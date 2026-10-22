Buildkite vs Harness
Harness is built to be one platform for the whole delivery lifecycle. Buildkite is built for teams who’d rather own their CI and choose the rest.
Harness is a broad platform: CI, CD and GitOps, feature management, security testing, cost management, an internal developer portal and more, with AI agents across it. If you want one vendor for the whole delivery lifecycle, it’s built for that.
Buildkite is focused CI you control: agents on your own infrastructure or ours, pipeline steps generated at runtime, and test intelligence and registries in the same system, with pipelines that stay code you can read and review.
Buildkite supports GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Origin, Entire, Pierre Computer Co’s code.storage, or your own Git server. Origin and Entire run CI on Buildkite, and Pierre Computer Co built code.storage on Buildkite CI.
- Choose Buildkite: when you want focused CI you control, with low lock-in and pricing you can read up front.
- Choose Harness: when you want one platform for the whole delivery lifecycle, with deployment built in.
The short version
What Buildkite is built for
- Run on your infrastructure, Buildkite’s, or both
- Generate pipeline steps at runtime, not ahead of time
- A first-party MCP server, with pipelines that stay code you own
- Keep test intelligence and registries in the same system
- Start free, with dynamic pipelines and test splitting included
What Harness is good at
- One platform: CI, CD and GitOps, feature management, security testing, cost management, an IDP and more
- Canary and blue-green deploys with AI verification and automatic rollback
- OPA policy-as-code and granular RBAC across delivery
- Harness AI agents across the pipeline, from authoring to failure analysis
- A Self-Managed Enterprise Edition, including air-gapped installs
Feature comparison
By capability, not bias. Where Harness is the better choice, we say so.
|Capability
|Buildkite
|Harness
|What it is
|A CI platform: orchestration, test intelligence, registries and governance in one system.
|A software delivery platform of modules. Essentials bundles CI, CD, IaC management, security testing orchestration and a code repository; Enterprise lets you choose modules.
|Compute and execution
|Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Agents connect outbound over HTTPS.
|A Delegate on your infrastructure, connecting outbound over HTTPS/WSS, or Harness Cloud ephemeral VMs for Linux (AMD64 and Arm), Windows and macOS.
|Scale and concurrency
|Free: 10 concurrent jobs · Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents · Enterprise: unlimited self-hosted agents. Multiple enterprise customers run more than 100,000 concurrent agents.
|Essentials: up to 60 concurrent CI pipeline executions and 60 self-hosted runners · Enterprise: unlimited.
|Pipeline model
|Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Static YAML works too.
|YAML plus the visual Pipeline Studio, with templates. DAG pipelines in beta since the Q2 2026 product update.
|Test intelligence
|Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise.
|Test Intelligence selects the tests a change needs, for Java, Kotlin, Scala, C#, Python and Ruby, with JavaScript behind a feature flag.
|Deployment
|Canary, blue-green and rollback through pipeline steps, plugins and your own CD tools, with block steps for approvals. No built-in deployment product.
|Built-in canary and blue-green deploys, AI verification against your observability data, and automatic rollback.
|AI tooling
|A remote MCP server with OAuth sign-in, plus an open-source local server. Your coding agents read builds and logs, trigger runs and iterate on pipelines that stay code you review.
|Harness AI: agents for software delivery, security testing, runtime protection and cost, an AI DevOps Agent for pipeline authoring, and Error Analyzer. Harness acquired select Augment Code assets, including Cosmos and the Auggie CLI, on 8 October 2026.
|Governance and security
|SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise.
|OPA policy-as-code and granular RBAC. SOC 1, SOC 2 and ISO 27001/27017/27018, with a government offering listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.
|Artifacts and registries
|Artifact storage plus package and container registries across 13 ecosystems, in the same platform.
|An Artifact Registry module on Enterprise.
|Deployment model
|SaaS control plane. Self-hosted agents connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, and source code stays on your infrastructure.
|SaaS, or a Self-Managed Enterprise Edition on your own Kubernetes (EKS, GKE or AKS), including air-gapped.
|Pricing model
|Free: $0 · Pro: $30 per active user/month, 10 self-hosted agents included, $3.50 per agent/month after · Enterprise: custom. Your own compute isn’t billed. View Pricing →
|Free, Essentials and Enterprise, with Essentials and Enterprise priced through sales. Harness Cloud runners from $0.005 a minute for 2 vCPU Linux.
