  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. sonarscanner-buildkite-plugin

sonarscanner-buildkite-plugin

Actions Status Actions Status Version Plugin Status

This plugin performs static code analysis as part of a Buildkite pipeline and reports back to Sonarqube.

WARNING

This plugin is still in alpha release publicly and is not ready for prime-time usage.

Usage

You must first create a project in Sonarqube instance.

Copy the user login token. This must be added to the buildkite pipeline using the environment variable SONARQUBE_LOGIN Make sure to store it securely!

To ensure the sonar scan step does not fail the pipeline overall (e.g. in the case of a Sonarqube outage), make sure to set the soft_fail attribute (example below).

# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
steps:
  - label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
    branches: "master" # only report on the master branch
    plugins:
      - wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
          sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube.example.com
          project_key: sonarqube_project_key
    soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
      - exit_status: "*"

Developer/Enterprise Edition only features

The plugin supports paid Sonarqube features, such as enabling scans for a branch and/or a pull request.

# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
steps:
  - label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
    plugins:
      - wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
          sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube_enterprise.example.com
          project_key: sonarqube_project_key
          uses_community_edition: false
          enable_branch_scan: true
          enable_pull_request_scan: true
    soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
      - exit_status: "*"

Language-specific Examples

Python

# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
# Python example
steps:
  - label: "Run unit tests"
    command: test.sh
    artifact_paths: tmp/*coverage-*.xml

  - wait: ~

  - label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
    plugins:
      - wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
          sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube.example.com
          project_key: sonarqube_project_key
          artifacts: tmp/*coverage-*.xml
          additional_flags:
            - -Dsonar.tests=tests
            - -Dsonar.exclusions=test*/**/*
            - -Dsonar.python.coverage.reportPaths=tmp/*coverage-*.xml
    soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
      - exit_status: "*"

.NET Core

# .buildkite/pipeline.yml
# .NET example
steps:
  - label: "Run unit tests"
    commands:
      - >
        dotnet test --logger:"trx;LogFileName=testresult.xml"
        /p:CollectCoverage=true
        /p:CoverletOutputFormat=opencover
        /p:CoverletOutput="TestResults/opencover.xml"
      - buildkite-agent artifact upload "**/testresult*.xml"
      - buildkite-agent artifact upload "**/opencover*.xml"
    plugins:
      - docker#v3.3.0:
          image: "..."

  - wait: ~

  - label: ":sonarqube: Sonarqube"
    plugins:
      - wayfair-incubator/sonarscanner#v0.1.1:
          sonarqube_host: https://sonarqube.example.com
          project_key: sonarqube_project_key
          is_dotnet: true
          dotnet_build_project: My.App.sln
          artifacts:
            - '**/testresult*.xml'
            - '**/opencover*.xml'
          additional_flags:
            - /s:/root/.dotnet/tools/SonarQube.Analysis.xml
    soft_fail: # Ensures a Sonarqube error does not fail the pipeline
      - exit_status: "*"

Coverage reporting

Sonarscanner does not independently calculate code coverage. Instead, it consumes coverage reports (generally XML files) generated by the test suite for your project. The steps needed to generate coverage reports are language specific. Below are instructions for a few common languages.

In general, unit test steps should be run using either the docker or docker-compose buildkite plugins. This ensures that the absolute file paths in the generated coverage reports can be set deterministically. When running tests in other agents, you cannot guarantee the file paths, which will result in Sonarqube reporting 0% coverage.

.NET Core Coverage

This plugin has been tested on projects that use coverlet. This can be added by running dotnet add package coverlet.msbuild in the project directory. Refer to the .NET pipeline example above for the specific arguments that should be passed to dotnet test. Reports can be accessed using the globs **/testresult*.xml and **/testresult*.xml.

Configuration

Required

project_key (required, string)

The unique key associated with a Sonarqube project

Example: sonarqube_project_key

sonarqube_host (required, string)

URL of Sonarqube Server where sonarscanner should upload its report.

