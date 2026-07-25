Fjall Deploy Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to deploy, destroy, or build Fjall applications on AWS.
This is a thin shim onto
fjall ci run — it installs the CLI and delegates. The CLI owns command and flag validation, so an invalid combination (for example
mode with
command: destroy) fails with a directional error from
fjall rather than being silently dropped.
A tier
target (
organisation,
platform, or
account) routes to the noun-verb tier command —
fjall org deploy,
fjall platform destroy, and so on — and accepts only the flags that tier honours (
force,
verbose, and, for
organisation,
no-cascade). Any app or deploy-only property paired with a tier target is rejected at the plugin boundary rather than silently dropped.
Quick Start
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
deploy-target: production-use1
If the deploy step sets
timeout_in_minutes, or your pipeline sets a default timeout, make it at least 650, the timeout
fjall ci setup writes: from fjall 40, a deploy waits out each database engine upgrade, which AWS has held for up to three hours, and that covers two upgrades of the slowest engine with their stacks’ deploys. A pipeline’s or organisation’s Maximum Command Step Timeout lowers a longer step timeout to itself. When a plan’s upgrades could wait longer than the step’s timeout (
BUILDKITE_TIMEOUT), the plan warns before anything is upgraded (
database-engine-ci-job-limit). A job stopped mid-upgrade leaves the upgrade running in RDS, and re-running the deploy waits for it and resumes.
Agent Architecture
Fjall builds ECS images for
linux/arm64, the platform its tasks run on, so run the deploy step on an arm64 agent queue: a Linux ARM queue on Buildkite-hosted agents, or Graviton instances on self-hosted ones.
fjall ci setup --provider buildkite --queue <name> writes the queue into the step. An x86 agent builds the image only under emulation: without an emulator registered on the agent a
RUN step fails with an exec format error, and with one the build typically runs several times slower.
Authentication
Two credentials are involved: a Fjall deploy token (
FJALL_API_KEY) and AWS credentials.
Fjall API Key
The CLI authenticates to Fjall via
FJALL_API_KEY — an app-scoped
fjall_dk_ deploy token. Deploy tokens are minted from a signed-in browser session by an owner or admin (Settings → CI/CD Tokens in the Fjall dashboard); the CLI carries no mint path —
fjall ci setup writes the workflow and prints the URL to mint at. Tokens expire after at most 90 days — re-mint from the same page and update the secret to rotate. Store the token as a Buildkite secret named
FJALL_API_KEY. If the environment does not already export
FJALL_API_KEY, the plugin fetches it from the secret store via
buildkite-agent secret get FJALL_API_KEY, so you need only store the secret — no
env: wiring required. Exporting it as an environment variable still works and takes precedence.
AWS Credentials
When
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY are both set in the step’s
environment, the CLI uses them and never reaches the Fjall mint; otherwise it
mints a session from your deploy token. With fjall 39, an application deploy
on such keys runs in whatever account they belong to, whatever target
deploy-target or
environment picks, and in
AWS_REGION (else
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION, else
us-east-2) unless
region is set. From fjall 40,
the CLI first confirms they belong to that target’s account and, when they do
not, refuses the deploy before it records or changes anything, naming both
accounts and the variables to unset; keys that belong to it deploy in the
target’s own region unless
region is set. Pick one path: an agent or pipeline
that exports AWS keys for other steps should not export them to the deploy
step unless they are the credentials the deploy should use.
Option 1: Fjall OIDC (recommended — no AWS setup)
Store
FJALL_API_KEY and export no AWS credentials. The CLI exchanges your
deploy token with the Fjall API for a short-lived, Fjall-signed web-identity
token, then calls
sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity against the
FjallDeploy<orgId> role that
fjall connect created in your account. The
deploy token is the pipeline’s AWS credential.
You need no IAM OIDC provider of your own, no deploy role and no AWS secrets. An agent’s EC2 instance profile plays no part either: the CLI does not read it, so an agent on EC2 deploys this way like any other.
The session this path mints lasts one hour. From fjall 40, the CLI renews it through the deploy token before it expires, so a deploy can run past the hour. Fjall 39 and earlier renew no session on any path, so with them a deploy that runs longer than an hour fails part-way on this path too.