Bringing in Buildkite, without ripping out your stack
You don’t have to replace a whole platform to get focused CI. Buildkite takes the CI and works alongside the tools you’ve already chosen.
- Adopt Buildkite for CI, and keep your deploy, security and cost tools.
- Build from any source control: GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Origin, Entire, code.storage, or your own Git server.
- The pipeline converter supports Harness pipelines in beta. It’s LLM-assisted, and a starting point rather than a complete automated migration.
- Run it alongside what you have, and cut over pipeline by pipeline.
It’s a low-regret call: the agent is open source, the compute is yours, and pipelines are code you own.
Where the difference actually shows up
It comes down to three things: how much platform you want, how locked in you’ll be, and what it costs.
- Scope. Harness is all-in-one, with 14 modules on Enterprise, from CD to cost management to resilience testing. That’s one vendor, and more to adopt and operate. Buildkite is focused: pipelines, test intelligence and registries, integrated, alongside the tools you already chose.
- Control. Buildkite’s agent is open source and the compute is yours, so you can adopt CI now and consolidate at your own pace. Harness is a proprietary platform, run as SaaS or self-managed.
- Cost. Buildkite publishes per-user and per-agent pricing, and doesn’t meter compute you run yourself. Harness prices Essentials and Enterprise through sales, by bundle or by module.
Breadth is worth buying when you’ll use all of it. Depth is worth buying when CI is the part that has to hold.
PagerDuty chose Buildkite after reviewing more than 50 vendors, for a cloud-managed control plane with agents running locally and every secret kept in its own infrastructure.
Built to fit your environment
Figures below combine Buildkite’s own capacity benchmarks with results from customer case studies.
concurrent agents across enterprise customers
Elastic cut Kibana pull request CI by 70%; Shopify cut build times by 75%
lower p90 mobile build times at Reddit (33% at p50), with queue times around five seconds
Cost breakdown
Harness prices by bundle or module, through sales. Buildkite publishes three plans for predictable billing.
Free:
- Up to 5 users, 10 concurrent jobs
- 2,000 Linux vCPU-minutes and 250k test executions per month
- 50GB artifact storage, 250GB downloads, 30-day retention
- Dynamic pipelines and test splitting included
- Community support
Pro:
- $30 per active user per month, up to 50 users
- Up to 250 concurrent agents, 10 included, $3.50 per agent/month after
- 4,000 Linux vCPU-minutes included, plus M4 Mac agents and larger machine sizes
- 1M test executions per month, then $15 per additional million
- Test state management and auto-quarantine
- SSO and signed pipelines
- Priority email support
Enterprise:
- Unlimited users on a 30-user minimum
- Unlimited self-hosted agents, custom limits and retention
- 99.95% uptime commitment
- Enterprise support
Hosted agents: Linux $0.004 per vCPU-minute (a 2 vCPU Small agent is $0.008 a minute) and Mac M4 $0.02 per vCPU-minute, metered to the second.
Every plan starts with a 30-day all-access trial. No credit card needed. View pricing →
How Harness prices it:
- Essentials is an all-in-one bundle of CI, CD, IaC management, security testing orchestration and a code repository, not sold separately, for up to 500 users. Enterprise is priced by the modules you choose. Both go through sales
- Harness Cloud runners are metered per minute. Rates changed on 1 September 2026: most fell, and 8 vCPU Linux doubled to $0.020. Linux now starts at $0.005 for 2 vCPU, Windows at $0.020 for 4 vCPU, and macOS M4 is $0.180
- The Free plan includes 2,000 Harness Cloud credits a month
- Self-managed deployment is an add-on; Essentials has no on-prem option
Buildkite plan figures read from buildkite.com/pricing on 22 October 2026. Harness figures as published by Harness the same day.
Where your builds run
Buildkite makes flexible, persistent execution the default, and keeps the sensitive parts on your side of the line.
- Buildkite: self-hosted agents make outbound HTTPS connections only, with no inbound ports to open, and source code and secrets stay in your environment. Keep agents warm between runs or make them ephemeral. Your call, per queue. Or use Buildkite-hosted agents.
- Harness: Delegates on your infrastructure connect outbound over HTTPS or WSS. Harness Cloud runs each CI stage in a fresh, ephemeral VM. The Self-Managed Enterprise Edition puts the whole platform on your own Kubernetes, air-gapped if needed.
