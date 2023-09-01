  1. Resources
trivy buildkite plugin

The trivy buildkite plugin provides a convenient mechanism for running the open-source trivy static analysis tool on your project. For more information about trivy, please refer to their documentation.

Features

  • Automatically downloads and verifies the trivy executable if it cannot be found in the PATH environment variable’s directories
  • Executes a filesystem scan on the git repo cloned by buildkite. Refer to the filesystem scan documentation for more information
  • Executes an image scan against an existing Docker image ref. Refer to the image scan documentation for more information

Basic example

The following code snippet demonstrates how to use the plugin in a pipeline step with the default plugin configuration parameters:

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - equinixmetal-buildkite/trivy#v1.20.0:

Additional examples

Specify the exit-code option as a plugin parameter in pipeline.yml to fail the pipeline when there are vulnerabilities:

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - equinixmetal-buildkite/trivy#v1.20.0:
          exit-code: 1

Specify the severity option as a plugin parameter in pipeline.yml to scan specific type of vulnerabilities. Below is an example for scanning CRITICAL vulnerabilities:

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - equinixmetal-buildkite/trivy#v1.20.0:
          severity: "CRITICAL"

Specify the ignorefile option as a plugin parameter in pipeline.yml to use .trivyignore.yaml file

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - equinixmetal-buildkite/trivy#v1.20.0:
          ignorefile: ".trivyignore.yaml"

$ cat .trivyignore.yaml

vulnerabilities:
  - id: CVE-2022-40897
    paths:
      - "usr/local/lib/python3.9/site-packages/setuptools-58.1.0.dist-info/METADATA"
    statement: Accept the risk
  - id: CVE-2023-2650
  - id: CVE-2023-3446
  - id: CVE-2023-3817
    purls:
      - "pkg:deb/debian/libssl1.1"
  - id: CVE-2023-29491
    expired_at: 2023-09-01

misconfigurations:
  - id: AVD-DS-0001
  - id: AVD-DS-0002
    paths:
      - "docs/Dockerfile"
    statement: The image needs root privileges

secrets:
  - id: aws-access-key-id
  - id: aws-secret-access-key
    paths:
      - "foo/bar/aws.secret"

licenses:
  - id: GPL-3.0 # License name is used as ID
    paths:
      - "usr/share/gcc/python/libstdcxx/v6/__init__.py"

Configuration

exit-code (Optional, integer)

Controls whether the security scan is blocking or not. This is done by setting the exit code of the plugin. If the exit code is set to 0, the pipeline will continue. If the exit code is set to 1, the pipeline will fail. (Defaults to 0)

timeout (Optional, string)

Controls the maximum amount of time a scan will run for by passing the --timeout argument to trivy.

severity (Optional, string)

Controls the severity of the vulnerabilities to be scanned. (Defaults to “UNKNOWN,LOW,MEDIUM,HIGH,CRITICAL”)

ignore-unfixed (Optional, boolean)

Controls whether to display only fixed vulnerabilities. (Defaults to false)

security-checks (Optional, string) (DEPRECATED)

Controls the security checks to be performed. This option is deprecated and may be removed in the future. Use scanners instead. (Defaults to “vuln,misconfig”)

scanners (Optional, string)

Controls the security scanners to be used. This replaced security-checks (Defaults to “vuln,misconfig”)

ignorefile (Optional, string) (EXPERIMENTAL)

Controls the security checks to be ignored as specified in a YAML file. Note: This trivy feature is experimental and might change in the future.

skip-files (Optional, string)

Controls the files to be skipped during the scan. (Defaults to "")

skip-dirs (Optional, string)

Controls the directories to be skipped during the scan. (Defaults to "")

image-ref (Optional, string)

Important: Please ensure the target Docker image is built prior to the trivy plugin running when using this option. The trivy plugin does not build Docker images; it only scans existing images.

Controls the image reference to be scanned. If no image is specified, the image scanning step is skipped. This is also able to infer the image from the docker-metadata plugin. (Defaults to "")

trivy-version (Optional, string)

Controls the version of trivy to be used.

helm-overrides-file (Optional, string)

To pass helm override values to trivy config scan

debug (Optional, boolean)

Enable debug flag for trivy.

kube-version (Optional, string)

Sets the helm-kube-version passed to trivy.

Developing

To run the tests:

make test

Run the tests with debug logging enabled:

TEST_DEBUG=1 make test

To enable debug logging for a stubbed command in the test, you need to set or uncomment the export for the necessary command in the .bats file.

e.g. to view the debug logging for the trivy command, set the following at the top of the .bats file:

export TRIVY_STUB_DEBUG=/dev/tty

and then run the tests with debug logging enabled:

TEST_DEBUG=1 make test

Recommended plugins

Terraform-OPA

Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.

echoboomer echoboomer

sonarscanner

Run sonar-scanner.

wayfair-incubator wayfair-incubator

Codecov

Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code.

joscha joscha

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

