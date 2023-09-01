Buildkite Packages
Create, store, and share all your artifacts with our new product that simplifies package management: Buildkite Packages. Register for early access.
We’ll only use this for Buildkite product updates, and we always adhere to our privacy policy.
Built-in support for NPM, Apt, Maven, RPM, RubyGems, PyPI, Helm, Alpine, and Docker with even more coming in 2024.
Our hybrid approach of splitting storage from orchestration gives you all the security benefits of an On-Prem setup in the Cloud.
We’re extending support of the Buildkite CLI with repository and package management features.
Want to know when the last time a package was downloaded and by who? We’ve got a report for that. We track every upload and download, giving you detailed reporting and usage analysis.
Point your applications at mirrors of upstream registries giving you a single place to monitor all dependencies in and out of your codebase. Export organization-wide SBOMs making auditors and security teams happy.
Push packages from your existing tooling using API keys or OIDC.
Allow the community or your customers to download your packages by making repositories public. Attach a custom domain name to brand the download experience.
We’ll help you switch from legacy systems with our dedicated migrations team. Includes SLAs and a shared Slack channel
Apply granular access controls and permissions to limit who can manage and distribute packages. Restrict access with SSO, 2FA, SCIM. SOC2 Type II compliant.
Don’t want Buildkite hosting the packages? No problem. Connect your own AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, or Microsoft Azure Storage accounts and we’ll save the packages there instead.
Stop waiting hours for legacy systems to index your registries. By the time you’ve uploaded your package and grabbed a coffee, everything will be ready to go.