Buildkite Plugin to Deploy to Cloud Foundry
This Buildkite Plugin will deploy an application contained within your repository to any Cloud Foundry with zero down time deployment.
The plugin will annotate the Buildkite build with the URL for the application, as well as any Cloud Foundry labels and annotations added.
The plugin requires the Docker Daemon and
docker CLI to be available.
Usage
Sample usage with minimum required arguments:
steps:
- label: ":cloudfoundry: deploy"
concurrency: 1
concurrency_group: "cf-push"
plugins:
starkandwayne/cloudfoundry-deploy#v0.9.1:
api: https://api.run.pivotal.io
username: drnic@starkandwayne.com
organization: starkandwayne
space: buildkite-plugin-tests
appname: buildkite-plugin-test
The
username argument is optional, if you provide
$CF_USERNAME via an agent hook.
You can provide the password via
$CF_PASSWORD from an agent hook. If you provide the password via a different environment variable, then declare its name with
password_env argument:
steps:
- label: ":cloudfoundry:"
plugins:
starkandwayne/cloudfoundry-deploy#v0.9.1:
api: https://api.run.pivotal.io
username: drnic@starkandwayne.com
password_env: CF_PASSWORD_DRNIC
organization: starkandwayne
space: buildkite-plugin-tests
appname: buildkite-plugin-test
The
cf push command will look for
-f manifest.yml by default. Use
manifest_path argument to explicitly declare the location of the manifest.
steps:
- label: ":cloudfoundry:"
plugins:
starkandwayne/cloudfoundry-deploy#v0.9.1:
api: https://api.run.pivotal.io
username: drnic@starkandwayne.com
organization: starkandwayne
space: buildkite-plugin-tests
appname: buildkite-plugin-test
manifest_path: cf/manifest.yml
If you do not want zero downtime deployment, or want a faster deployment (again, without zero downtime deployment), then you can use
skip-zero-downtime: true to disable it.
You can pass variables to your
manifest.yml using the
vars parameter. The value will be passed as
cf push --vars-file [vars contents]. Note, the value of
vars is a multi-line strong.
steps:
- label: ":cloudfoundry:"
plugins:
starkandwayne/cloudfoundry-deploy#v0.9.1:
api: https://api.run.pivotal.io
...
manifest_path: cf/manifest.yml
vars: |
some-var: 123
build-number: $BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
Discover all Cloud Foundry applications deployed using plugin
The
cloudfoundry-deploy-buildkite-plugin-version label is added to all applications deployed using this plugin, so we can use API label selectors to find them:
cf curl /v3/apps\?label_selector=cloudfoundry-deploy-buildkite-plugin-version
Testing
Test plugin using buildkite-plugin-tester:
docker run -v $(pwd):/plugin buildkite/plugin-tester:latest bats /plugin/tests
# or
docker-compose run tests