CI for PHP

Build, lint and test a PHP application using Composer, PHP's built-in linter, and PHPUnit.

CI for PHP

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that builds, lints, and tests a PHP application.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Installs PHP dependencies with Composer
  2. Lints application PHP code with PHP's built-in linter.
  3. Runs tests with PHPUnit.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you'll:

  1. Connect the Git repository with your PHP application.
  2. Modify the commands if necessary.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

