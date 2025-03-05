KinD Cluster Buildkite Plugin
This plugin allows for creation and configuration of a KinD cluster within a Builkite pipeline.
Options
k8s_version: The major and minor release of K8S that you would like to target (i.e. 1.29, 1.28, etc.). Defaults to
1.29.
custom_image: The repository location of a KinD node image that you would like to use rather than the standard published versions from the KinD project (e.g.,
quay.io/myorg/mynodeimage:v1.0.0). This will take priority over
k8s_version.
kind_version: The version of the KinD binary you would like to use. Defaults to
v0.27.0.
helm_version: The version of the Helm binary you would like to install. Defaults to
v3.17.1.
config_path: A path within your codebase that contains a KinD configuration file.
debug_plugin: Whether to add verbosity to the logging of the plugin itself. This sets the
-xflag within the plugin to show what commands are being run.
Usage
steps:
- label: ":k8s: Get Pods"
command: "kubectl get pods"
plugins:
- ssh://git@github.com/equinixmetal-buildkite/kind-cluster-buildkite-plugin#v0.2.0:
k8s_version: "1.29"
config_path: ./config/my-config.yml
Note: It’s important that the k8s_version is in quotes so that it is evaluated appropriately.
You can combine this plugin with the docker plugin by sharing the Kubeconfig file between the two:
steps:
- label: ":k8s: Get Pods"
plugins:
- ssh://git@github.com/equinixmetal-buildkite/kind-cluster-buildkite-plugin#main:
k8s_version: "1.29"
kubeconfig_filename: "kubeconfig-kind-cluster"
- docker#v5.12.0:
image: "bitnami/kubectl:latest"
network: host
volumes:
- "./kubeconfig-kind-cluster:/.kube/config"
# with the following command we run "kubectl get nodes" from inside the Bitnami Kubectl container
# against the KinD cluster
command: ["get", "nodes"]