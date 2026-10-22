Buildkite vs Harness

What it is A CI platform: orchestration, test intelligence, registries and governance in one system. A software delivery platform of modules. Essentials bundles CI, CD, IaC management, security testing orchestration and a code repository; Enterprise lets you choose modules.

Compute and execution Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Agents connect outbound over HTTPS. A Delegate on your infrastructure, connecting outbound over HTTPS/WSS, or Harness Cloud ephemeral VMs for Linux (AMD64 and Arm), Windows and macOS.

Scale and concurrency Free: 10 concurrent jobs · Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents · Enterprise: unlimited self-hosted agents. Multiple enterprise customers run more than 100,000 concurrent agents. Essentials: up to 60 concurrent CI pipeline executions and 60 self-hosted runners · Enterprise: unlimited.

Pipeline model Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Static YAML works too. YAML plus the visual Pipeline Studio, with templates. DAG pipelines in beta since the Q2 2026 product update.

Test intelligence Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise. Test Intelligence selects the tests a change needs, for Java, Kotlin, Scala, C#, Python and Ruby, with JavaScript behind a feature flag.

Deployment Canary, blue-green and rollback through pipeline steps, plugins and your own CD tools, with block steps for approvals. No built-in deployment product. Built-in canary and blue-green deploys, AI verification against your observability data, and automatic rollback.

AI tooling A remote MCP server with OAuth sign-in, plus an open-source local server. Your coding agents read builds and logs, trigger runs and iterate on pipelines that stay code you review. Harness AI: agents for software delivery, security testing, runtime protection and cost, an AI DevOps Agent for pipeline authoring, and Error Analyzer. Harness acquired select Augment Code assets, including Cosmos and the Auggie CLI, on 8 October 2026.

Governance and security SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. OPA policy-as-code and granular RBAC. SOC 1, SOC 2 and ISO 27001/27017/27018, with a government offering listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Artifacts and registries Artifact storage plus package and container registries across 13 ecosystems, in the same platform. An Artifact Registry module on Enterprise.

Deployment model SaaS control plane. Self-hosted agents connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, and source code stays on your infrastructure. SaaS, or a Self-Managed Enterprise Edition on your own Kubernetes (EKS, GKE or AKS), including air-gapped.