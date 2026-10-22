Buildkite vs CloudBees
CloudBees is built to govern a software factory, Jenkins included. Buildkite is built to run the CI inside it, on compute you control.
CloudBees sells two things. CloudBees CI is enterprise Jenkins: high availability, a vetted plugin set, role-based access and commercial support, on controllers you run. CloudBees Unify is what CloudBees calls a control and context plane for the governed software factory: it connects Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab, security scanners and Jira, and adds compliance, feature management, test intelligence and delivery analytics on top. Both are built for the large, regulated enterprise.
Buildkite is CI without Jenkins underneath: a managed control plane, open-source agents on infrastructure you choose, pipeline steps generated at runtime, and test intelligence and registries in the same system.
Buildkite supports GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Origin, Entire, Pierre Computer Co’s code.storage, or your own Git server. Origin and Entire run CI on Buildkite, and Pierre Computer Co built code.storage on Buildkite CI.
- Choose Buildkite: when you want CI without Jenkins underneath, with SSO, SCIM, audit logs and signed pipelines around it.
- Choose CloudBees: when you want to keep and govern Jenkins, or buy compliance automation and delivery analytics from one vendor.
The short version
What Buildkite is built for
- Run on your infrastructure, Buildkite’s, or both
- No Jenkins, no Groovy, no controllers to run
- Generate pipeline steps at runtime, not ahead of time
- Keep test intelligence and registries in the same system
- Start free, with dynamic pipelines and test splitting included
What CloudBees is good at
- Enterprise Jenkins with high availability, verified plugins and RBAC
- One view across Jenkins and GitHub Actions, with DORA and flow metrics
- Compliance templates for SOC 2, PCI and ISO 27001, with OPA policies and audit-ready evidence
- Smart Tests for predictive test selection and quarantine
- Unify as multi-tenant SaaS, single-tenant SaaS or on-prem
Feature comparison
By capability, not bias. Where CloudBees is the better choice, we say so.
|Capability
|Buildkite
|CloudBees
|What it is
|A CI platform: orchestration, test intelligence, registries and governance in one system.
|CloudBees CI: enterprise Jenkins. CloudBees Unify: a control and context plane over Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab, scanners, source control and Jira, with its own CI.
|Compute and execution
|Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Agents connect outbound over HTTPS.
|CloudBees CI: Jenkins controllers and agents you run, on Kubernetes or traditional platforms. Unify CI: CloudBees’ shared Kubernetes infrastructure, or self-hosted edge runners that poll Unify for jobs.
|Pipeline model
|Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Static YAML works too. Agent Stack for Kubernetes runs each job as a pod.
|CloudBees CI: Groovy Jenkinsfiles. Unify: a workflow syntax that CloudBees describes as having, in general, “the same syntax and semantics as GitHub Actions”.
|Test intelligence
|Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise.
|Smart Tests: predictive test selection, flaky-test surfacing, and quarantine since August 2026, across Jenkins, GitHub Actions and GitLab.
|Governance and compliance
|SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. Audit evidence is gathered with the tools you already use.
|Compliance templates for SOC 2, PCI, ISO 27001 and more, OPA/Rego policies, and audit-ready evidence generated from each run. RBAC.
|Certifications
|SOC 2 Type II, with a public trust site.
|ISO/IEC 27001:2022, 27017 and 27018; SOC 2 Type II for Unify and Smart Tests; CSA STAR Level One; NIST CSF 2.0.
|Security posture and analytics
|Bring your own security and analytics tools, and send OpenTelemetry traces to the collector you already run. SLSA provenance for registry packages on Enterprise.
|Findings from scanners such as Snyk, Black Duck and SonarQube deduplicated in one place, a security posture dashboard, and DORA and flow metrics across tools.
|Platform breadth
|Focused: pipelines, test intelligence and registries, integrated.
|CI plus feature management, release orchestration, security, compliance and analytics.
|Reliability and ownership
|Buildkite runs the control plane; you choose where agents run. 99.95% platform uptime commitment on Enterprise. View SLA →
|CloudBees CI adds high availability to Jenkins, and you operate the controllers. Unify is CloudBees-hosted or on-prem.
|Pricing model
|Free: $0 · Pro: $30 per active user/month, 10 self-hosted agents included, $3.50 per agent/month after · Enterprise: custom. Your own compute isn’t billed. View Pricing →
|Priced through sales. The CloudBees pricing page asks about your setup and returns a custom quote.
