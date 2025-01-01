  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. lambda-deploy-buildkite-plugin

Lambda Deploy Buildkite Plugin

tests A Buildkite plugin for deploying AWS Lambda function code.

Deploying Lambda Function Code

steps:
  - name: deploy
    plugins:
      -  envato/lambda-deploy#v1.1.1:
          function_name: myfunction
          zip_file: deploy-version.zip
          path: path/to/deploy/code
          s3_bucket: deploybucket
          s3_key: deploy/key/name
          region: ap-southeast-2

Configuration

function_name (required)

The name of the AWS Lambda function you wish to update

zip_file (required)

The name of the zip file. If the zip file exists we deploy the file directly to AWS Lambda (via aws lambda update-function-code --zip-file). If the file does not exist we use the path to create the zip file. If s3_bucket and s3_key are declared we will first push the file to S3.

path (optional)

If the path is specified with the zip_file then the path is added to the zip_file. If no path is given then we default to the value of $PWD which is added to the zip_file. If the path is given but the zip_file is not present, then the we cd into the path and create a zip of the contents which is then uploaded.

s3_bucket (optional)

The S3 bucket. The S3 bucket must already be created and have the correct permissions to copy an object to it.

s3_key

The path to store the S3 key

region (optional)

The region to deploy lambda to. Defaults to us-east-1

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Recommended plugins

ECS Deploy

Deploy to ECS.

Official

Cloud Foundry Deploy

Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.

egen egen

Heroku Container Deploy

Deploys prebuilt container images to Heroku.

envato envato

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025