Buildkite vs Jenkins
Jenkins gives you control and asks you to run all of it. Buildkite keeps the control and runs the control plane for you.
Jenkins is free, open source under MIT, and runs almost anywhere, including machines with no internet connection. For teams with deep Jenkins expertise, it still says yes to nearly anything. The question is what that flexibility now costs to run.
Buildkite keeps builds on your infrastructure and takes the controller off your hands: a managed control plane, open-source agents that connect outbound only, pipeline steps generated at runtime, and test intelligence and registries in the same system.
Buildkite supports GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Origin, Entire, Pierre Computer Co’s code.storage, or your own Git server. Origin and Entire run CI on Buildkite, and Pierre Computer Co built code.storage on Buildkite CI.
- Choose Buildkite: when you want self-hosted control without the controller and plugin upkeep.
- Choose Jenkins: when a free licence, 2,300+ plugins and the expertise you already have outweigh the time to run it.
The short version
What Buildkite is built for
- A managed control plane, with agents on your own infrastructure
- Generate pipeline steps at runtime, in languages your team already writes
- Plugins that run on agents, pinned per step, never on the control plane
- Keep test intelligence and registries in the same system
- Start free, with dynamic pipelines and test splitting included
What Jenkins is good at
- Free and open source, with no licence fee
- 2,300+ community-contributed plugins
- Runs entirely on your hardware, including offline installs
- Battle-tested, and your team may already know it
Feature comparison
By capability, not bias. Where Jenkins is the better choice, we say so.
|Capability
|Buildkite
|Jenkins
|Setup and first build
|No controller to install. Connect agents to the hosted control plane, then define a pipeline in YAML or generate it in code.
|Install and configure the controller, agents and plugins yourself. No vendor account needed.
|Compute and execution
|Self-hosted agents on any OS or architecture, including GPU. Hosted Linux and Mac M4 agents, with Windows in private preview. Mix both in one pipeline using separate queues.
|Self-hosted on any OS, in containers or on Kubernetes. You run and upgrade the controller and agents.
|Scale and concurrency
|The control plane scales for you. Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents · Enterprise: unlimited self-hosted agents. Multiple enterprise customers run more than 100,000 concurrent agents.
|Scale by adding agents, then controllers, and each controller is another to run, patch and upgrade. Pipeline Groovy always executes on the controller, using its memory and CPU.
|Orchestration and pipeline model
|Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Static YAML works too. Steps run in parallel by default.
|Groovy-based Pipeline (Jenkinsfile), sequential by default. Powerful, and the more logic it holds, the more controller resources it needs.
|Test intelligence
|Splitting by timing on every plan, flaky detection, and ownership mapped to teams. Test state management with auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise.
|Test reports through the junit step. Anything further is plugins you assemble and maintain.
|Artifacts and registries
|Artifact storage plus package and container registries across 13 ecosystems, in the same platform.
|Artifact archiving built in (archiveArtifacts). Package registries come from plugins or other tools.
|Governance and security
|SOC 2 Type II on every plan, and Buildkite patches the control plane. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise.
|An open-source project, so no vendor certifications. You patch the controller and plugins, and plugin updates install after a restart.
|Ecosystem and supply chain
|Plugins run on agents, never on the control plane. Pin each to a tag or commit, and allowlist or disable plugins per agent.
|2,300+ community plugins. Jenkins’ own 2026 security advisories include plugin vulnerabilities with no fix at publication.
|Deployment model
|SaaS control plane. Self-hosted agents connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, and source code stays on your infrastructure.
|Fully self-hosted, including offline installations with no internet connection.
|Reliability and ownership
|99.95% platform uptime commitment on Enterprise. View SLA →
|You host the controller, so its availability is yours to engineer.
|Pricing model
|Free: $0 · Pro: $30 per active user/month, 10 self-hosted agents included, $3.50 per agent/month after · Enterprise: custom. Your own compute isn’t billed. View Pricing →
|Free and open source under MIT. The cost is the infrastructure and engineering time to run it.
Moving off Jenkins, without the big bang
The risk in switching CI isn’t the tool, it’s the migration. Buildkite is built to make it incremental.
