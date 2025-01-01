  1. Resources
GoKakashi Scan Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin that integrates container image vulnerability scans directly into your CI/CD pipelines using the GoKakashi API.

Features

  • Trigger scans for container images based on policies defined in your GoKakashi configuration
  • Monitor scan progress with customizable retry and interval settings
  • Fetch and output scan reports as part of your CI/CD pipeline
  • Supports integration with Cloudflare Access headers for secured API access

Requirements

Configuration

Required

  • server (string): The URL of the GoKakashi API server
  • token (string): Authentication token for the GoKakashi server
  • Either image or scan_id must be provided:
    • image (string): The container image to scan
    • scan_id (string): The ID of a previously triggered scan

Optional

  • policy (string): The policy to use for scanning (required when image is provided)
  • labels (string): Labels to add to the scan (required when image is provided)
  • cf_client_id (string): Cloudflare Access Client ID
  • cf_client_secret (string): Cloudflare Access Client Secret
  • interval (integer): Interval in seconds to check the scan status (default: 10)
  • retries (integer): Number of retries before marking the scan as failed (default: 10)
  • gokakashi_version (string): The version of GoKakashi to use (e.g., v0.1.0, latest) (default: latest)
  • debug (boolean): Enable -x flag to print verbose logs (default: false)

Example Usage

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Scan Container Image"
    plugins:
      - hasura/gokakashi#v0.1.0:
          server: "https://your-gokakashi-server.com"
          token: "${GOKAKASHI_TOKEN}"
          image: "your-registry/your-image:latest"
          policy: "default"
          labels: "buildkite,ci"

Using with Cloudflare Access

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Scan Container Image"
    plugins:
      - hasura/gokakashi#v0.1.0:
          server: "https://your-gokakashi-server.com"
          token: "${GOKAKASHI_TOKEN}"
          image: "your-registry/your-image:latest"
          policy: "default"
          labels: "buildkite,ci"
          cf_client_id: "${CF_CLIENT_ID}"
          cf_client_secret: "${CF_CLIENT_SECRET}"

Checking an Existing Scan

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Check Existing Scan"
    plugins:
      - hasura/gokakashi#v0.1.0:
          server: "https://your-gokakashi-server.com"
          token: "${GOKAKASHI_TOKEN}"
          scan_id: "your-existing-scan-id"

Output

  • The plugin stores the report URL in Buildkite metadata as gokakashi-report-url
  • You can access this in downstream steps using: $(buildkite-agent meta-data get gokakashi-report-url)

Security

Ensure that you store sensitive information like API tokens and Cloudflare Access credentials as Buildkite Pipeline Secrets.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

Support

For questions or support, please open an issue in the GitHub repository.

