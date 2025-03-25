Kubernetes Buildkite Plugin
An opinionated Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps as Kubernetes Jobs on a cluster with minimal effort.
The plugin tries to stay reasonably compatible with the Docker plugin to make it easy to change pipelines to run on a cluster. It also takes lots of inspiration from the kustomize-job-buildkite-plugin.
Quirks & Issues
Since the step isn’t actually performed by the build-agent itself, but in a separately scheduled (and isolated) container, a few things don’t work as on a “normal” build-agent.
The build step container will have the
buildkite-agent binary mounted at
/usr/local/bin/buildkite-agent to allow using the agent subcommands for annotations, metadata and artifacts directly.
This behavior may be disabled by setting
mount-buildkite-agent: false in the pipeline.
** Note: ** The user is responsible for making sure the container specified in
imagecontains any external dependencies required by the otherwise statically linked buildkite-agent binary. This includes certificate authorities, and possibly git and ssh depending on how it’s being used.
Build artifacts
As the build-agent doesn’t run in the same container as the actual commands, automatic upload of artifacts specified in
artifact_paths won’t work.
A workaround to this is to run
buildkite-agent artifact upload ... as a command in the step itself.
Example
steps:
- command: "echo 'Hello, World!'"
plugins:
- EmbarkStudios/k8s:
image: alpine
If you want to control how your command is passed to the container, you can use the
command parameter on the plugin directly:
steps:
- plugins:
- EmbarkStudios/k8s:
image: "embarkstudios/fortune"
always-pull: true
command: ["startrek"]
You can pass in additional environment variables, including values from a Secret:
steps:
- command:
- "yarn install"
- "yarn run test"
plugins:
- EmbarkStudios/k8s:
image: "node:7"
environment:
- "MY_SPECIAL_BUT_PUBLIC_VALUE=kittens"
environment-from-secret:
- "kitten-secrets"
Using External Secrets
steps:
- command:
- az login -u $(< /externalsecrets/azuser) -p $(< /externalsecrets/azpassword)
plugins:
- EmbarkStudios/k8s:
image: mcr.microsoft.com/azure-cli
secret-store: vault-external-store
external-secrets:
- "azuser:secret/azure:azure-user"
- "azpassword:secret/azure:azure-password"
Configuration
Required
image (required, string)
The name of the container image to use.
Example:
golang:1.12.5
Optional
always-pull (optional, boolean)
Whether to always pull the latest image before running the command. Sets imagePullPolicy on the container. If
false, the value
IfNotPresent is used.
Default:
false
image-pull-secret (optional, string)
The name of the secret that holds the credentials for a remote container registry.
command (optional, array)
Sets the command for the container. Useful if the container image has an entrypoint, but requires extra arguments.
Note that this has different meaning than in Docker. This sets the
args field for the Container.
This option can’t be used if your step already has a top-level, non-plugin
command option present.
Examples:
[ "/bin/mycommand", "-c", "test" ],
["arg1", "arg2"]
entrypoint (optional, string)
Override the image’s default entrypoint.
Note that this has different meaning than in Docker. This sets the
command field for the Container.
Example:
/my/custom/entrypoint.sh
environment (optional, array)
An array of additional environment variables to pass into to the docker container. Items can be specified as
KEY=value.
Example:
[ "FOO=bar", "MY_SPECIAL_BUT_PUBLIC_VALUE=kittens" ]
environment-from-secret (optional, string or array)
One or more Secrets that should be added to the container as environment variables. Each key in the secret will be exposed as an environment variable. If specified as an array, all listed secrets will be added in order.
Example:
my-secrets
init-environment-from-secret (optional, string or array)
One or more Secrets that should be added to the job init container as environment variables. Each key in the secret will be exposed as an environment variable. If specified as an array, all listed secrets will be added in order.
Example:
my-secrets
init-image (optional, string)
Override the job initContainer. A buildkite-agent binary is expected to exist to do the checkout, along with git and ssh. The default is to use a public image based on the Dockerfile in this repository. If set to an empty string no init container is used.
