Windows Hosted Agents
Windows builds, ready to go
Run Windows jobs on hosted agents managed by Buildkite. Now in public preview.
Windows, without the servers
Run Windows jobs on machines Buildkite manages, and pay only for the minutes you use.
A clean machine for every job
Each job runs on a fresh Windows Server 2022 virtual machine, which Buildkite destroys along with its data when the job finishes.
Windows containers, process isolated
Docker Engine is installed on every machine and runs Windows containers with process isolation.
Bring your GitHub Actions workflows
GitHub Actions compatibility runs jobs that target windows-latest on a Windows hosted queue, next to your Linux and Mac jobs.
Run Windows alongside everything else
Add Windows to the pipelines you already run on Buildkite.
One pipeline, every platform
Target a Windows hosted queue from any step, and run it next to your Linux and Mac steps in the same pipeline.
A shape for every job
Choose an instance shape for each queue, starting at 2 vCPU and 8 GB of memory, and size up as your jobs need it.
Pay by the minute
Pay per vCPU minute only while your jobs run, with no idle machines to pay for.
Pricing
Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.
Each new signup can evaluate hosted agents for free as part of our 30-day all access trial.
Windows hosted agents are in public preview. Read the Windows hosted agents docs for the base image and current limitations.
Small
2 vCPU, 8GB RAM
$0.016 USD
per minute
Medium
4 vCPU, 16GB RAM
$0.032 USD
per minute
Large
8 vCPU, 32GB RAM
$0.064 USD
per minute
Get started with Windows Hosted Agents
Get started for free with a full month of our all-access trial.