Example: https://sonarqube.example.com

Optional

additional_flags (optional, [ string, array ])

Pass additional flags to sonar-scanner. Useful for defining additional properties (-D). Available properties can be found here. Can also be used to run sonar-scanner in debug mode (-X)

Examples:

# string
additional_flags: -Dsonar.ws.timeout=120
# array
additional_flags:
  - -Dsonar.ws.timeout=120
  - -Dsonar.tests=unit_tests,integration_tests

artifacts (optional, [ string, array ])

The artifact glob path to find test and coverage reports that should be passed to Sonarqube. Be sure let Sonarqube know where to find artifacts using the additional_flags property. The correct property for your language can be found here.

Examples:

# string
artifacts: tmp/*coverage-*.xml
# array
artifacts:
  - tmp/*coverage-*.xml
  - tmp/foo/**/*.html

branch_scan_target (optional, string)

Used when enable_branch_scan is set to be true. If the scanner analyses this branch, it will perform a standard analysis. Otherwise, it assumes the branch is a feature branch and performs branch analysis.

Default: master

dotnet_build_project (optional, string)

Used only if is_dotnet: true. The build project name is passed to dotnet build.

Example: My.App.sln

enable_branch_scan (optional, boolean)

If enabled, Branch analysis will be run. This parameter is only supported in the Enterprise trial. PR scans take precedence over branch scans.

Default: false

enable_pull_request_scan (optional, boolean)

If enabled, Pull Request analysis will be run. This parameter is only supported in the Enterprise trial.

Default: false

is_dotnet (optional, boolean)

If the project being scanned is a dotnet project.

Default: false

scan_only_if_sources_changed (optional, boolean)

Only execute the scanner if commit includes changes to files defined in the sources argument. Useful for creating pipelines that only respond to changes to specific code in monorepo contexts.

Default: false

sources (optional, string)

Comma-separated paths to directories containing main source files.

Default: .

uses_community_edition (optional, boolean)

If you are using the open source community edition of Sonarqube

Default: true

workdir (optional, string)

Directory where source code should be mounted inside of the docker container. Useful if uploading coverage reports to Sonarqube that contain absolute paths that need to be matched.

Example: /app

Common Issues

My pipeline is failing with the error ERROR: sonarqube login not set

Ensure your pipeline has the environment variable SONARQUBE_LOGIN set.

My pipeline is failing with the error FATAL Failed to download artifacts: No artifacts found for downloading

If the artifacts parameter is used, at least one matching artifact from a previous step must be available. Additional information about buildkite artifacts can be found here. If you are generating an artifact in a step that uses the docker-compose plugin, review the plugin documentation; notably, artifacts must be generated in a directory that is mounted to the host agent.

Failing example:

Passing example:

Sonarqube is reporting 0% coverage, even though sonarscanner parsed a coverage report

Sonarscanner parses the repository’s file tree and attempts to match files against entries from the coverage report. Matches only occur when the absolute paths of the files are the same.

If the repository under test is mounted to a custom directory, Sonarscanner will not match the file paths correctly. You may encounter this if unit tests are executed using the docker-compose-buildkite-plugin and the code is made available via a volume mount (for example, - ./:/app). In such a case, set the workdir parameter equal to the root project directory used when generating the coverage report (in the above case, /app).

The workdir parameter does not need to be set by default, particularly if the coverage report was generated using the docker-buildkite-plugin.

Contributing

See the Contributing Guide for additional information.

To execute tests locally (requires that docker and docker-compose are installed):

bin/execute_tests

Credits

This plugin was originally written by James Curtin for Wayfair.

Recommended plugins

Trivy

Trivy Security Scanning.

equinixmetal-buildkite equinixmetal-buildkite

Terraform-OPA

Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.

echoboomer echoboomer

Codecov

Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code.

joscha joscha

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025