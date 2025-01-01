GitHub Pull Request Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to build the merged state of pull requests and trigger new builds on PR branches after the default branch is changed.
This means that builds will run against what the merged commit will be, rather than what is in the PR, reducing the risk of bad merges breaking master/trunk.
Why would I want this?
- Parity with other CI setups. Including TeamCity, Travis, and Jenkins.
- Can help avoid building stale branches, as CI is done against the target branch at the time of the PR being raised rather than when the source branch was created
- Reduce the risk of failed builds from reaching master, due to bad merges (See the example at the bottom of this document)
While this approach doesn’t mitigate breaking changes made to the target branch branch after the PR is raised, it does help reduce the [time] window in which bad merges can appear — the thinking being the age of a PR is clearly visible on GitHub unlike the age of the parent commit for a PR branch.
Modes
The plugin has two modes:
mode: checkoutto merge the PR after checking out source; and
mode: triggerto async trigger another build (of the current pipeline)
Example
Ensure
Skip pull request builds for existing commits is set to
false in your Pipeline settings, as BuildKite will build the branch and skip the PR build.
Checkout Mode
When using
checkout mode, the plugin should be specified on each build step (e.g. where a checkout happens).
plugins: &plugins
- seek-oss/github-merged-pr#v1.1.2:
mode: checkout
steps:
- label: 'Make something'
commands:
- make something
plugins:
<<: *plugins
- label: 'Make something else'
commands:
- make something-else
plugins:
<<: *plugins
Trigger Mode
In
trigger mode the plugin should only be specified on one step, to prevent triggering builds multiple times in a pipeline.
When
update_prs is set to
true in this mode, pipelines on the default branch (e.g.
master) will trigger new builds on all PR branches that still exist in the repository. If
oldest_pr is set, any PR with an issue number lower than specified will be ignored when triggering new builds.
steps:
- label: 'Make something'
commands:
- make something
plugins:
- seek-oss/github-merged-pr#v1.1.2:
mode: trigger
update_prs: true
oldest_pr: 12
- label: 'Make something else'
commands:
- make something-else
Tests
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker-compose run --rm tests
License
MIT (see LICENSE)
Bad Merge Example
An example of why it may be desirable to build the merged commit. Let’s say you’re raising a PR to implement an
add function to a calculator that can already
subtract:
origin/master (commit
1abcdef): calculator.js
class Calculator {
constructor() {
this.currentAnswer = 0;
}
subtract(value) {
this.currentAnswer -= value;
}
}
(Tests omitted for brevity).
You create a branch locally to implement your feature
feature/add (commit
feba123) (parent commit
1abcdef): calculator.js
class Calculator {
constructor() {
this.currentAnswer = 0;
}
subtract(value) {
this.currentAnswer -= value;
}
add(value) {
this.currentAnswer += value;
}
}
In the meantime,
origin/master is updated to rename
currentAnswer to
answer.
origin/master (commit
56789ab) (parent commit
1abcdef): calculator.js
class Calculator {
constructor() {
this.answer = 0;
}
subtract(value) {
this.answer -= value;
}
}
You then raise your PR for
feature/add, but:
- CI will run against the
HEADof the branch (commit
feba123); and
- The PR will likely be merged (as tests pass) — unless someone on your team notices; and
- The
git mergewill succeed (as there’s no text conflicts); and
- The target branch (
master) will be broken :(