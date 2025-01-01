  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. metahook-buildkite-plugin

Metahook Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin that allows running additional commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.

Example

common: &common
  plugins:
  - improbable-eng/metahook:
      post-checkout: scripts/setup.sh
      pre-exit: |
        scripts/cleanup.sh
        echo "Step finished!"
        scripts/notify.sh

steps:
  - label: "Build"
    command: "scripts/build.sh"
    <<: *common

  - label: "Test"
    command: "scripts/test.sh"
    <<: *common

Metahooks execute via a bash script, searching your PATH for bash.

Metahooks execute in Bash Strict Mode.

Bash Strict Mode is provided by

  • set -o errexit - halt on error
  • set -o nounset - halt if variable is unset
  • set -o pipefail - halt if a command inside a pipe fails

You can override those choices by setting different values (e.g. set +o nounset) within your metahook.

Contributing

See contributing

Recommended plugins

CI Toolkit

A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.

automattic automattic

Git Diff Conditional

Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.

zegocover zegocover

Library Example

An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.

Official

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025