Moving off CloudBees CI, without the big bang
The risk in switching CI isn’t the tool, it’s the migration. Moving off CloudBees CI is a Jenkins migration, and Buildkite is built to make it incremental.
- Run CloudBees CI and Buildkite side by side, and cut over pipeline by pipeline.
- The pipeline converter gives you a starting pipeline from a Jenkinsfile. It’s LLM-assisted, and a starting point rather than a complete automated migration.
- Groovy logic becomes a script in a language your team already writes, and the controllers and plugin upkeep go away.
- The bigger shift is the model: steps run in parallel by default, each in a fresh workspace, with artifacts passing state between them (migration guide).
Low regret either way: the agent is open source, the compute is yours, and the pipelines are code you own.
Where the difference actually shows up
It comes down to three things: how much platform you’re buying, what runs underneath, and what it costs to own.
- How much platform you’re buying. CloudBees sells a governance and compliance layer, with its own CI and a Jenkins path. Buildkite is focused CI, integrated with test intelligence and registries, and you choose the governance and analytics tools around it.
- What runs underneath. CloudBees CI is still Jenkins: Groovy, plugins and controllers, now with an MCP router that puts AI agents in front of them. A control plane in front of Jenkins still runs Jenkins underneath. Buildkite has no Jenkins under it: a managed control plane and open-source agents.
- What it costs to own. CloudBees prices through sales. Buildkite publishes its plans: per active user and per agent, and compute you run yourself isn’t metered.
PagerDuty reviewed more than 50 vendors. Its finalists included Jenkins with CloudBees support, and it chose Buildkite for a cloud-managed control plane with agents running locally and every secret kept in its own infrastructure.
Built to fit your environment
Figures below combine Buildkite’s own capacity benchmarks with results from customer case studies.
concurrent agents across enterprise customers
Elastic cut Kibana pull request CI by 70%; Shopify cut build times by 75%
lower p90 mobile build times at Reddit (33% at p50), with queue times around five seconds
Cost breakdown
CloudBees prices through sales. Buildkite publishes three plans for predictable billing.
Free:
- Up to 5 users, 10 concurrent jobs
- 2,000 Linux vCPU-minutes and 250k test executions per month
- 50GB artifact storage, 250GB downloads, 30-day retention
- Dynamic pipelines and test splitting included
- Community support
Pro:
- $30 per active user per month, up to 50 users
- Up to 250 concurrent agents, 10 included, $3.50 per agent/month after
- 4,000 Linux vCPU-minutes included, plus M4 Mac agents and larger machine sizes
- 1M test executions per month, then $15 per additional million
- Test state management and auto-quarantine
- SSO and signed pipelines
- Priority email support
Enterprise:
- Unlimited users on a 30-user minimum
- Unlimited self-hosted agents, custom limits and retention
- SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports, private log storage and SLSA provenance
- 99.95% uptime commitment
- Enterprise support
Hosted agents: Linux $0.004 per vCPU-minute (a 2 vCPU Small agent is $0.008 a minute) and Mac M4 $0.02 per vCPU-minute, metered to the second.
Every plan starts with a 30-day all-access trial. No credit card needed. View pricing →
Buildkite plan figures read from buildkite.com/pricing on 22 October 2026.
What to pin down in a CloudBees quote:
- Which products are in scope: CloudBees CI, Unify, compliance, feature management, Smart Tests
- The deployment model: multi-tenant SaaS, single-tenant SaaS or on-prem
- What you’ll still operate yourself, such as CloudBees CI controllers and their high-availability setup
- How usage is measured on Unify’s own CI, including workflow minutes and overage
Where your builds run
Buildkite makes flexible, persistent execution the default, and keeps the sensitive parts on your side of the line.
- Buildkite: self-hosted agents make outbound HTTPS connections only, with no inbound ports to open, and source code and secrets stay in your environment. Keep agents warm between runs or make them ephemeral. Your call, per queue. Or use Buildkite-hosted agents.
- CloudBees: CloudBees CI runs on controllers you operate, on Kubernetes or traditional platforms, on-prem or in the cloud. Unify CI runs on CloudBees’ shared Kubernetes infrastructure, or on edge runners inside your perimeter that poll Unify over outbound HTTPS. Unify itself deploys as multi-tenant SaaS, single-tenant SaaS or on-prem.
