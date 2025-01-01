Buildkite Terraform Open Policy Agent Plugin
Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.
Prerequisites
Terraform Plan
The plugin requires a Terraform plan to evaluate. This can be accomplished by exporting a Terraform plan from another step.
Consider using the Buildkite Terraform Plugin along with the Buildkite Artifacts Plugin to accomplish this. The former exports a
json version of the Terraform plan automatically.
The Terraform plan must be
json formatted.
Open Policy Agent Constructs
Creating OPA policies is outside the scope of this plugin, but is detailed in this article.
In general, you need three policy documents related to this process for the plugin to work:
- A Terraform
regofile that defines the actual policy.
- A
resource_types.jsonfile that defines which resources to count in the evaluation.
- A
resource_weights.jsonfile that defines the weights assigned to Terraform resources to calculate a score.
The location of these files is customizable, but here are the defaults:
workdir (Buildkite Agent root working directory, correlates to root of your git repo)
|__ terraform/
|__ tests/
|__ resource_types.json
|__ resource_weights.json
|__ terraform.rego
There are examples below on how you could configure these files.
Workflow
In general, this is the workflow the plugin follows:
- Ingest Terraform plan in
jsonformat.
- Use Terraform
regofile to define policy.
- Levereage resource
typesand
weightsfile to calculate a score versus a defined “blast radius”.
- Output whether or not the proposed Terraform changes are in compliance.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Terraform Policy Evaluation"
plugins:
- echoboomer/terraform-opa#v1.0.8:
terraform_plan: tfplan.json
You can customize other options based on your preferred configuration:
steps:
- label: "Terraform Policy Evaluation"
plugins:
- echoboomer/terraform-opa#v1.0.8:
fail_step: true
policy_file: tf-this.rego
resource_types_file: custom-types.json
resource_weights_file: custom-weights.json
terraform_plan: tfplan.json
tests_dir: unit-tests
You can combine this plugin with the Buildkite Terraform Plugin to run an OPA test inline in the same step as your Terraform plan:
steps:
- label: ":terraform: Running Terraform"
concurrency: 1
concurrency_group: tf-repo
plugins:
- echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.18:
apply_master: true
init_args:
- "-input=false"
- "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
- "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
- "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"
image: mycustomtfimage
skip_apply_no_diff: true
version: mytag
- echoboomer/terraform-opa#v1.0.8:
fail_step: true
terraform_plan: tfplan.json
tests_dir: "tests"
With the provided configuration in this example, Terraform will run a plan and then immediately use the
tfplan.json file that is available in the
terraform/ directory to run an OPA evaluation.
Configuration
debug (Not Required, boolean)
Provides some helpful information when attempting to troubleshoot issues with running the plugin. Defaults to
false.
fail_step (Not Required, boolean)
If this is provided and set to
true, the Buildkite pipeline will fail if the provided Terraform plan does not meet the specified policy requirements. Without this option, the plugin only returns output regarding the assessment.
image (Not Required, string)
The Docker image to run for Open Policy Agent. Defaults to
openpolicyagent/opa. The
version option specified below correlates with the
tag option.
skip_master_branch (Not Required, boolean)
If this is provided and set to
true, the plugin looks for
BUILDKITE_BRANCH and won’t run if the value is
master. This is useful is the plugin runs alongside others in one step using the example above.
tests_dir (Not Required, string)
The path of the directory in your Terraform repository containing the required files for running Open Policy Agent assessments against Terraform code. Since Buildkite agents typically operate from the root of a repository, this is in relation to that top level path. This defaults to
./terraform/tests. You may override this as long as your files are available in the given location.
policy_file (Not Required, string)
The path to the Terraform
.rego file that Open Policy Agent uses to evaluate the Terraform plan. This must be available in your defined
tests_dir. Defaults to
${tests_dir}/terraform.rego.
