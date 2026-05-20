Endor Labs Buildkite Plugin
Buildkite plugin to run endorctl after your step
command — aligned with the Endor Labs GitHub Action for scan flags and outputs.
Documentation
- Endor Labs — scan, exit codes
- Buildkite — writing plugins, cluster secrets
- This plugin — docs index: setup · examples · troubleshooting
Quick example (vendored plugin)
secrets:
- ENDOR_NAMESPACE
- ENDOR_API_CREDENTIALS_KEY
- ENDOR_API_CREDENTIALS_SECRET
steps:
- label: ":hammer: Build and scan"
command: "make build"
plugins:
- ./.buildkite/vendor/endorlabs-buildkite-plugin:
namespace: "${ENDOR_NAMESPACE}"
api_key_env: ENDOR_API_CREDENTIALS_KEY
api_secret_env: ENDOR_API_CREDENTIALS_SECRET
scan_dependencies: true
annotate: true
Vendor with
scripts/sync-vendor-endorlabs-plugin.sh. Public git ref:
https://github.com/endorlabs/endorlabs-buildkite-plugin.git#v0.1.4 (or
endorlabs#v0.1.4 after directory sync). Demo: repro-sandbox.
How it works
- Single
post-commandhook — your
commandruns first, then install/auth/scan (avoids replacing the user command).
plugin.yml— full JSON Schema; validated by plugin-linter in CI (
additionalProperties: false).
- Credentials —
api_key_env/
api_secret_env(or pre-exported
ENDOR_API_CREDENTIALS_*); never passed as
--api-keyon the CLI. See SECURITY.md.
- Build tools — plugin installs endorctl only; put Bazel/Node/etc. on the agent or in
command. See docs/setup.md §2.
- Windows —
post-command.bat/
.ps1delegate to Bash; requires Git Bash on the agent (writing plugins).
Annotations
With
annotate: true (and
jq on the agent for JSON output), the plugin posts an HTML summary: severity counts, admission policy status, and a findings table filtered to the scan kinds enabled on that step. Use
annotate_scope: job for per-step annotations in parallel scan pipelines.
Example from repro-sandbox (
dev branch): parallel secrets, dependencies, SAST, and AI-SAST steps each with job-scoped annotations.
Common options
|Option
|Default
|Notes
namespace
|(required)
|Endor tenant
scan_dependencies
true
|SCA
scan_secrets /
scan_sast
false
|Enable per need
scan_container
false
|Requires
image or
image_tar; separate from repo scans
annotate
false
|HTML summary after scan (severity counts, top findings table, artifact link)
annotate_scope
build
job shows annotation on the step job drawer (agent v3.112+)
annotate_findings_limit
-1
-1 = all critical/high in table;
N>0 adds up to N medium/low rows;
0 = counts only (needs
jq + JSON output)
fail_on_policy
true
|Exit
128 fails the step
soft_fail
false
|Softens other exits; does not bypass
128 when
fail_on_policy is true
mode
scan
sign /
verify for artifact signing
All keys, validation rules, and cloud keyless auth:
plugin.yml. Copy-paste pipelines: docs/examples.md.
Buildkite context mapping
|Buildkite env
|endorctl
BUILDKITE_BRANCH
--detached-ref-name=
BUILDKITE_PULL_REQUEST (numeric)
--pr=true,
--scm-pr-id= (unless
pr: false)
BUILDKITE_PULL_REQUEST_BASE_BRANCH
--pr-baseline=
PR comments need
enable_pr_comments +
scm_token_env — see docs/troubleshooting.md.
Developing
docker compose run --rm tests
See CONTRIBUTING.md. E2E validation: vendored plugin in repro-sandbox.