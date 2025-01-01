Annotate From File Buildkite Plugin
Annotates the build with the contents of a file
This is intended to be used with other plugins like docker-compose.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls > /app/output/output.md
plugins:
- docker-compose#v3.7.0:
run: app
volumes:
- "./output:/app/output"
- phcyso/annotate-from-file#v1.0.0:
path: './output/output.md'
Configuration
path (Required, string)
The path to the file to show as an annotation.
must_exist (Optional, boolean, default: false)
If
must_exist is set to true then the plugin will exit non zero if the files given in
path does not exist
style (Optional, string, default: “info”)
One of the allowed annotation styles
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request