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
deploy-target: production-use1
Every CI deploy token carries the
deploy:oidc:mint scope in its base set, so
there is nothing extra to grant.
Option 2: AWS OIDC with Assume Role
Use the aws-assume-role-with-web-identity plugin to assume a role you create and maintain. It puts the role session’s keys in the step’s environment, so the Fjall mint is not used:
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
plugins:
- aws-assume-role-with-web-identity#v1.0.0:
role-arn: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/deploy
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
deploy-target: production-use1
The CLI cannot renew a session it reads from the environment, so a deploy that runs longer than the role session (one that upgrades database engines, for example) fails when the session expires.
Option 3: Environment Variables
Set credentials in your Buildkite agent environment or pipeline settings:
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
env:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: "${AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID}"
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: "${AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY}"
AWS_REGION: "us-east-1"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
deploy-target: production-use1
The CLI cannot renew keys it reads from the environment, so when these are
temporary session keys (they come with
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN), a deploy that
runs longer than their session (one that upgrades database engines, for
example) fails when they expire.
Configuration
|Property
|Required
|Default
|Description
command
|no
deploy
deploy,
destroy, or
build
target
|yes
|—
|Application name, or a tier:
organisation,
platform,
account. App targets run the app; tier targets route to the noun-verb tier command (
fjall org|platform|account deploy|destroy).
build is app-only
service
|no
|—
|Specific service name (deploy and build only)
mode
|no
full
full,
infra-only, or
deploy-only (deploy only)
environment
|no
|—
|Target environment
deploy-target
|no
|—
|Deploy to a specific
fjall target list target, e.g.
production-use1; maps to
--target (the credential where), distinct from
environment. App targets only
verbose
|no
false
|Enable CloudFormation event logging
skip-build
|no
false
|Skip Docker build (reuse existing image)
no-cascade
|no
false
|Skip the platform/account cascade around an
organisation deploy or destroy (rejected for any other target)
region
|no
|—
|Deploy to a specific region within the target’s account
image-tag
|no
|—
|Roll forward/back to an existing image tag (implies deploy-only)
plan
|no
false
|Compute and print the change plan, then stop before any mutation
require-approval
|no
false
|Refuse to mutate unless the plan is approved
auto-approve
|no
false
|Approve the computed plan without prompting
approval-token
|no
|—
|Resume an approved plan from a prior plan run
build-args
|no
|—
|Public build-time args, a list of
KEY=VALUE strings
build-secrets
|no
|—
|Build secret refs, a list of
id=ID,ssm=PATH (or
env=VAR) strings
cli-version
|no
39
|Pin the
fjall CLI version. Defaults to this plugin’s compatible major (floats across
39.x, never crossing into the next major);
auto derives the major from the app’s pinned
@fjall/components-infrastructure;
latest always installs the newest published release
working-directory
|no
.
|Directory containing
fjall-config.json
force
|no
false
|Deploy: redeploy all stacks even when no changes are detected. Destroy: bypass the busy-stack guard and destroy while the target’s stacks are mid-operation. App destroys skip destruction confirmation in CI regardless; a tier destroy still needs force to pass its non-interactive confirmation
A plan and the approval gate cover a full or
infra-only deploy.
mode: deploy-only and
image-tag apply no change set, so they have no plan, and a run of either with
plan,
require-approval or
approval-token is refused before anything is deployed. Through CLI 39.0.8 such a run went ahead without either.
Outputs
After the run, the plugin records results as build meta-data:
|Meta-data key
|Value
fjall-deploy:result
success,
plan-pending (exit 2 — no mutation), or
failure
fjall-deploy:duration
|Command duration in seconds
fjall-deploy:approval-token
|Token from a plan run with pending changes; feed back via
approval-token
A
plan-pending result also posts a warning annotation with re-run instructions, and the step exits
2 so downstream steps can gate on it.