With self-hosted agents, you can keep secrets and artifacts in your own stores. Buildkite stores build logs and pipeline metadata; private log storage is on Enterprise. If the control plane itself has to sit inside your network, Harness offers that and Buildkite doesn’t.
Who answers when something breaks (and what customers say about it)
When delivery is strategic, support matters as much as features. Buildkite gives you direct access to the people who built it, not a tiered helpdesk. G2 and PeerSpot customers called it fast, responsive, and knowledgeable.
4.7 / 5 31 reviews · 22 October 2026
G2 rating, where reviewers cite responsive, knowledgeable support
The honest trade-off
If you want one platform for the whole lifecycle, and the budget for it, Harness may be the better call.
- Need built-in deployment verification and rollback? Harness ships them.
- Want feature management, cost management and resilience testing from one vendor? That’s Harness.
- Need policy-as-code across delivery? Harness standardised on OPA.
Going focused means your team owns the integrations a suite would bundle: deploy, security and governance. Choose Buildkite when focus, control and predictable cost matter more than breadth.
Choose Harness if…
- You want one platform for CI, CD, feature management, security testing and cost management.
- Built-in canary and blue-green deploys, verification and rollback are core.
- OPA policy-as-code and granular RBAC across delivery matter.
- You need a self-managed control plane, including air-gapped.
- You want AI agents across the delivery lifecycle from one vendor.
It depends on your situation
The decision usually comes down to four things.
|Capability
|Lean Buildkite
|Lean Harness
|Scope of need
|You mainly need focused CI, and you’re happy to integrate the tools you prefer.
|You want the whole delivery lifecycle in one platform, and fewer vendors is the goal.
|Deployment
|Deploy logic lives in your pipelines and tools, with a dedicated CD tool alongside.
|Built-in canary, verification and rollback matter, and CD should come with the platform.
|Control and lock-in
|Your compute, low lock-in and an open-source agent. Adopt CI without standardising everything.
|Standardising on one platform suits you, and a self-managed edition is available.
|Cost model
|Published per-user and per-agent pricing, and your own compute isn’t billed.
|An enterprise budget for a multi-module platform, where the value is in consolidation.
Frequently asked questions
Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.
Is Buildkite a Harness alternative?
For CI, yes: focused CI you control. It isn’t a full delivery platform, so there’s no native feature management, cost management or resilience testing; you keep the tools you prefer for those.
Does Buildkite do canary, verification and rollback?
Canary, blue-green and rollback, yes, through pipeline steps, plugins and your own CD tools, with block steps as approval gates. Buildkite doesn’t ship built-in deployment strategies with AI verification and automatic rollback. If you want those built in, a dedicated CD product fits better.
Isn’t Harness the AI-heavy one?
Harness puts AI agents across its platform, and has been buying to extend that, most recently select Augment Code assets in October 2026. Buildkite’s approach is narrower: a first-party MCP server so your agents can read builds, trigger runs and iterate on pipelines, with pipelines that stay code you can review. When an AI can trigger a deploy or a rollback, reviewable pipelines are a feature, not a limitation.
Is Buildkite cheaper than Harness?
Usually more predictable. Harness prices Essentials and Enterprise through sales, by bundle or by module. Buildkite publishes its plans and doesn’t meter compute you run yourself (pricing).
What about governance?
Buildkite has SSO and signed pipelines from Pro, and SCIM, custom SAML and audit log exports on Enterprise. It doesn’t have Harness’s OPA policy-as-code. If policy-as-code across the whole delivery lifecycle is a hard requirement, Harness leads.
Can Buildkite run on-prem?
Your agents can; the control plane is SaaS. Agents run behind your firewall and connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, with no inbound ports to open (network requirements), so source code stays on your infrastructure. There’s no self-hosted control plane, and agents need that outbound connection. If the control plane has to run inside your network, or fully air-gapped, Harness fits better.
Are we locked into Buildkite?
Less than with an all-in-one platform. The agent is open source, the compute is yours, and pipelines are code you own. Adopting Buildkite for CI doesn’t mean standardising your whole delivery stack on one vendor.
Related resources
See it on your pipelines
Bring a repo and a real workload. We’ll show you how it runs on Buildkite, and if a full delivery platform is the better fit for what you need, we’ll say so.