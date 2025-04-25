CI Toolkit Buildkite Plugin
A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.
Example
For a directory structure that looks like:
my-project/
├── node_modules/
├── package.json
├── package-lock.json
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: |
# To persist the cache
save_cache node_modules/ $(hash_file package-lock.json)
# To restore the cache, if present
restore_cache $(hash_file package-lock.json)
plugins:
- automattic/a8c-ci-toolkit#5.3.1:
bucket: a8c-ci-cache # optional
Don’t forget to verify what the latest release is and use that value instead of
5.3.1.
Configuration
bucket (Optional, string)
The name of the S3 bucket to fallback to if the
CACHE_BUCKET_NAME environment variable is not set in the CI host. Used by
save_cache and
restore_cache.
Developing
To run the linter and tests:
make lint
make test
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request
Releasing
- Make a PR to update references of the version number in this
README.mdand to update the
CHANGELOG.mdaccording to the
<!-- instructions -->to prepare it for a new release.
- Merge the PR
- Create a new GitHub Release, named after the new version number, and pasting the content of the
CHANGELOG.mdsection corresponding to the new version as description. This will have the side effect of creating a
git tagtoo, which is all we need for the new version to be available.