GoKakashi Scan Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that integrates container image vulnerability scans directly into your CI/CD pipelines using the GoKakashi API.
Features
- Trigger scans for container images based on policies defined in your GoKakashi configuration
- Monitor scan progress with customizable retry and interval settings
- Fetch and output scan reports as part of your CI/CD pipeline
- Supports integration with Cloudflare Access headers for secured API access
Requirements
- Buildkite Agent
- Docker (The plugin runs in a container environment)
Configuration
Required
server(string): The URL of the GoKakashi API server
token(string): Authentication token for the GoKakashi server
- Either
imageor
scan_idmust be provided:
image(string): The container image to scan
scan_id(string): The ID of a previously triggered scan
-
Optional
policy(string): The policy to use for scanning (required when
imageis provided)
labels(string): Labels to add to the scan (required when
imageis provided)
cf_client_id(string): Cloudflare Access Client ID
cf_client_secret(string): Cloudflare Access Client Secret
interval(integer): Interval in seconds to check the scan status (default: 10)
retries(integer): Number of retries before marking the scan as failed (default: 10)
gokakashi_version(string): The version of GoKakashi to use (e.g.,
v0.1.0,
latest) (default:
latest)
debug(boolean): Enable
-xflag to print verbose logs (default:
false)
Example Usage
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: ":shield: Scan Container Image"
plugins:
- hasura/gokakashi#v0.1.0:
server: "https://your-gokakashi-server.com"
token: "${GOKAKASHI_TOKEN}"
image: "your-registry/your-image:latest"
policy: "default"
labels: "buildkite,ci"
Using with Cloudflare Access
steps:
- label: ":shield: Scan Container Image"
plugins:
- hasura/gokakashi#v0.1.0:
server: "https://your-gokakashi-server.com"
token: "${GOKAKASHI_TOKEN}"
image: "your-registry/your-image:latest"
policy: "default"
labels: "buildkite,ci"
cf_client_id: "${CF_CLIENT_ID}"
cf_client_secret: "${CF_CLIENT_SECRET}"
Checking an Existing Scan
steps:
- label: ":shield: Check Existing Scan"
plugins:
- hasura/gokakashi#v0.1.0:
server: "https://your-gokakashi-server.com"
token: "${GOKAKASHI_TOKEN}"
scan_id: "your-existing-scan-id"
Output
- The plugin stores the report URL in Buildkite metadata as
gokakashi-report-url
- You can access this in downstream steps using:
$(buildkite-agent meta-data get gokakashi-report-url)
Security
Ensure that you store sensitive information like API tokens and Cloudflare Access credentials as Buildkite Pipeline Secrets.
License
This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.
Support
For questions or support, please open an issue in the GitHub repository.