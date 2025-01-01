Github Pull Request Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that lets you open Github pull requests.
Once opened the number identifying the new Github pull request will be stored
in the build meta-data with key:
github-pull-request-plugin-number.
Example
The only required configuration is the pull request title. In this case the
pull request body will be empty, and the new pull request will propose merging
the current branch into
master.
steps:
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
title: "Example pull request title"
One can specify the branches to use. Here we open a pull request to merge the
feature-1 branch into
staging.
steps:
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
title: "Deploy feature-1 to staging"
head: "feature-1"
base: "staging"
One can specify a cross account pull request also:
steps:
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
title: "Please accept my cool feature"
head: "my-account:my-branch"
repo: "someone-elses-account/project"
To request reviews:
steps:
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
title: "Example pull request title"
reviewers:
- toolmantim
- keithpitt
team-reviewers:
- a_team
- b_team
To add labels:
steps:
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
title: "Example pull request title"
labels:
- wip
- security
Authentication
This plugin needs to authenticate with Github to open pull requests. To do so
it needs an API token. To provide this please store the token in the
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable.
While this works, it’s not recommended to commit unencrypted private tokens to SCM.
steps:
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request (not recommended)"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
title: "Example pull request title"
env:
- GITHUB_TOKEN=<my-secret-token>
Instead, provide your secrets in via a secure mechanisim. Perhaps using the AWS S3 Secrets Buildkite Plugin.
Configuration
title
The title of the pull request.
body (optional)
The contents of the pull request. Add some context and description of the changes being proposed.
head (optional)
The name of the branch where your changes are implemented. For cross-repository
pull requests in the same network, namespace head with a user like this:
username:branch.
Default:
BUILDKITE_BRANCH (The current branch being built)
base (optional)
The name of the branch you want the changes pulled into. This should be an existing branch on the repository (see below).
Default:
master
repo (optional)
The repository on which the proposed changes will be pulled into. In the form
owner/project.
Default: The repository of the pipeline currently being built.
reviewers (optional)
A list of users who will be requested to review the pull request. The reviewers must be collaborators on the project.
team-reviewers (optional)
A list of teams who will be requested to review the pull request. The teams must be collaborators on the project.
labels (optional)
A list of labels that will be added to the pull request.
Development
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter:
docker-compose run --rm lint