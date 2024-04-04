Pipeline templates for continuous integration
Have a best-practice pipeline running in minutes with these template starters.
CI/CD for AWS using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy AWS infrastructure using Terraform.
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for AWS using Pulumi
Preview and deploy AWS infrastructure changes using Pulumi
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for AWS using AWS CDK
Sythesize and deploy CloudFormation using AWS CDK
- IaC
- CI
- CD
CI/CD for Docker using Terraform
Build, change, and destroy Docker infrastructure using Terraform.
- IaC
- CI
- CD
Scan Node.js using Snyk
Audit your Node.js project for security vulnerabilities using Snyk.
- Security
- CI
- Schedule
CI for Swift
Build, lint, and test a Swift project using SwiftLint and XCTest.
- CI
- Mobile
- Web
CI/CD for Fly.io
Build and deploy a Docker image to Fly.io.
- CD
- CI
Fastlane for iOS
Set up CI for iOS projects with Fastlane
- CI
- Mobile
CI for Rust
Build, lint, and test a Rust application using Cargo and Clippy.
- CI
- Web
CI for Ruby
Build, lint, and test a Ruby application using Bundler, RuboCop, and RSpec.
- CI
- Web
CI for Python
Build, lint, and test a Python application using pip, Ruff, and pytest.
- CI
- Web
CI for PHP
Build, lint and test a PHP application using Composer, PHP's built-in linter, and PHPUnit.
- CI
CI for Node.js
Build, lint, and test a Node.js web application using npm, ESLint, Jest, and Cypress.
- CI
- Web
Publish Node.js package to Buildkite
Publish a Node.js package to your Buildkite repository.
- Packages
- CI
CI for Kotlin with Gradle
Build and test a Kotlin application with Gradle.
- CI
- Web
- Mobile
CI for Java with Gradle
Build and test a Java application with Gradle.
- CI
- Web
Compile Go binary
Build and cross-compile a Go binary for Linux, Windows, and Darwin architectures.
- CI
CI for Go
Build, lint, and test a Go application using standard library tooling.
- CI
- Web
CI for .NET
Build and test a .NET application using standard library tooling.
- CI
- Web
Bazel
Starter CI pipeline for a Bazel project.
- CI