs — by default up to 500 uploads and 4,000 jobs per build (limits). Included on every plan. Dynamic config through a setup workflow: a pipeline can be continued once, within six hours of its creation. Dynamic Parallelism (October 2026, experimental) sizes test parallelism to the tests selected.

Test intelligence Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise. Free: 250k executions a month · Pro: 1M, then $15 per million. Static test splitting on every plan, and flaky-test detection (5 tests on Free). Smarter Testing — test selection, dynamic splitting, auto-rerun and test analytics — is metered in test atoms: 1,000 / 10,000 / 100,000 a month.

Artifacts and registries Artifact storage plus package and container registries across 13 ecosystems, in the same platform. Artifacts, workspaces and caching, with storage metered in credits above each plan’s allowance.

Observability OpenTelemetry traces from the agents running your jobs and from the platform, configured once per cluster for hosted and self-hosted agents. In preview. OpenTelemetry trace export to any OTLP backend since March 2026, configured per organisation. Spans come from CircleCI’s core services, not from job executors.

Governance and security SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. SOC 2 Type II and FedRAMP Tailored (LI-SaaS). SAML SSO and config policies on Scale. Audit logs on request on every plan, with streaming on Scale.

AI tooling A remote MCP server with OAuth sign-in, plus an open-source local server. Your coding agents read builds and logs, trigger runs and iterate on pipelines. A hosted MCP server (September 2026) with OAuth2 or a personal API token, and Chunk, its tooling for validating changes before you push.

Reliability and ownership Choose where agents run and we run the control plane. The agent is open source. 99.95% platform uptime commitment on Enterprise. View SLA → CircleCI runs the control plane and cloud executors. CircleCI Server puts the platform on your own Kubernetes.