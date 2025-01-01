Metahook Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that allows running additional commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.
Example
common: &common
plugins:
- improbable-eng/metahook:
post-checkout: scripts/setup.sh
pre-exit: |
scripts/cleanup.sh
echo "Step finished!"
scripts/notify.sh
steps:
- label: "Build"
command: "scripts/build.sh"
<<: *common
- label: "Test"
command: "scripts/test.sh"
<<: *common
Metahooks execute via a
bash script, searching your
PATH for
bash.
Metahooks execute in Bash Strict Mode.
Bash Strict Mode is provided by
set -o errexit- halt on error
set -o nounset- halt if variable is unset
set -o pipefail- halt if a command inside a pipe fails
You can override those choices by setting different values (e.g.
set +o nounset) within your metahook.
Contributing
See contributing