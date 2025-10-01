  1. Resources
ArgoCD Deployment Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for deploying and rolling back ArgoCD applications with comprehensive health monitoring, log collection, and notification capabilities.

Prerequisites

Required CLI Tools

The plugin requires the following tools to be pre-installed on your Buildkite agents:

Authentication

The plugin requires ArgoCD authentication via environment variables. You must set these before your ArgoCD plugin steps:

Required Environment Variables

  • ARGOCD_SERVER - ArgoCD server URL (can be set in the plugin step)
  • ARGOCD_USERNAME - ArgoCD username (can be set in the plugin step)
  • ARGOCD_PASSWORD - ArgoCD password (use your desired 3rd party secret management solution and fetched before the ArgoCD plugin steps)
steps:
  # Fetch secrets once for entire pipeline
  - label: "🔐 Fetch ArgoCD Credentials"
    key: "fetch-argocd-secrets"
    plugins:
      # Choose your secret management solution:
      - secrets#v1.0.0:                    # Buildkite Secrets
          env:
            ARGOCD_PASSWORD: your-secret-key
      # OR
      - vault-secrets#v2.2.1:              # HashiCorp Vault
          server: ${VAULT_ADDR}
          secrets:
            - path: secret/argocd/password
              field: ARGOCD_PASSWORD
      # OR  
      - aws-sm#v1.0.0:                     # AWS Secrets Manager
          secrets:
            - name: ARGOCD_PASSWORD
              key: argocd/password
      # OR
      - aws-ssm#v1.0.0:                    # AWS SSM Parameter Store
          parameters:
            ARGOCD_PASSWORD: /argocd/password
            
  # All ArgoCD steps use the fetched credentials
  - label: "🚀 Deploy Application"
    depends_on: "fetch-argocd-secrets"
    plugins:
      - argocd_deployment#v1.0.0:
          app: "my-app"
          argocd_server: "https://argocd.example.com" # if not set in environment variables
          argocd_username: "admin" # if not set in environment variables

Features

  • 🚀 Deploy and Rollback: Support for both deployment and rollback operations
  • 🏥 Health Monitoring: Real-time application health checks via ArgoCD API
  • 📋 Log Collection: Automatic collection of ArgoCD application and pod logs
  • 📤 Artifact Upload: Upload deployment logs and artifacts to Buildkite
  • 🔔 Notifications: Slack notifications via Buildkite integration
  • 🚧 Manual Rollback Workflow: Interactive block steps for manual rollback decisions
  • Auto Rollback: Automatic rollback on deployment failures
  • 🎯 Smart Rollback Logic: Temporarily disables auto-sync during rollbacks to prevent conflicts
  • 📊 Comprehensive Annotations: Beautiful success/failure annotations with detailed information

Workflow

Deploy Mode

  1. Validation: Plugin validates ArgoCD connectivity and application existence
  2. Pre-deployment: Captures current application state and revision for rollback
  3. Deployment: Executes ArgoCD sync operation
    • Auto mode: Completes full health check cycle, then automatic rollback to a previous deployment on failure
    • Manual mode: Fails immediately on first health check failure to save time, then interactive block step
  4. Log Collection: Collects ArgoCD app logs and pod logs (if enabled)
  5. Artifact Upload: Uploads logs and deployment artifacts to Buildkite
  6. Notifications: Sends Slack notifications on rollback events
  7. Annotations: Creates beautiful success/failure annotations with detailed information

Rollback Mode

  1. Validation: Plugin validates ArgoCD connectivity and target revision
  2. Rollback Execution:
    • Auto mode: Executes ArgoCD rollback to a previous deployment if auto mode is used
    • Manual mode: Executes ArgoCD rollback to specified revision if manual mode is used
  3. Log Collection: Collects ArgoCD app logs and pod logs (if enabled)
  4. Artifact Upload: Uploads logs and deployment artifacts to Buildkite
  5. Notifications: Sends Slack notifications on rollback events
  6. Annotations: Creates beautiful success/failure annotations with detailed information

Configuration Options

Required

app (string)

The name of the ArgoCD application to deploy or rollback.

Optional

mode (string)

Operation mode. Defaults to "deploy".

  • deploy: Deploy the application
  • rollback: Rollback the application

rollback_mode (string)

Rollback mode for handling deployment failures.

