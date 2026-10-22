Buildkite vs Jenkins

Setup and first build No controller to install. Connect agents to the hosted control plane, then define a pipeline in YAML or generate it in code. Install and configure the controller, agents and plugins yourself. No vendor account needed.

Compute and execution Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Mix both in one pipeline using separate queues. Self-hosted on any OS, in containers or on Kubernetes. You run and upgrade the controller and agents.

Scale and concurrency The control plane scales for you. Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents · Enterprise: unlimited self-hosted agents. Multiple enterprise customers run more than 100,000 concurrent agents. Scale by adding agents, then controllers, and each controller is another to run, patch and upgrade. Pipeline Groovy always executes on the controller, using its memory and CPU.

Orchestration and pipeline model Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Static YAML works too. Steps run in parallel by default. Groovy-based Pipeline (Jenkinsfile), sequential by default. Powerful, and the more logic it holds, the more controller resources it needs.

Test intelligence Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise. Test reports through the junit step. Anything further is plugins you assemble and maintain.

Artifacts and registries Artifact storage plus package and container registries across 13 ecosystems, in the same platform. Artifact archiving built in (archiveArtifacts). Package registries come from plugins or other tools.

Governance and security SOC 2 Type II on every plan, and Buildkite patches the control plane. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. An open-source project, so no vendor certifications. You patch the controller and plugins, and plugin updates install after a restart.

Ecosystem and supply chain Plugins run on agents, never on the control plane. Pin each to a tag or commit, and allowlist or disable plugins per agent. 2,300+ community plugins. Jenkins’ own 2026 security advisories include plugin vulnerabilities with no fix at publication.

Deployment model SaaS control plane. Self-hosted agents connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, and source code stays on your infrastructure. Fully self-hosted, including offline installations with no internet connection.

Reliability and ownership 99.95% platform uptime commitment on Enterprise. View SLA → You host the controller, so its availability is yours to engineer.