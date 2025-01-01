git-diff-conditional-buildkite-plugin
This plugin can be used to create a dynamic pipeline based on your
git diff. This requires TWO pipeline files in total and uses
docker to run the plugin:
initial_pipeline- The one that tells buildkite to load the plugin
dynamic_pipeline- The pipeline which you want to run, but have steps skipped based on conditions held in the
initial
But what about mono-repo-diff, it is designed to spin up multiple pipelines based on your
git diff. The purpose of this plugin is to spin up a single pipeline based on your
git diff. For another similar concept check out the gitlab plugin onlychangesexceptchanges
Getting Started
Please see the below examples on how to use this plugin with buildkite. The buildkite-agent also requires access to
docker.
Example
initial_pipeline
steps:
- label: ":partyparrot: Creating the pipeline"
plugins:
- Zegocover/git-diff-conditional#v1.1.1:
dynamic_pipeline: ".buildkite/dynamic_pipeline.yml"
steps:
- label: "build and deploy lambda"
include:
- "function_code/*"
dynamic_pipeline
steps:
- label: "build and deploy lambda"
commands:
- make lambda
agents:
queue: awesome
timeout_in_minutes: 10
- wait
- label: "terraform apply"
commands:
- terraform apply
agents:
queue: awesome
timeout_in_minutes: 10
The above example
initial_pipeline will skip the
build and deploy lambda step unless there has been a change to the
function_code directory. Everything else in the
dynamic_pipeline file will be left intact and passed through to buildkite. It is possible to configure numerous
label fields, using the configuration options below.
Configuration
|Option
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
|dynamic_pipeline
|Yes
string
|The name including the path to the pipeline that contains all the actual
steps
|disable_plugin
|No
boolean
false
|This can be used to pass the entire
dynamic_pipeline pipeline straight to buildkite without skipping a single step.
|diff
|No
string
|Can be used to override the default commands (see below for a better explanation of the defaults) Pass a comma-seperated string of git diff commands if you want multiple custom git diff commands run
|log_level
|No
string
INFO
|The Level of logging to be used by the python script underneath. Pass
DEBUG for verbose logging if errors occur
|steps
|Yes
array
|Each Step should contain a
label with the
include/
exclude settings relevant to the label it applies to within the
dynamic_pipeline file
|label
|Yes
string
|The
label these conditions apply to within the
dynamic_pipeline file. (These should be an EXACT match)
|include
|No
array
|If any element is found within the
git diff then this step will NOT be skipped
|exclude
|No
array
|If any alement is found within the
git diff then this step will be SKIPPED
Other useful things to note:
- Both
includeand
excludemake use of Unix shell-style wildcards (Look at
.gitignorefiles for inspiration)
- Every
labeldefined within the
initial_pipelineshould contain
include,
excludeor both
diff command
The default
diff commands are (run in the order shown):
# Used to check if on a feature branch and check diff against master
git diff --name-only origin/master...HEAD
# Useful for checking master against master in a merge commit strategy environment
git diff --name-only HEAD HEAD~1
Both of the above commands are run, in their order listed above to detect if there is any
diff. If there isn’t any
diff then there will be no
dynamic_pipeline uploaded. If you wish to disable the plugin temporarily then see the above Configuration
Depending on your merge strategy, you might need to use different
diff commands.
We are assuming that you are using a squash and merge strategy on the master branch
Contributing
Please read CONTRIBUTING for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
Versioning
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
Authors
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details
Acknowledgments
- Initially looked at the mono-repo-diff-buildkite-plugin
- Also looked at the gitlab plugin onlychangesexceptchanges