With self-hosted agents, you can keep secrets and artifacts in your own stores. Buildkite stores build logs and pipeline metadata; private log storage is on Enterprise. If the control plane itself has to run on-prem, or nothing may connect out at all, CloudBees offers that and Buildkite doesn’t.
Who answers when something breaks (and what customers say about it)
When delivery is strategic, support matters as much as features. Buildkite gives you direct access to the people who built it, not a tiered helpdesk. G2 and PeerSpot customers called it fast, responsive, and knowledgeable.
4.7 / 5 31 reviews · 22 October 2026
G2 rating, where reviewers cite responsive, knowledgeable support
The honest trade-off
CI runs hundreds or thousands of times a day. A compliance audit happens a few times a year. CloudBees is built to make the second one easier, and it does.
- If automated audit evidence is a hard requirement, CloudBees leads. Buildkite gives you the controls and the logs; assembling the evidence is yours.
- If you’re keeping a large Jenkins estate, CloudBees CI governs it. Buildkite replaces it.
- Going focused means your team owns the integrations a suite would bundle.
Buildkite is built the other way around: focused CI for the builds you run every day, with governance controls around it — SSO, SCIM, audit logs and signed pipelines.
Choose CloudBees if…
- You’d rather adopt a compliance platform than assemble one: framework templates, OPA policies and audit-ready evidence.
- You’re governing a large Jenkins estate and need to keep it.
- You want feature management, security posture and delivery analytics from one vendor.
- You want one view of delivery across Jenkins and GitHub Actions.
- You need the control plane on-prem, or CI with no outbound connection at all.
It depends on your situation
The decision usually comes down to four things.
|Capability
|Lean Buildkite
|Lean CloudBees
|What you’re buying
|Focused CI you run, with your own choice of governance and visibility tools.
|A governance and compliance layer, plus its own CI and a Jenkins path.
|Compliance and audit
|SOC 2 Type II, signed pipelines and audit log exports, with evidence gathered your way.
|Templates and generated evidence for SOC 2, PCI and ISO 27001.
|Jenkins estate
|You want off Jenkins entirely: no Groovy, no controllers.
|You want to keep and govern Jenkins.
|Control and cost
|Your compute, low lock-in, and published plans.
|An enterprise platform priced by quote, and standardising on one vendor suits you.
Frequently asked questions
Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.
Is Buildkite a CloudBees alternative?
For CI, yes: a focused alternative to CloudBees CI, without Jenkins underneath. It isn’t a compliance-automation or feature-management product, and doesn’t try to be.
Isn’t CloudBees just Jenkins?
CloudBees CI is Jenkins with high availability, RBAC, a verified plugin set and commercial support, so Groovy, plugins and controllers are still underneath. Unify is a separate, newer platform with its own CI and a workflow syntax modelled on GitHub Actions. Buildkite has no Jenkins under it.
Does Buildkite do compliance like CloudBees?
Buildkite is SOC 2 Type II, with SSO, signed pipelines, SCIM and audit log exports. It doesn’t generate audit evidence from framework templates the way CloudBees does. If continuous compliance automation is a hard requirement, CloudBees leads.
Does CloudBees have test intelligence?
Yes. Smart Tests selects the tests most likely to catch a failure, surfaces flaky tests, and since August 2026 can quarantine them. Buildkite splits tests by timing on every plan, detects flaky tests, maps ownership to teams, and quarantines automatically on Pro and Enterprise.
Can Buildkite run on-prem?
Your agents can; the control plane is SaaS. Agents run behind your firewall and connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, with no inbound ports to open (network requirements), so source code stays on your infrastructure. There’s no self-hosted control plane, and agents need that outbound connection. If either is a hard requirement, CloudBees fits it and Buildkite doesn’t.
We’re on CloudBees CI. How hard is moving to Buildkite?
It’s a Jenkins migration. The pipeline converter gives you a starting pipeline from a Jenkinsfile, Groovy logic becomes a script in your language, and the controllers and plugin upkeep go away. Run both in parallel and cut over pipeline by pipeline.
Are we locked into Buildkite?
Less than with a platform. The agent is open source, the compute is yours, and pipelines are code you own. Adopting Buildkite for CI doesn’t mean standardising your whole toolchain, or your compliance and governance, on one vendor.
Related resources
See it on your pipelines
Bring a repo or a Jenkinsfile, and a real workload. We’ll show you how it runs on Buildkite, and if a governance platform is the better fit for what you need, we’ll say so.