  1. Platform
  2. /
  3. Pipelines
  4. /
  5. Templates
  6. /
  7. Software composition analysis using Lacework

Software Composition analysis using Lacework

Perform a Software Composition Analysis in your pipeline using Lacework.

Use template →
Use cases
Security, Continuous integration, Schedule
Tools
lacework

Software Composition analysis using Lacework

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that uses Lacework to perform a Software Composition Analysis using the Lacework CLI.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Sets up the environment with Lacework
  2. Runs Lacework over your project to perform a software composition analysis using the Lacework CLI

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect your git repository.
  2. Modify the template commands, environment variables, secrets as needed for your project. This plugin requires that LW_API_KEY and LW_API_SECRET are set in your agent environment.
  3. Create and store your Lacework API token securely on your agents.
  4. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  5. Run the pipeline.
  6. Check out the Buildkite Lacework Plugin to see the other capabilities offered!

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service