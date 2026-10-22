Buildkite vs CloudBees

What it is A CI platform: orchestration, test intelligence, registries and governance in one system. CloudBees CI: enterprise Jenkins. CloudBees Unify: a control and context plane over Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab, scanners, source control and Jira, with its own CI.

Compute and execution Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Agents connect outbound over HTTPS. CloudBees CI: Jenkins controllers and agents you run, on Kubernetes or traditional platforms. Unify CI: CloudBees’ shared Kubernetes infrastructure, or self-hosted edge runners that poll Unify for jobs.

Pipeline model Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Static YAML works too. Agent Stack for Kubernetes runs each job as a pod. CloudBees CI: Groovy Jenkinsfiles. Unify: a workflow syntax that CloudBees describes as having, in general, “the same syntax and semantics as GitHub Actions”.

Test intelligence Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise. Smart Tests: predictive test selection, flaky-test surfacing, and quarantine since August 2026, across Jenkins, GitHub Actions and GitLab.

Governance and compliance SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. Audit evidence is gathered with the tools you already use. Compliance templates for SOC 2, PCI, ISO 27001 and more, OPA/Rego policies, and audit-ready evidence generated from each run. RBAC.

Certifications SOC 2 Type II, with a public trust site. ISO/IEC 27001:2022, 27017 and 27018; SOC 2 Type II for Unify and Smart Tests; CSA STAR Level One; NIST CSF 2.0.

Security posture and analytics Bring your own security and analytics tools, and send OpenTelemetry traces to the collector you already run. SLSA provenance for registry packages on Enterprise. Findings from scanners such as Snyk, Black Duck and SonarQube deduplicated in one place, a security posture dashboard, and DORA and flow metrics across tools.

Platform breadth Focused: pipelines, test intelligence and registries, integrated. CI plus feature management, release orchestration, security, compliance and analytics.

Reliability and ownership Buildkite runs the control plane; you choose where agents run. 99.95% platform uptime commitment on Enterprise. View SLA → CloudBees CI adds high availability to Jenkins, and you operate the controllers. Unify is CloudBees-hosted or on-prem.