Automate publishing a Node.js package to Buildkite

Publish a Node.js package to your Buildkite repository.

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that automates publishing a Node.js package to a Buildkite package repository.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Packages a project using npm.
  2. Configures npm and publishes the package to your Buildkite package registry.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository for your Node.js project.
  2. Configure Buildkite with the following environment: PACKAGE_NAME, AUTH_TOKEN.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