- Run Jenkins and Buildkite side by side, and cut over pipeline by pipeline.
- Start with the pipeline that costs you the most time or money.
- The pipeline converter gives you a starting pipeline from a Jenkinsfile. It’s LLM-assisted, and a starting point rather than a complete automated migration; our team can help with the rest.
- The bigger shift is the model: steps run in parallel by default, each in a fresh workspace, with artifacts passing state between them, rather than in sequence in one shared workspace (migration guide).
Where the difference actually shows up
Most of it comes down to three things: how pipelines are defined, who runs the control plane, and what it all costs to keep running.
- Pipelines in code you already write. YAML, or steps generated at runtime from any language. Jenkins pipelines are Groovy, which always executes on the controller, so complex scripts add load to the machine every job depends on.
- No controller to look after. Buildkite runs the control plane, and agents connect outbound, so you scale by adding agents. With Jenkins, you host, patch, upgrade and scale the controller yourself, including the Java runtime underneath it.
- A bill you can see. Jenkins has no licence fee, but plugin upgrades, security patching and on-call are real engineering time. Buildkite charges per active user and per agent, and doesn’t meter compute you run yourself.
Elastic moved Kibana CI off Jenkins and cut its pull request pipeline from 3 hours to 55 minutes, without rewriting a large share of its pipeline files, because Buildkite already covered what its custom Groovy utilities did.
If none of those hurt today, Jenkins is doing its job.
Built to fit your environment
Figures below combine Buildkite’s own capacity benchmarks with results from customer case studies.
concurrent agents across enterprise customers
Elastic cut Kibana pull request CI by 70%; Shopify cut build times by 75%
lower p90 mobile build times at Reddit (33% at p50), with queue times around five seconds
Cost breakdown
Jenkins has no licence fee; you pay in infrastructure and engineering time. Buildkite has three plans for predictable billing.
Free:
- Up to 5 users, 10 concurrent jobs
- 2,000 Linux vCPU-minutes and 250k test executions per month
- 50GB artifact storage, 250GB downloads, 30-day retention
- Dynamic pipelines and test splitting included
- Community support
Pro:
- $30 per active user per month, up to 50 users
- Up to 250 concurrent agents, 10 included, $3.50 per agent/month after
- 4,000 Linux vCPU-minutes included, plus M4 Mac agents and larger machine sizes
- 1M test executions per month, then $15 per additional million
- Test state management and auto-quarantine
- SSO and signed pipelines
- Priority email support
Enterprise:
- Unlimited users on a 30-user minimum
- Unlimited self-hosted agents, custom limits and retention
- 99.95% uptime commitment
- Enterprise support
Hosted agents: Linux $0.004 per vCPU-minute (a 2 vCPU Small agent is $0.008 a minute) and Mac M4 $0.02 per vCPU-minute, metered to the second.
Every plan starts with a 30-day all-access trial. No credit card needed. View pricing →
Buildkite plan figures read from buildkite.com/pricing on 22 October 2026.
Where Jenkins’ cost hides:
- Hosting, patching and upgrading the controller, including its runtime: LTS releases since April 2026 require Java 21 or 25
- Tracking security advisories: Jenkins published nine between January and October 2026, several listing plugin vulnerabilities with no fix at publication
- Keeping 2,300+ community-maintained plugins compatible with each other and with core, with plugin updates installed after a restart
Where your builds run
Both keep builds on your infrastructure. The difference is who runs the control plane.
- Buildkite: self-hosted agents make outbound HTTPS connections only, with no inbound ports to open (network requirements). Keep agents warm between runs or make them ephemeral. Your call, per queue. Or use Buildkite-hosted agents.
- Jenkins: everything runs on your hardware, the controller included, and it installs on machines with no internet connection.
With self-hosted agents, your source code stays on your infrastructure, and you can keep secrets and artifacts in your own stores. Buildkite stores build logs and pipeline metadata; private log storage is on Enterprise. If no outbound connection is permitted at all, Jenkins fits that requirement and Buildkite doesn’t.
