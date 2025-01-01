  1. Resources
Smooth Checkout

All the things you need during a Buildkite checkout :butter: :kite:

Usage

Repository-less builds

steps:
  - command: echo "Skips checking out Git project in checkout"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          skip_checkout: true

Checking out repo

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out repo at given ref"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git
                ref: <ref> # (optional)
                clone_flags: <flags> # (optional) flags to use with `git clone` command

If ref is not provided the values of BUILDKITE_BRANCH and BUILDKITE_COMMIT env vars are used.

Allowed values for ref:

  • Branch name
  • Git tag
  • Commit SHA (40 character long hash)

clone_flags can either be a string or an array of strings.

Shallow clone

A shallow clone can easily be done by passing the depth flag in the clone_flags field. For example:

steps:
  - command: echo "shallow clone repo"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          repos:
            - config:
                - url: "git@github.com:hasura/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin"
                  clone_flags: "--depth 1"

Checking out multiple repositories

You can checkout multiple repositories by providing multiple config elements:

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
            - config:
              - url: https://github.com/<username>/<repo_2>.git
                ref: <ref>

Unlike single repo checkouts, when checking out multiple repos, they will each be checked out in subdirectories of $BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH corresponding to the name of the repository (based on its URL). In the above example, the contents of the working directory would be repo_1/ and repo_2/.

You can also explicitly provide the path to an ssh identity file using the ssh_key_path config field:

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_1>.git
                ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_1
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo_2>.git
                ref: <ref>
                ssh_key_path: .ssh/key_2

If you are using smooth-secrets to configure ssh keys, you can do the following to easily set the ssh_key_path:

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out multiple git repositories"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<repo>.git
                ssh_key_path: $$SECRETS_DIR/<key>

where <key> is the value of key field in smooth-secrets config with any / characters replaced by -.

Checking out repo from git mirrors

You can attempt to fetch a git repository from git mirrors and fallback to using the original source repo in case of a failure while checking out from mirrors.

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out repo from mirror (fall back to github in case of failure)"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@mirror.git.interal:/path/to/git/mirror
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git

Setup & Cleanup

Smooth Checkout also supports setting custom directories for your jobs and deleting the checkout directory after the job completes. BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH is set to the directory specified by the build_checkout_path option. For legacy reasons, the environment variable WORKSPACE is also set to the same value, but its usage is deprecated.

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out repo to custom directory"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.4.1:
          build_checkout_path: /tmp/${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
          delete_checkout: true
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git

Use custom directory with interpolation

Additionally, if BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NO_INTERPOLATION is set to true and custom directory is an interpolation of variables (example: depends on BUILDKITE_JOB_ID, BUILDKITE_STEP_ID etc); use interpolate_checkout_path env to set the directory.

steps:
  - command: echo "Checks out repo to custom directory"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-checkout#v4.2.1:
          interpolate_checkout_path: /tmp/${BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/${BUILD_ID}
          delete_checkout: true
          repos:
            - config:
              - url: git@github.com:<username>/<reponame>.git

Contributing

  • Fork this repo and clone on your machine: 
    git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/smooth-checkout-buildkite-plugin
  • Make the required changes
  • Run linter 
    docker-compose run --rm lint
  • Run tests (try to add tests for any new features introduced) 
    docker-compose run --rm tests
  • Once linter and tests run successfully, open a pull request on this repo