Verifying a Deploy
fjall-deploy:result answers “did the step succeed”. To confirm what actually shipped, the CLI’s read commands work anywhere the same
FJALL_API_KEY is available (including a follow-up step):
fjall deployments list— your organisation’s active and recent deployments: who triggered each, from where, and its current state
fjall releases <app>— the app’s recorded releases with their image tags: what is live now, and what a rollback can target
fjall status <app>— the deployed infrastructure’s current health
Serialising Deploys
Fjall serialises deployments that touch the same infrastructure (the deploy slot): an application’s deploys queue behind an in-flight deploy of the same application, of its account’s infrastructure, or of the organisation, while unrelated applications deploy in parallel. Give every deploy step for the same app a shared concurrency group — the same shape
fjall ci setup scaffolds — so overlapping builds queue instead of contending for the slot:
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
concurrency_group: "fjall-deploy-my-app"
concurrency: 1
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
Pair this with the pipeline settings Skip Intermediate Builds: ON (queued stale deploys collapse to the newest) and Cancel Intermediate Builds: OFF (never interrupt an in-flight CloudFormation update).
Examples
Infrastructure Only
steps:
- label: ":construction: Infra"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
mode: infra-only
Code Only
A code-only deploy (
mode: deploy-only) builds and rolls only what the assembly a full deploy writes to
fjall/<app>/cdk.out declares, so it needs that assembly in the step’s checkout.
cdk.out is not committed, and a step on another agent, an
infra-only one included, leaves none behind, so a plugin step’s checkout holds it only where a deploy in that checkout wrote it. Where it has none, a
mode: deploy-only step is refused (through CLI 39.0.8 it rolled nothing and exited 0; an app with capacity-identity pins was refused instead). To ship code without a full deploy, roll an image already built with
image-tag, which rolls the services the app’s Compute stack exports with no assembly (an app with a container-image function in the roll needs the assembly for that too, so deploy such an app in full):
steps:
- label: ":package: Code"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
image-tag: "app-sha-4f9c2ab0d1e3"
Destroy
steps:
- label: ":fire: Destroy"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
command: destroy
target: my-app
force: true
Deploy Specific Service
service narrows an
image-tag roll, or a code-only deploy, to one service. A code-only deploy needs the assembly a full deploy wrote in the step’s checkout (Code Only, above):
steps:
- label: ":whale: API"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
service: api
image-tag: "api-sha-4f9c2ab0d1e3"
Deploy a Tier
A tier
target routes to the noun-verb tier command. This runs
fjall org deploy --non-interactive --no-cascade (the organisation root stack without its platform/account cascade):
steps:
- label: ":earth_africa: Organisation"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: organisation
no-cascade: true
Roll Back to a Previous Image
image-tag re-deploys an existing image without rebuilding (implies
deploy-only):
steps:
- label: ":rewind: Roll back"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
image-tag: "sha-4f9c2ab"
Find valid tags with
fjall releases my-app (each release records the image tags it shipped), from the original deploy’s output, or from the app’s ECR repository. An image-tag rollback re-pins application code only — it does not revert infrastructure changes or roll back database migrations.
Pin CLI Version
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
cli-version: "39.0.0"
Staging to Production Pipeline
steps:
- label: ":test_tube: Staging"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
environment: staging
- wait
- block: ":raised_hand: Deploy to Production?"
- label: ":rocket: Production"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
environment: production
skip-build: true
Caching the CLI Install
The hook installs
cli-version with
npm install -g on every run. npm’s cache spares the download, and it also decides what is installed: npm checks a package against the integrity its metadata names, reads that metadata from the same cache, and serves a cached copy without asking the registry while the copy’s headers call it fresh. Measured on npm 11.17.0 (2026-10-15), metadata and a tarball planted in npm’s cache made
npm install -g install a version the registry never published and run its install script, which in this hook runs with
FJALL_API_KEY exported.
--prefer-online did not stop it: npm asked the registry, which answered the ETags the planted entries carried with 304 Not Modified, and npm kept the planted copies. Whoever can write the cache chooses the CLI your deploy runs, so share it only with builds you would trust to deploy:
- Self-hosted agents keep npm’s default cache (
~/.npm) between jobs, so a repeat install of the same version fetches no package again. Every pipeline on the agent shares that cache: an agent that runs untrusted builds should not run deploys, the same rule as for cluster secrets.
