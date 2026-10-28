Buildkite vs Dagger

What it is A CI platform: orchestration, test intelligence, caching, registries and governance in one system. An open-source engine, Apache 2.0, that runs pipelines and checks in containers, plus Dagger Cloud for managed engines, traces and Cloud Checks. Dagger 1.0 entered beta in October 2026.

Pipeline model Static YAML, or steps generated at runtime by a program in any language that writes YAML or JSON: Bash, Python, Ruby, Node.js, Go, C# or PHP. The Buildkite SDK gives typed, unit-testable pipelines in JavaScript and TypeScript, Python, Go, Ruby and C#. Official modules for common tools such as Go, pytest, ESLint and Playwright, or custom modules written with Dagger’s SDKs (Go, Python, TypeScript and others) or Dang, its own language. Tools without an official module need a custom one.

Where work runs Agents on your infrastructure, on-prem or any cloud, or Buildkite-hosted. Self-hosted execution keeps the checkout and the compute on your infrastructure. Mix both in one pipeline using separate queues. Wherever the engine runs: your machine, your servers, Kubernetes, or Dagger’s Cloud Engines. Cloud Checks run on Dagger-managed engines; connecting your own machines to Dagger Cloud is listed as coming soon.

Architectures and OS Linux, macOS and Windows, on x86 and Arm, plus GPU, on your own hardware. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Work runs in Linux containers: Dagger needs a Linux container runtime, running natively on Linux and through Docker Desktop or similar on macOS and Windows. Xcode and native Windows builds need a macOS or Windows host. arm64 Cloud Engines are listed as coming soon.

Scale and concurrency Free: 10 concurrent jobs · Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents · Enterprise: unlimited self-hosted agents. 168,911 concurrent Buildkite agents on 21 October 2026; no customer passed 100,000 before May 2026. Add engines, or use Cloud Engines. Dagger’s self-hosting guide notes that “a new engine adds compute, but its cache is empty”. Test splitting across engines is listed as coming soon.

Test intelligence Per-test results from collectors for RSpec, Jest, pytest, Go, Swift, Android and more, or any JUnit XML. Splitting by timing on every plan; flaky detection and test state management from Pro, with automatic quarantine on Enterprise; ownership mapped to teams through a TESTOWNERS file. The test client retries only the failed tests (documented for RSpec and Jest) and, on supported frameworks, mutes or skips quarantined ones. Official modules report each test separately, and you can rerun one failed test, for example dagger check --go-test=TestGet . Test splitting and “smart checks” that run only what a change affects are listed as coming soon. Dagger’s own comparison names flaky-test quarantine as a reason to choose Buildkite.

Caching Key-based caching, generally available since 22 October 2026, restores the exact entry a job asks for, on hosted agents and on self-hosted agents with your own S3-compatible store, and buildkite-agent cache exec skips a whole command when its result is already cached. Persistent agents keep the working directory and git mirror warm. Hosted compute adds cache and git mirror volumes (NVMe on Linux) and Linux container cache volumes (best-effort by design), plus remote Docker builders with layer caching on Enterprise. Every operation is cached in the engine and reused when its inputs haven’t changed, with no cache keys. The cache lives with the engine, which is why Dagger recommends persistent engines; Cloud Engines add a distributed cache. A real strength, and it works inside Buildkite.

Local runs bk preflight , experimental, snapshots uncommitted changes to a temporary branch, runs them on your real CI agents, reports failures as they happen and cleans up. It runs on CI, not on your laptop. dagger check runs checks on your machine without pushing, and dagger check -i opens a shell where a command failed. Dagger leads here.

Coding agents An open-source MCP server (remote with OAuth sign-in, a read-only variant, a token endpoint for headless agents, or run locally) so agents read builds, logs and failed tests, trigger runs and wait on them. Official agent skills cover pipelines, migration, preflight and the CLI, and preflight is designed for agents to iterate against. Coding agents use the same checks and containers as your CI, and dagger shell opens any container a workspace provides. Dagger 0.21 can also expose a module as an MCP server.

Artifacts and registries Package registries for npm, Maven, Gradle, PyPI, NuGet, RubyGems, deb, RPM, Alpine, Helm, Terraform modules, Hugging Face models, OCI images and generic files, plus artifact storage. No package registry. Pipelines publish images and artifacts to the registries you already run.

Source control GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Origin, Entire, code.storage, or your own Git server. The Entire and code.storage integrations are in preview. dagger check works with any Git host. Cloud Checks require a GitHub repository.

Governance and access SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. SOC 2 on every Dagger Cloud plan, access control on Scale and SSO on Enterprise (pricing). Self-hosted engines reached over tcp:// have no authentication, per Dagger’s self-hosting guide.

Reliability commitment 99.95% platform uptime and 99.5% hosted-agent uptime on Enterprise, in a published SLA. No uptime SLA listed on Dagger’s pricing page; Enterprise offers custom terms and 24/7 premium support.