CI for monorepo

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for a monorepo that conditionally triggers pipelines based on changes to file paths.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

Monitors file paths for changes. Based on file changes, conditionally triggers a build on an existing pipeline.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

Connect the Git repository for your monorepo. Setup a pipeline each of your monorepo sub-projects. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud. Run the pipeline.

For more information on setting up a CI/CD pipeline for a monorepo, see Optimizing CI/CD for monorepos with Buildkite’s official plugin.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.