Who answers when something breaks (and what customers say about it)
When delivery is strategic, support matters as much as features. Buildkite gives you direct access to the people who built it, not a tiered helpdesk. G2 and PeerSpot customers called it fast, responsive, and knowledgeable.
4.7 / 5 31 reviews · 22 October 2026
G2 rating, where reviewers cite responsive, knowledgeable support
The honest trade-off
If Jenkins runs well and someone owns it happily, you may not need to move.
- Deep Jenkins expertise and stable pipelines? Staying is reasonable.
- An offline environment that Jenkins already handles? It earns its place.
- Buildkite trades plugin breadth for a smaller plugin set that runs on agents you control.
- Move when the maintenance outweighs the flexibility, not before.
Choose Jenkins if…
- You need CI with no outbound connection, or a self-hosted control plane, and Jenkins already does it.
- A plugin exists for your exact legacy or hardware need, and you know it works in your setup.
- You have deep in-house Jenkins expertise and steady, predictable pipelines.
- A zero licence fee matters more than the time to run it.
- You’d rather not depend on a SaaS vendor for any part of CI.
It depends on your situation
The decision usually comes down to four things.
|Capability
|Lean Buildkite
|Lean Jenkins
|Maintenance and ownership
|You’d rather not run a controller or patch plugins. You want a managed control plane and your own compute.
|You have people who own Jenkins and like it. Maintenance is an accepted cost.
|Config and expertise
|Pipelines in a language your team already writes, with less bespoke glue to maintain.
|Deep Groovy and plugin expertise in-house, and Jenkinsfiles you won’t rewrite.
|Environment
|Agents on-prem behind your firewall, connecting outbound over HTTPS on port 443.
|No outbound connection at all, or a self-hosted control plane.
|Security and upkeep
|Buildkite patches the control plane and you patch your agents. Signed pipelines, SOC 2 Type II.
|You own every controller and plugin update: full control, full responsibility.
Frequently asked questions
Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.
Do we lose Jenkins’ flexibility?
Buildkite still has plugins, but they run on agents rather than the control plane, and you pin a version per step. In a migration, each Jenkins plugin maps to a native feature, a step you write, or a Buildkite plugin. Niche integrations and custom Groovy may need rebuilding.
Can we migrate our Jenkinsfiles?
Yes. The pipeline converter gives you a starting pipeline from a Jenkinsfile, and the migration guide walks through the rest. The main shift is the model: parallel by default, with a fresh workspace per step.
Can Buildkite run on-prem like Jenkins?
Your agents can; the control plane is SaaS. Agents run on your own servers behind your firewall and connect outbound over HTTPS on port 443, with no inbound ports to open, so source code stays on your infrastructure. There’s no self-hosted control plane, and agents need that outbound connection. If you need CI with no outbound connection at all, Jenkins meets that requirement and Buildkite doesn’t.
Is Buildkite really cheaper than free Jenkins?
Jenkins has no licence fee, but running it — the controller, plugins, patching, runtime upgrades and on-call — is real engineering time. Buildkite’s cost is the platform, and the saving is the maintenance you stop doing.
Are Jenkins plugins a security risk?
They can be, like any plugin system, Buildkite’s included. Jenkins’ own guidance for administrators notes that remote code execution vulnerabilities “can execute arbitrary code”, and its 2026 advisories include plugin vulnerabilities with no fix at publication. Buildkite plugins run on agents with the agent’s access, pinned per step, and you can allowlist or disable them.
What can the Buildkite control plane see?
It orchestrates builds and stores pipeline configuration, logs and metadata. With self-hosted agents, your source code stays on your infrastructure, and you can keep secrets and artifacts in your own stores (architecture). Private log storage is on Enterprise, along with a 99.95% platform uptime commitment.
Are we locked into Buildkite?
Less than most CI. The agent is open source under MIT, you bring your own compute, and pipelines are code you own, so leaving is an ordinary engineering task.
Related resources
See it on your pipelines
Bring a Jenkinsfile and a real workload. We’ll show you how it runs on Buildkite, and tell you plainly if you’re better off where you are.
Jenkins artwork by the Jenkins project and Frontside, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.