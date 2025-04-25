  1. Resources
CI Toolkit Buildkite Plugin

A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.

Example

For a directory structure that looks like:

my-project/
├── node_modules/
├── package.json
├── package-lock.json

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: |
      # To persist the cache
      save_cache node_modules/ $(hash_file package-lock.json)

      # To restore the cache, if present
      restore_cache $(hash_file package-lock.json)

    plugins:
      - automattic/a8c-ci-toolkit#5.3.1:
          bucket: a8c-ci-cache # optional

Don’t forget to verify what the latest release is and use that value instead of 5.3.1.

Configuration

bucket (Optional, string)

The name of the S3 bucket to fallback to if the CACHE_BUCKET_NAME environment variable is not set in the CI host. Used by save_cache and restore_cache.

Developing

To run the linter and tests:

make lint
make test

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

Releasing

  1. Make a PR to update references of the version number in this README.md and to update the CHANGELOG.md according to the <!-- instructions --> to prepare it for a new release.
  2. Merge the PR
  3. Create a new GitHub Release, named after the new version number, and pasting the content of the CHANGELOG.md section corresponding to the new version as description. This will have the side effect of creating a git tag too, which is all we need for the new version to be available.

Recommended plugins

Metahook

Run commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.

improbable-eng improbable-eng

Git Diff Conditional

Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.

zegocover zegocover

Library Example

An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.

Official

