Software Composition analysis using Lacework
- Use cases
- Security, Continuous integration, Schedule
- Tools
- lacework
Software Composition analysis using Lacework
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that uses Lacework to perform a Software Composition Analysis using the Lacework CLI.
At a glance:
- Runs Lacework using a Buildkite plugin
- Requires an existing Lacework account
How it works
This template:
- Sets up the environment with Lacework
- Runs Lacework over your project to perform a software composition analysis using the Lacework CLI
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect your git repository.
- Modify the template commands, environment variables, secrets as needed for your project. This plugin requires that
LW_API_KEYand
LW_API_SECRETare set in your agent environment.
- Create and store your Lacework API token securely on your agents.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
- Check out the Buildkite Lacework Plugin to see the other capabilities offered!
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
