Scan for vulnerabilities using Wiz Template

Scan your infrastructure-as-code CloudFormation stacks or Docker images for security vulnerabilities using Wiz.

Use cases
Security, Continuous integration
Tools
wiz

Scan for vulnerabilities using Wiz Template

This template provides a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that scans a project for security vulnerabilities using Wiz.

How it works

This template:

  1. Configures and runs Wiz using a Buildkite plugin
  2. Requires a Wiz account

Configuration

The following options are available for the wiz-buildkite-plugin:

  • scan-type (required, string): Specifies the type of scan to perform. Possible values are dir, docker, or iac.

Optional Parameters

  • api-secret-env (optional, string): The environment variable that the Wiz API Secret is stored in. Defaults to WIZ_API_SECRET. Refer to the documentation here for more information about managing secrets on your Buildkite agents.
  • iac-type (optional, string): Specifies the type of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to scan. Possible values are Ansible, AzureResourceManager, Cloudformation, Dockerfile, GoogleCloudDeploymentManager, Kubernetes, Terraform. Used when scan-type is iac.
  • image-address (optional, string): The path to the image file, used when scan-type is docker.
  • output-format (optional, string): Specifies the output format for the scan results. Possible values are human, json, or sarif. Defaults to human.
  • parameter-files (optional, string): A comma-separated list of globs of external parameter files to include while scanning, e.g., variables.tf. Used when scan-type is iac.
  • path (optional, string): The file or directory to scan. Defaults to the root directory of the repository. Used when scan-type is dir or iac.
  • show-secret-snippets (optional, bool): Enables snippets in secrets. Defaults to false.

For more advanced configurations, you can specify additional options as needed. For example:

steps:

  • label: "Scan Terraform File" command: env: WIZ_API_ID: "" plugins:
    • wiz#v1.4.0: scan-type: 'iac' iac-type: 'Terraform' path: 'main.tf' parameter-files: 'variables.tf'

Next Steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect your Git repository.
  2. Modify the template commands, environment variables, and secrets as needed for your project.
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

