CI for iOS with Fastlane
Build, lint, and test a Fastlane iOS application.Use template →
env: BUNDLE_PATH: vendor/bundle steps: - label: ":bundler: Install dependencies" key: deps command: "bundle install --path $BUNDLE_PATH" plugins: - artifacts#v1.9.3: upload: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz - label: ":fastlane: Test" key: test depends_on: deps command: "bundle exec fastlane ios test" env: LC_ALL: "en_US.UTF-8" artifact_paths: - "fastlane/test_output/**/*" plugins: - artifacts#v1.9.3: download: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz - label: ":buildkite: Annotate" depends_on: - deps - test allow_dependency_failure: true plugins: - junit-annotate#v2.4.1: artifacts: fastlane/test_output/*.junit - label: ":fastlane: Lint" depends_on: deps command: "bundle exec fastlane ios lint" env: LC_ALL: "en_US.UTF-8" plugins: - artifacts#v1.9.3: download: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz - label: ":fastlane: Build" key: build depends_on: deps command: "bundle exec fastlane ios build" env: LC_ALL: "en_US.UTF-8" plugins: - artifacts#v1.9.3: download: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz - label: ":ios: Submit beta" depends_on: - deps - build branches: "beta beta/*" command: "bundle exec fastlane ios beta" env: LC_ALL: "en_US.UTF-8" plugins: - artifacts#v1.9.3: download: "$BUNDLE_PATH" compressed: $BUNDLE_PATH.tgz
- Languages
- Ruby
- Use cases
- Continuous integration, Mobile application
- Platforms
- iOS
- Tools
- Fastlane
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs an iOS project using fastlane.
At a glance:
- For iOS projects
- Uses fastlane
How it works
This template:
- Installs dependencies using bundler.
- Runs fastlane lanes:
- Adds any test failures as annotations using junit-annotate-buildkite-plugin.
After the depedencies are installed, the lint, test, and build steps all run in parallel. After the build step has completed, the
beta step runs on
beta and
beta/* branches.
Note, depending on your version of Xcode you may need to install
xcbeautify, which is the recommended
xcodebuild formatter.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository for your iOS project.
- Check the commands match the lanes in your
Fastfile(see the example).
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Install fastlane on your compute agents.
- Set up your Fastfile with the following actions:
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.