  • For mode: "deploy": Defaults to "auto"
    • auto: Automatic rollback to previous version on health check failure
    • manual: Manual rollback with interactive block step for user decision
  • For mode: "rollback": Required, no default
    • auto: Rollback to previous version
    • manual: Rollback to specific revision with user confirmation

timeout (number)

Timeout in seconds for ArgoCD operations. Defaults to 300. Must be between 30 and 3600 seconds.

argocd_server (string)

ArgoCD server URL. Can also be set via ARGOCD_SERVER environment variable. Supports:

  • Full URL: https://argocd.example.com
  • ELB DNS name: a84b3c9fe815e4047a19a04966cc5ff1-2002834036.us-east-1.elb.amazonaws.com:443
  • ELB IP address: 52.206.16.12:443
  • Kubernetes service: argocd-server.argocd.svc.cluster.local:443

argocd_username (string)

ArgoCD username. Can also be set via ARGOCD_USERNAME environment variable.

target_revision (string)

Target revision for rollback operations. Accepts ArgoCD History IDs or Git commit SHAs.

💡 Important: ArgoCD only returns the last 10 deployment history entries by default. For manual rollbacks, use recent History IDs (visible in argocd app history <app-name>) or commit SHAs from recent deployments. Older deployments may not be available for rollback.

health_check_interval (number)

Health check interval in seconds. Defaults to 30. Must be between 10 and 300 seconds.

health_check_timeout (number)

Health check timeout in seconds. Defaults to 300. Must be between 60 and 1800 seconds.

collect_logs (boolean)

Collect application logs on deployment. Defaults to false.

log_lines (number)

Number of log lines to collect. Defaults to 1000. Must be between 100 and 10000.

upload_artifacts (boolean)

Upload logs and deployment artifacts. Defaults to false.

notifications (object)

Notification settings for rollback events.

notifications.slack_channel (string, optional)

Slack channel, username, or user ID for notifications using Buildkite’s native Slack integration. Supports:

  • Channel names: #deployments, #alerts
  • Usernames: @username, @devops-team
  • User IDs: U123ABC456

Usage Patterns

Safe deployments with automatic rollback on health check failures:

steps:
  - label: "🚀 Deploy Application"
    plugins:
      - secrets#v1.0.0:
          variables:
            ARGOCD_PASSWORD: argocd_password
      - argocd_deployment#v1.0.0:
          app: "my-app"
          argocd_server: "https://argocd.example.com"
          argocd_username: "admin"
          mode: "deploy"
          rollback_mode: "auto"  # Default: also enabled if unset
          collect_logs: true
          upload_artifacts: true

Development: Manual Rollback Control

Manual rollback workflow with interactive block steps for user decision:

steps:
  - label: "🚫 Deploy with Manual Rollback"
    plugins:
      - secrets#v1.0.0:
          variables:
            ARGOCD_PASSWORD: argocd_password
      - argocd_deployment#v1.0.0:
          app: "my-app"
          argocd_server: "https://argocd.example.com"
          argocd_username: "admin"
          mode: "deploy"
          rollback_mode: "manual"  # Interactive rollback decision
          collect_logs: true
          upload_artifacts: true
          notifications:
            slack_channel: "#deployments"

Manual Rollback Operation

Explicit rollback to a specific revision:

steps:
  - label: "🔄 Manual Rollback"
    plugins:
      - secrets#v1.0.0:
          variables:
            ARGOCD_PASSWORD: argocd_password
      - argocd_deployment#v1.0.0:
          app: "my-app"
          argocd_server: "https://argocd.example.com"
          argocd_username: "admin"
          mode: "rollback"
          rollback_mode: "manual"
          target_revision: "370"  # Recent ArgoCD History ID 
          collect_logs: true
          upload_artifacts: true

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sLocal Agents (Mac/Linux)Hosted Agents (Mac/Linux)
  • Fully supported - Tested and verified; all agent types require the ArgoCD CLI to be pre-installed. Hosted Agents may require installation via pipeline.

Developing

To run linting and shellchecks, use bk run with the Buildkite CLI:

Contributing

We welcome contributions! Please follow these guidelines:

  1. Fork the repository and create a feature branch
  2. Write tests for any new functionality
  3. Run linting with bk run before submitting
  4. Follow shell best practices - use shellcheck-compliant code
  5. Update documentation - keep README and CHANGELOG current
  6. Submit a pull request with a clear description of changes

For bug reports and feature requests, please open an issue.

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

