Buildtools Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for running pipeline steps using buildtools.
Example
steps:
- command: "build"
plugins:
- buildtool/buildtools:
If you want to source environment variables from a file in S3
steps:
- command: "build"
plugins:
- buildtool/buildtools:
config: "s3://my-buildkite-secrets/configs/test"
Configuration
config (optional, string)
A configuration file to source located in S3, should set
env variables to be used by buildtools like
BUILDTOOLS_CONTENT and
KUBECONFIG_CONTENT_BASE64
Example:
s3://my-buildkite-secrets/configs/test
Optional
version (optional, string)
The version of buildtools to use, defaults to
latest
Example:
0.2.28