resource_types_file (Not Required, string)
The path to the
json file that contains specifications for which Terraform resources types to evaluate. This must be available in your defined
tests_dir. Defaults to
${tests_dir}/resource_types.json.
resource_weights_file (Not Required, string)
The path to the
json file that contains specifications for weights assigned to Terraform resources. This must be available in your defined
tests_dir. Defaults to
${tests_dir}/resource_weights.json.
terraform_plan (Required, string)
The path to the Terraform plan’s
json output. You need to provide this for the plugin to work. This is easily accomplished by using the
artifact plugin and exporting it from your Terraform plan step and importing for the OPA step.
version (Not Required, string)
The version tag for the Open Policy Agent Docker image. Defaults to
latest.
FAQ
- The official documentation for this process uses a single
regofile and defines
typesand
weightswithin it. Why do I have to specify two separate files for these values?
- Defining the
typesand
weightsin their own files allows you to specify them independently. This way, you can specify your policy separately. This is handy when you’re trying to define a large number of resources and weights.
- Defining the
Sample Open Policy Agent Policies
Policy
package terraform.analysis
import data.resource_types as resource_import_types
import data.resource_weights as resource_import_weights
import input as tfplan
########################
# Parameters for Policy
########################
# Acceptable score for proposed changes.
blast_radius = 75
# Weights assigned for each operation on each resource-type.
weights := resource_import_weights["weights"]
# Consider exactly these resource types in calculations.
resource_types := resource_import_types["types"]
#########
# Policy
#########
# Authorization holds if score for the plan is acceptable
default authz = false
authz {
score < blast_radius
}
# Compute the score for a Terraform plan as the weighted sum of deletions, creations, modifications
score = s {
all := [ x |
some resource_type
crud := weights[resource_type];
del := crud["delete"] * num_deletes[resource_type];
new := crud["create"] * num_creates[resource_type];
mod := crud["modify"] * num_modifies[resource_type];
x := del + new + mod
]
s := sum(all)
}
####################
# Terraform Library
####################
# list of all resources of a given type
resources[resource_type] = all {
some resource_type
resource_types[resource_type]
all := [name |
name:= tfplan.resource_changes[_]
name.type == resource_type
]
}
# number of creations of resources of a given type
num_creates[resource_type] = num {
some resource_type
resource_types[resource_type]
all := resources[resource_type]
creates := [res | res:= all[_]; res.change.actions[_] == "create"]
num := count(creates)
}
# number of deletions of resources of a given type
num_deletes[resource_type] = num {
some resource_type
resource_types[resource_type]
all := resources[resource_type]
deletions := [res | res:= all[_]; res.change.actions[_] == "delete"]
num := count(deletions)
}
# number of modifications to resources of a given type
num_modifies[resource_type] = num {
some resource_type
resource_types[resource_type]
all := resources[resource_type]
modifies := [res | res:= all[_]; res.change.actions[_] == "update"]
num := count(modifies)
}
Resource Types
{
"types": {
"google_compute_network": {},
"google_compute_router": {},
"google_compute_router_nat": {},
"google_compute_subnetwork": {},
"google_container_cluster": {},
"google_container_node_pool": {},
"google_kms_crypto_key": {},
"google_kms_key_ring": {},
"google_storage_bucket": {}
}
}
Resource Weights
{
"weights": {
"google_compute_network": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 30,
"modify": 5
},
"google_compute_router": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
},
"google_compute_router_nat": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
},
"google_compute_subnetwork": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
},
"google_container_cluster": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 20,
"modify": 5
},
"google_container_node_pool": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
},
"google_kms_crypto_key": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
},
"google_kms_key_ring": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
},
"google_storage_bucket": {
"delete": 100,
"create": 10,
"modify": 5
}
}
}
Developing
To run the linting tool:
docker-compose run --rm lint
Contributing
- Fork the repo.
- Make your changes.
- Make sure linting passes.
- Commit and push your changes to your branch.
- Open a pull request.