Example:
embarkstudios/k8s:1.0.0
privileged (optional, boolean)
Wether to run the container in privileged mode.
secret-name (optional, string)
The name of the secret containing the buildkite agent token and, optionally, ssh or git credentials used for bootstrapping in the init container.
agent-token-secret-key (optional, string)
The key of the secret value containing the buildkite agent token, within the secret specified in
secret-name.
git-credentials-secret-name (optional, string)
The name of the secret containing the git credentials used for checking out source code with HTTPS.
git-credentials-secret-key (optional, string)
The key of the secret value containing the git credentials used for checking out source code with HTTPS.
The contents of this file will be used as the git credential store file.
git-ssh-secret-name (optional, string)
The name of the secret containing the git credentials used for checking out source code with SSH.
git-ssh-secret-key (optional, string)
The key of the secret value containing the SSH key used when checking out source code with SSH as transport.
mount-hostpath (optional, string or array)
Mount a host path as a directory inside the container. Must be in the form of
/host/path:/some/mount/path.
Multiple host paths may be mounted by specifying a list of host/mount pairs.
Example:
my-secret:/my/secret
mount-secret (optional, string or array)
Mount a secret as a directory inside the container. Must be in the form of
secretName:/some/mount/path.
Multiple secrets may be mounted by specifying a list of secret/mount pairs.
Example:
my-secret:/my/secret
default-secret-name (optional, string)
The name of the secret containing the buildkite agent token, ssh and git credentials used for bootstrapping in the init container. The key names of the secret are not configurable and as such must contain the following:
buildkite-agent-token: <token>
git-credentials: <credentials>
ssh-key: <sshkey>
This is useful if you have control over secret creation and would like to avoid explicitly providing the key and secret names.
Example:
buildkite-secret
external-secrets (optional, string or array)
The External Secrets Operator must be installed in your cluster to use the
external-secrets arguments.
Mount one or many secrets as a directory inside the container from an external source using ExternalSecrets. Must be in the form
secretKey:externalProperty:externalKey.
external-secrets-mount-path can be set to change where the secrets are mounted, but they must all be mounted to the same location.
secret-store or
cluster-store must be defined to specify what existing SecretStore to pull data from. Only one can be defined.
Example
secret-store: vault-backend
external-secrets:
- "ciPassword:secret/dev/ci:ci-password"
- "ciUser:secret/dev/ci:ci-user"
Will create an ExternalSecret resource pulling from the vault-backend Secret Store, which will create a secret with keys
ciPassword and
ciUser using the values from the
secret/dev/ci properties and
ci-password and
ci-user keys.
This has only been tested with Vault, other keystores may or may not function as expected
secret-store (optional, string)
Describes the SecretStore to pull ExternalSecrets from.
Must be used with the
external-secrets argument and cannot be used with the
cluster-store argument
cluster-store (optional, string)
Describes the ClusterStore to pull ExternalSecrets from.
Must be used with the
external-secrets argument and cannot be used with the
secret-store argument
mount-path-external-secrets (optional,string)
Sets the mount path of the external secrets
Default:
/externalsecrets
build-path-host-path (optional, string)
Optionally mount a host path to be used as base directory for buildkite builds. This allows local caching and incremental builds using fast local storage.
Should be used with some care, since the actual storage used is outside the control of Kubernetes itself.
Example:
/var/lib/buildkite/builds
build-path-pvc (optional, string)
Optionally mount an existing Persistent Volume Claim used as backing storage for the build.
git-mirrors-host-path (optional, string)
Optionally mount a host path to be used as git-mirrors path. This enables multiple pipelines to share a single git repository.
Should be used with some care, since the actual storage used is outside the control of Kubernetes itself.
