Lambda Deploy Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for deploying AWS Lambda function code.
Deploying Lambda Function Code
steps:
- name: deploy
plugins:
- envato/lambda-deploy#v1.1.1:
function_name: myfunction
zip_file: deploy-version.zip
path: path/to/deploy/code
s3_bucket: deploybucket
s3_key: deploy/key/name
region: ap-southeast-2
Configuration
function_name (required)
The name of the AWS Lambda function you wish to update
zip_file (required)
The name of the zip file. If the zip file exists we deploy the file directly to AWS Lambda (via
aws lambda update-function-code --zip-file).
If the file does not exist we use the
path to create the zip file. If
s3_bucket and
s3_key are declared we will first push the file to S3.
path (optional)
If the
path is specified with the
zip_file then the
path is added to the
zip_file. If no path is given then we default to the value
of
$PWD which is added to the
zip_file. If the path is given but the
zip_file is not present, then the we
cd into the
path and
create a
zip of the contents which is then uploaded.
s3_bucket (optional)
The S3 bucket. The S3 bucket must already be created and have the correct permissions to copy an object to it.
s3_key
The path to store the S3 key
region (optional)
The region to deploy lambda to. Defaults to
us-east-1
License
MIT (see LICENSE)