Cross compile a Go binary

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that compiles a Go binary for multiple targets.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Builds your Go project. Cross-compiles for Linux, Windows, and Darwin architectures.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository with your Go code. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.