Smooth Checkout
All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout :butter: :kite:
Usage
Repository-less builds
steps:
- command: echo "Skips checking out Git project in checkout"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
skip_checkout: true
Checking out repo
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out repo at given ref"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
ref: <ref> # (optional)
clone_flags: <flags> # (optional) flags to use with `git clone` command
If
ref is not provided the values of
BUILDKITE_BRANCH and
BUILDKITE_COMMIT env vars are used.
Allowed values for
ref:
- Branch name
- Git tag
- Commit SHA (40 character long hash)
clone_flags can either be a string or an array of strings.
Shallow clone
A shallow clone can easily be done by passing the
depth flag in the
clone_flags field. For example:
steps:
- command: echo "shallow clone repo"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
repos:
- config:
- url: "git@github.com:hasura/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin"
clone_flags: "--depth 1"
Checking out multiple repositories
You can checkout multiple repositories by providing multiple
config elements:
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
- config:
- url: https://github.com/<username>/<repo_2>.git
ref: <ref>
Unlike single repo checkouts, when checking out multiple repos, they will each be checked out in
subdirectories of
$BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH corresponding to the name of the repository
(based on its URL). In the above example, the contents of the working directory would be
repo_1/
and
repo_2/.
You can also explicitly provide the path to an ssh identity file using the
ssh_key_path config field:
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_1
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_2>.git
ref: <ref>
ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_2
If you are using smooth-secrets to
configure ssh keys, you can do the following to easily set the
ssh_key_path:
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo>.git
ssh_key_path: $$SECRETS_DIR/<key>
where
<key> is the value of
key field in
smooth-secrets config with any
/ characters replaced by
-.
Checking out repo from git mirrors
You can attempt to fetch a git repository from git mirrors and fallback to using the original source repo in case of a failure while checking out from mirrors.
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out repo from mirror (fall back to github in case of failure)"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
repos:
- config:
- url: git@mirror.git.interal:/path/to/git/mirror
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
Setup & Cleanup
Smooth Checkout also supports setting custom directories for your jobs and deleting the checkout
directory after the job completes.
BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH is set to the
directory specified by the
build_checkout_path option. For legacy reasons, the environment
variable
WORKSPACE is also set to the same value, but its usage is deprecated.
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out repo to custom directory"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
build_checkout_path: /tmp/${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
delete_checkout: true
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
Use custom directory with interpolation
Additionally, if
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NO_INTERPOLATION is set to true and custom directory is an interpolation of variables (example: depends on BUILDKITE_JOB_ID, BUILDKITE_STEP_ID etc); use
interpolate_checkout_path env to set the directory.
steps:
- command: echo "Checks out repo to custom directory"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.2.1:
interpolate_checkout_path: /tmp/${BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/${BUILD_ID}
delete_checkout: true
repos:
- config:
- url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
Contributing
- Fork this repo and clone on your machine:
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin
- Make the required changes
- Run linter
docker-compose run --rm lint
- Run tests (try to add tests for any new features introduced)
docker-compose run --rm tests
- Once linter and tests run successfully, open a pull request on this repo