CI for monorepo
Conditionally trigger pipelines for a monorepo based on changes to file paths.Use template →
- Use cases
- Monorepo, Continuous integration
CI for monorepo
Conditionally trigger pipelines for a monorepo based on changes to file paths.Use template →
CI for monorepo
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for a monorepo that conditionally triggers pipelines based on changes to file paths.
At a glance:
- For monorepos
- Uses the Monorepo Diff Plugin for triggering pipelines
How it works
This template:
- Monitors file paths for changes.
- Based on file changes, conditionally triggers a build on an existing pipeline.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository for your monorepo.
- Setup a pipeline each of your monorepo sub-projects.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
For more information on setting up a CI/CD pipeline for a monorepo, see Optimizing CI/CD for monorepos with Buildkite’s official plugin.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.