CI for iOS with Fastlane

Build, lint, and test a Fastlane iOS application.

CI for iOS with Fastlane

This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline that runs an iOS project using fastlane.

At a glance:

How it works

This template:

  1. Installs dependencies using bundler.
  2. Runs fastlane lanes:
    • Runs unit testing with scan.
    • Performs static analysis on the codebase with Swiftlint.
    • Builds the app with gym.
  3. Adds any test failures as annotations using junit-annotate-buildkite-plugin.

After the depedencies are installed, the lint, test, and build steps all run in parallel. After the build step has completed, the beta step runs on beta and beta/* branches.

Note, depending on your version of Xcode you may need to install xcbeautify, which is the recommended xcodebuild formatter.

Next steps

After you select Use template, you’ll:

  1. Connect the Git repository for your iOS project.
  2. Check the commands match the lanes in your Fastfile (see the example).
  3. Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
  4. Install fastlane on your compute agents.
  5. Set up your Fastfile with the following actions:
    • test: Runs unit tests with the run_tests action.
    • lint: Runs Swift code validation using Swiftlint.
    • build: Builds the app using gym.
    • beta: Submits your build to your beta provider.
  6. Run the pipeline.

You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.

If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue , or reach out to support.

