  1. Platform
  2. /
  3. Pipelines
  4. /
  5. Templates
  6. /
  7. Bash

Run a Bash script

Execute a custom bash script

Use template →
Languages
Bash
Use cases
Continuous integration

Run a Bash script

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs a Bash script to print a message in the build logs.

At a glance:

  • Uses Bash
  • Defines the script inline

How it works

This template:

  1. Prints a message in the build log.
  2. Uploads an artifact.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your code.
  2. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  3. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service