Example:
/var/lib/buildkite/builds
resources-request-cpu (optional, string)
Sets cpu request for the build container.
resources-limit-cpu (optional, string)
Sets cpu limit for the build container.
resources-request-memory (optional, string)
Sets memory request for the build container.
resources-limit-memory (optional, string)
Sets memory limit for the build container.
service-account-name (optional, string)
Sets the service account for the build container.
Default:
default
use-agent-node-affinity (optional, boolean)
If set to
true, the spawned jobs will use the same node affinity, tolerations, and nodeSelector as the buildkite agent.
workdir (optional, string)
Override the working directory to run the command in, inside the container. The default is the build directory where the buildkite bootstrap and git checkout runs.
patch (optional, string)
(Advanced / hack use). Provide a jsonnet function to transform the resulting job manifest.
Example:
patch: |
function(job) job {
spec+: {
template+: {
spec+: {
tolerations: [ { key: 'foo', value: 'bar', operator: 'Equal', effect: 'NoSchedule' }, ],
},
},
},
}
print-resulting-job-spec (optional, boolean)
If set to
true, the resulting k8s job spec is printed to the log. This can be useful when debugging.
print-resulting-secret-spec (optional, boolean)
If external secrets are being used, will print the secret spec to the log. This can be useful when debugging.
job-backoff-limit (optional, integer)
Configures
spec.backoffLimit to enable retries of job’s pod creation.
Default value:
0.
job-ttl-seconds-after-finished (optional, integer)
Configures
spec.ttlSecondsAfterFinished on the k8s job, requires TTL Controller enabled in the cluster, otherwise ignored.
Default value:
86400.
jobs-cleanup-via-plugin (optional, boolean)
If set to
true, the plugin cleans up k8s jobs older than 1 day even if they’re still running.
Default value:
true.
If you have TTL Controller enabled or some other means to cleanup finished jobs, it is recommended to set the value to
false in order to reduce load on k8s api servers.
job-cleanup-after-finished-via-plugin (optional, boolean)
If set to
true plugin cleans up finished k8s job.
Default value:
true.
If you have TTL controller or https://github.com/lwolf/kube-cleanup-operator running, it is highly recommended to set the value to
false to reduce load on k8s api servers.
Low Level Configuration via Environment Variables
Some of the plugin options can be configured via environment variables as following (also see Buildkite docs):
env:
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_JOB_APPLY_RETRY_INTERVAL_SEC: "10"
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_JOB_APPLY_RETRY_INTERVAL_SEC
- Configures the interval between attempts to schedule the k8s job
- Default:
5
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_JOB_APPLY_TIMEOUT_SEC
- Configures the total time limit across attempts to schedule the k8s job
- Default:
120
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_JOB_STATUS_RETRY_INTERVAL_SEC
- Configures the interval between attempts to get k8s job status
- Default:
5
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_LOG_COMPLETE_RETRY_INTERVAL_SEC
- Configures the interval between attempts to verify that log streaming has ended
- Default:
1
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_LOG_COMPLETE_TIMEOUT_SEC
- Configures the total time limit across attempts to verify that log streaming has ended
- Default:
30
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_LOG_RETRY_INTERVAL_SEC
- Configures the interval between attempts to stream job logs
- Default:
3
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_LOG_ATTEMPT_TIMEOUT_SEC
- Configures time limit for a single plugin attempt to stream job logs
- Default:
5
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_JOB_CLEANUP_RETRY_INTERVAL_SEC
- Configures the interval between attempts to cleanup finished jobs
- Default:
5
- Unit type: integer seconds
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_K8S_JOB_CLEANUP_TIMEOUT_SEC
- Configures the total time limit across attempts to cleanup finished jobs
- Default:
60
- Unit type: integer seconds
Contributing
We welcome community contributions to this project.
Please read our Contributor Guide for more information on how to get started.
License
Licensed under either of
- Apache License, Version 2.0, (LICENSE-APACHE or http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0)
- MIT license (LICENSE-MIT or http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
at your option.
Contribution
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.