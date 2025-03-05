  1. Resources
KinD Cluster Buildkite Plugin

This plugin allows for creation and configuration of a KinD cluster within a Builkite pipeline.

Options

  • k8s_version: The major and minor release of K8S that you would like to target (i.e. 1.29, 1.28, etc.). Defaults to 1.29.
  • custom_image: The repository location of a KinD node image that you would like to use rather than the standard published versions from the KinD project (e.g., quay.io/myorg/mynodeimage:v1.0.0). This will take priority over k8s_version.
  • kind_version: The version of the KinD binary you would like to use. Defaults to v0.27.0.
  • helm_version: The version of the Helm binary you would like to install. Defaults to v3.17.1.
  • config_path: A path within your codebase that contains a KinD configuration file.
  • debug_plugin: Whether to add verbosity to the logging of the plugin itself. This sets the -x flag within the plugin to show what commands are being run.

Usage

steps:
  - label: ":k8s: Get Pods"
    command: "kubectl get pods"
    plugins:
    - ssh://git@github.com/equinixmetal-buildkite/kind-cluster-buildkite-plugin#v0.2.0:
        k8s_version: "1.29"
        config_path: ./config/my-config.yml

Note: It’s important that the k8s_version is in quotes so that it is evaluated appropriately.

You can combine this plugin with the docker plugin by sharing the Kubeconfig file between the two:

steps:
  - label: ":k8s: Get Pods"
    plugins:
      - ssh://git@github.com/equinixmetal-buildkite/kind-cluster-buildkite-plugin#main:
          k8s_version: "1.29"
          kubeconfig_filename: "kubeconfig-kind-cluster"
      - docker#v5.12.0:
          image: "bitnami/kubectl:latest"
          network: host
          volumes:
            - "./kubeconfig-kind-cluster:/.kube/config"

          # with the following command we run "kubectl get nodes" from inside the Bitnami Kubectl container
          # against the KinD cluster
          command: ["get", "nodes"]

Recommended plugins

k8s

Runs your build step as a kubernetes job.

embarkstudios embarkstudios

Buildtools

Runs your build with buildtools.

buildtool buildtool

