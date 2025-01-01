sonarscanner-buildkite-plugin
This plugin performs static code analysis as part of a Buildkite pipeline and reports back to Sonarqube.
WARNING
This plugin is still in alpha release publicly and is not ready for prime-time usage.
Usage
You must first create a project in Sonarqube instance.
Copy the user login token. This must be added to the buildkite pipeline using the environment variable
SONARQUBE_LOGIN Make sure to store it securely!
To ensure the sonar scan step does not fail the pipeline overall (e.g. in the case of a Sonarqube outage), make sure to set the
soft_fail attribute (example below).
# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
steps:
- label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
branches: "master" # only report on the master branch
plugins:
- wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube.example.com
project_key: sonarqube_project_key
soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
- exit_status: "*"
Developer/Enterprise Edition only features
The plugin supports paid Sonarqube features, such as enabling scans for a
branch and/or a
pull request.
# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
steps:
- label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
plugins:
- wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube_enterprise.example.com
project_key: sonarqube_project_key
uses_community_edition: false
enable_branch_scan: true
enable_pull_request_scan: true
soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
- exit_status: "*"
Language-specific Examples
Python
# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
# Python example
steps:
- label: "Run unit tests"
command: test.sh
artifact_paths: tmp/*coverage-*.xml
- wait: ~
- label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
plugins:
- wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube.example.com
project_key: sonarqube_project_key
artifacts: tmp/*coverage-*.xml
additional_flags:
- -Dsonar.tests=tests
- -Dsonar.exclusions=test*/**/*
- -Dsonar.python.coverage.reportPaths=tmp/*coverage-*.xml
soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
- exit_status: "*"
.NET Core
# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
# .NET example
steps:
- label: "Run unit tests"
commands:
- >
dotnet test --logger:"trx;LogFileName=testresult.xml"
/p:CollectCoverage=true
/p:CoverletOutputFormat=opencover
/p:CoverletOutput="TestResults/opencover.xml"
- buildkite-agent artifact upload "**/testresult*.xml"
- buildkite-agent artifact upload "**/opencover*.xml"
plugins:
- docker#v3.3.0:
image: "..."
- wait: ~
- label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
plugins:
- wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube.example.com
project_key: sonarqube_project_key
is_dotnet: true
dotnet_build_project: My.App.sln
artifacts:
- '**/testresult*.xml'
- '**/opencover*.xml'
additional_flags:
- /s:/root/.dotnet/tools/SonarQube.Analysis.xml
soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
- exit_status: "*"
Coverage reporting
Sonarscanner does not independently calculate code coverage. Instead, it consumes coverage reports (generally XML files) generated by the test suite for your project. The steps needed to generate coverage reports are language specific. Below are instructions for a few common languages.
In general, unit test steps should be run using either the
docker or
docker-compose buildkite plugins. This ensures that the absolute file paths in the generated coverage reports can be set deterministically. When running tests in other agents, you cannot guarantee the file paths, which will result in Sonarqube reporting 0% coverage.
.NET Core Coverage
This plugin has been tested on projects that use coverlet. This can be added by running
dotnet add package coverlet.msbuild in the project directory. Refer to the .NET pipeline example above for the specific arguments that should be passed to
dotnet test. Reports can be accessed using the globs
**/testresult*.xml and
**/testresult*.xml.
Configuration
Required
project_key (required, string)
The unique key associated with a Sonarqube project
Example:
sonarqube_project_key
sonarqube_host (required, string)
URL of Sonarqube Server where sonarscanner should upload its report.
Example:
https://sonarqube.example.com
Optional
additional_flags (optional, [ string, array ])
Pass additional flags to
sonar-scanner. Useful for defining additional properties (
-D). Available properties can be found here. Can also be used to run
sonar-scanner in debug mode (
-X)
Examples:
# string
additional_flags: -Dsonar.ws.timeout=120
# array
additional_flags:
- -Dsonar.ws.timeout=120
- -Dsonar.tests=unit_tests,integration_tests
artifacts (optional, [ string, array ])
The artifact glob path to find test and coverage reports that should be passed to Sonarqube. Be sure let Sonarqube know where to find artifacts using the
additional_flags property. The correct property for your language can be found here.
Examples:
# string
artifacts: tmp/*coverage-*.xml
# array
artifacts:
- tmp/*coverage-*.xml
- tmp/foo/**/*.html
branch_scan_target (optional, string)
Used when
enable_branch_scan is set to be
true. If the scanner analyses this branch, it will perform a standard analysis. Otherwise, it assumes the branch is a feature branch and performs branch analysis.
Default:
master
dotnet_build_project (optional, string)
Used only if
is_dotnet: true. The build project name is passed to
dotnet build.
Example:
My.App.sln
enable_branch_scan (optional, boolean)
If enabled, Branch analysis will be run. This parameter is only supported in the Enterprise trial. PR scans take precedence over branch scans.
Default:
false
enable_pull_request_scan (optional, boolean)
If enabled, Pull Request analysis will be run. This parameter is only supported in the Enterprise trial.
Default:
false
is_dotnet (optional, boolean)
If the project being scanned is a
dotnet project.
Default:
false
scan_only_if_sources_changed (optional, boolean)
Only execute the scanner if commit includes changes to files defined in the
sources argument. Useful for creating pipelines that only respond to changes to specific code in monorepo contexts.
Default:
false
sources (optional, string)
Comma-separated paths to directories containing main source files.
Default:
.
uses_community_edition (optional, boolean)
If you are using the open source community edition of Sonarqube
Default:
true
workdir (optional, string)
Directory where source code should be mounted inside of the docker container. Useful if uploading coverage reports to Sonarqube that contain absolute paths that need to be matched.
Example:
/app
Common Issues
My pipeline is failing with the error
ERROR: sonarqube login not set
Ensure your pipeline has the environment variable
SONARQUBE_LOGIN set.
My pipeline is failing with the error
FATAL Failed to download artifacts: No artifacts found for downloading
If the
artifacts parameter is used, at least one matching artifact from a previous step must be available. Additional information about buildkite artifacts can be found here. If you are generating an artifact in a step that uses the
docker-compose plugin, review the plugin documentation; notably, artifacts must be generated in a directory that is mounted to the host agent.
Failing example:
Passing example:
Sonarqube is reporting 0% coverage, even though sonarscanner parsed a coverage report
Sonarscanner parses the repository’s file tree and attempts to match files against entries from the coverage report. Matches only occur when the absolute paths of the files are the same.
If the repository under test is mounted to a custom directory, Sonarscanner will not match the file paths correctly. You may encounter this if unit tests are executed using the
docker-compose-buildkite-plugin and the code is made available via a volume mount (for example,
- ./:/app). In such a case, set the
workdir parameter equal to the root project directory used when generating the coverage report (in the above case,
/app).
The
workdir parameter does not need to be set by default, particularly if the coverage report was generated using the
docker-buildkite-plugin.
Contributing
See the Contributing Guide for additional information.
To execute tests locally (requires that
docker and
docker-compose are installed):
bin/execute_tests
Credits
This plugin was originally written by James Curtin for Wayfair.