- Buildkite-hosted agents start each job with an empty home directory, so persist npm’s cache with a cache volume. A volume is shared by every build of the pipeline, whatever its branch, and an unnamed volume is the pipeline’s default, which every step that declares a cache without a name mounts (Buildkite’s cache volumes docs, read 2026-10-15). Mount one only on a deploy pipeline that builds
mainalone with pull-request builds off, as the header of the pipeline
fjall ci setupwrites requires, give it a name of its own, and mount it in the deploy step alone:
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy"
cache:
name: fjall-deploy-npm
paths:
- "/var/cache/fjall-deploy-npm"
env:
NPM_CONFIG_CACHE: "/var/cache/fjall-deploy-npm"
plugins:
- fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29.0.0:
target: my-app
deploy-target: production-use1
Keep the path absolute and outside the checkout. A service with no
docker.context builds from its Dockerfile’s directory, which for a Dockerfile at the repository root is the whole checkout, and npm writes a new debug log into its cache on every run: a cache inside the checkout would go into every build’s context and change it each time, so a
COPY . . layer and every layer after it would rebuild on every deploy. Cache volumes are best-effort: a job that gets an empty one downloads as before.
Versioning
Two pins interact, and they move together:
- The plugin ref —
fjall-tech/fjall-deploy#v29is a moving major tag, repointed at the latest 29.x release on each plugin republish;
#v29.0.0pins an exact release for maximum determinism.
cli-version— the
fjallCLI the plugin installs per run; it defaults to the plugin major’s compatible CLI major.
Upgrade majors deliberately: a new plugin major defaults to a new CLI major, so bump the plugin ref and any explicit
cli-version pin in the same change.
Troubleshooting
Blocked deploy slot
Blocked: Jane has been deploying my-app from CI since 03/08/2026, 14:02:11 (deployment cmd0a1b2c…). View progress in the Fjall dashboard: …
Fjall serialises deployments that touch the same infrastructure. An application deploy or destroy that starts while a conflicting deployment is in flight — the same application, its account’s infrastructure, or the organisation — first queues behind it: the step re-claims the slot every 30 seconds for up to 20 minutes, logging who holds it, and only then fails with the message above. Tier targets (
organisation,
platform,
account) route to the noun-verb commands and are not queued: they fail immediately on a held slot. Wait for the active deployment to finish (or cancel it from the dashboard), then retry.
fjall deployments list shows your organisation’s active deployments. Prevent the contention with a concurrency group (Serialising Deploys).
”This deployment requires a newer fjall CLI”
The Fjall API refuses deploys from a CLI older than the app’s engine floor. The refusal suggests
npm install -g fjall@latest — correct for a workstation, wrong here: the plugin installs the CLI per run from
cli-version, so upgrading the agent’s global CLI changes nothing. Fix it in the pipeline instead:
- bump
cli-versionto the required major (or a newer exact version), or
- set
cli-version: autoto derive the major from the app’s pinned
@fjall/components-infrastructure, or
- move to a newer plugin major (each plugin major defaults
cli-versionto its compatible CLI major).
Authentication failures
Two different credentials can fail — the error tells you which:
- Fjall API errors (401/403 from the Fjall API) mean
FJALL_API_KEYis missing, expired, or revoked. Deploy tokens live at most 90 days: mint a replacement in the dashboard (Settings → CI/CD Tokens) and update the Buildkite secret.
- AWS SDK errors (
ExpiredToken,
AccessDenied, credential-chain failures naming AWS services) mean the build environment’s AWS credentials are wrong — see Authentication.
docker: command not found
Any deploy or build that produces a container image runs Docker on the agent. Install Docker on self-hosted agents; only
image-tag and
skip-build deploys avoid the image build.
Requirements
- Node.js >= 22.12.0 — if the agent’s node is below that floor (or absent), the plugin bootstraps a pinned Node build from nodejs.org, SHA-256-verified before use (a Linux agent with
curland
taris required for the bootstrap path)
- npm
- Docker — required for any deploy or build that produces a container image (
image-tag/
skip-builddeploys excepted)
- A Fjall deploy token (
FJALL_API_KEY), which is also the deploy’s AWS credential unless the step’s environment carries AWS keys — see Authentication
Running Tests
docker compose run --rm tests
License
MIT