Git Commit Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
Example
With no options, commits all changed/added files to
$BUILDKITE_BRANCH and pushes to
origin with a commit message like
Build #4:
steps:
- command: make
plugins:
- thedyrt/git-commit#v0.3.0: ~
With all options customized:
steps:
- command: make
plugins:
- thedyrt/git-commit#v0.3.0:
add: app/
branch: my-branch
create-branch: true
message: "Updated data [$BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER]"
remote: upstream
user:
name: Reid
email: reid@example.com
Configuration
-
add (optional, defaults to
.)
A pathspec that will be passed to
git add -Ato add changed files.
-
branch (optional, defaults to
$BUILDKITE_BRANCH)
The branch where changes will be committed. Since Buildkite runs builds in a detached HEAD state, this plugin will fetch and checkout the given branch prior to committing. Unless we’re creating a new branch. See
create-branchbelow.
-
create-branch (optional, defaults to
false)
When set to true the branch will be created, rather than fetched from the remote.
-
message (optional, defaults to
Build #${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER})
The commit message
-
remote (optional, defaults to
origin)
The git remote where changes will be pushed.
-
user.email (optional)
If given, will configure the git user email for the repo.
-
user.name (optional)
If given, will configure the git user name for the repo.
Tests / Linting
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter, run
docker-compose run --rm lint
License
MIT (see LICENSE)