cosign Buildkite plugin
The cosign Buildkite plugin provides a convenient mechanism for running the open-source cosign OCI container image signing tool for your containers. For more information about cosign, please refer to their documentation.
Important notes
To ensure you know what you’re signing:
- It’s best to have this plugin run as part of the image CI build step (where the built image is stored locally) and not as a separate step (signing a remote image).
- It’s strongly recommended to use image digest instead of image tag (plugin will automatically try to infer and use digest based on the provided image tag). Otherwise, you might get a warning from cosign, or it may even refuse to sign the image:
WARNING: Image reference ghcr.io/my-project/my-image:v1.2.3 uses a tag, not a digest, to identify the image to sign. This can lead you to sign a different image than the intended one. Please use a digest (example.com/ubuntu@sha256:abc123…) rather than tag (example.com/ubuntu:latest) for the input to cosign. The ability to refer to images by tag will be removed in a future release.
Features
- Automatically downloads and verifies the
cosignexecutable if it cannot be found in the
PATHenvironment variable’s directories
Basic signing examples
The following code snippets demonstrates how to use the plugin in a pipeline step with the configuration parameters and upload the signature to the same repository as the container image.
Keyless signing (default)
Using the Public-Good Sigstore Instance
WARNING: risk of data leakage - sensitive information may be unintentionally exposed to the public, do not use for non-public repos!
steps:
- plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/cosign#v0.1.0:
image: "ghcr.io/my-project/my-image@sha256:1e1e4f97dd84970160975922715909577d6c12eaaf6047021875674fa7166c27"
Using a custom/private Sigstore Instance
steps:
- plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/cosign#v0.1.0:
image: "ghcr.io/my-project/my-image@sha256:1e1e4f97dd84970160975922715909577d6c12eaaf6047021875674fa7166c27"
keyless-config:
tuf-mirror-url: "https://tuf.my-sigstore.dev"
tuf-root-url: "https://tuf.my-sigstore.dev/root.json"
rekor-url: "https://rekor.my-sigstore.dev"
fulcio-url: "https://fulcio.my-sigstore.dev"
Keyed signing
Note: Currently, only the file-based keyed signing is supported.
Using the Public-Good Sigstore Instance
WARNING: risk of data leakage - sensitive information may be unintentionally exposed to the public, do not use for non-public repos!
steps:
- plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/cosign#v0.1.0:
image: "ghcr.io/my-project/my-image@sha256:1e1e4f97dd84970160975922715909577d6c12eaaf6047021875674fa7166c27"
keyless: false
keyed-config:
key: "/path-to/cosign.key"
Using a custom/private Sigstore Instance
steps:
- plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/cosign#v0.1.0:
image: "ghcr.io/my-project/my-image@sha256:1e1e4f97dd84970160975922715909577d6c12eaaf6047021875674fa7166c27"
keyless: false
keyed-config:
tuf-mirror-url: "https://tuf.my-sigstore.dev"
tuf-root-url: "https://tuf.my-sigstore.dev/root.json"
rekor-url: "https://rekor.my-sigstore.dev"
key: "/path-to/cosign.key"
Configuration
image (Required, string)
References the image to sign.
To avoid issues, use the image digest instead of image tag.
See
Important notes above for details.
keyless (Optional, boolean)
If set to
true, the plugin will use keyless signatures. If set to
false, the
plugin will use a keypair. If not specified, the plugin will default to
true.
keyless-config (Optional, object)
If
keyless is set to
true, the plugin will use the following configuration
parameters to sign the container image:
tuf-mirror-url(Optional, string): The URL of the TUF server to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default TUF URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
tuf-root-url(Optional, string): The URL of the TUF root JSON file to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default TUF root JSON file URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
rekor_url(Optional, string): The URL of the Rekor server to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default Rekor URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
fulcio_url(Optional, string): The URL of the Fulcio server to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default Fulcio URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
oidc-issuer(Optional, string): The URL of the OIDC issuer. If not specified, the plugin will use the default OIDC issuer URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
oidc-provider(Optional, string): The URL of the OIDC provider. If not specified, the plugin will use the default
buildkite-agentOIDC provider for Buildkite.
keyed-config (Optional, object)
If
keyless is set to
false, the plugin will use the following configuration
parameters to sign the image:
tuf-mirror-url(Optional, string): The URL of the TUF server to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default TUF URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
tuf-root-url(Optional, string): The URL of the TUF root JSON file to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default TUF root JSON file URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
rekor_url(Optional, string): The URL of the Rekor server to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the default Rekor URL of the Public-Good Sigstore Instance.
key(Required, string): The path to the private key to use.
cosign-version (Optional, string)
Controls the version of cosign to be used.
Developing
To run the tests:
make test
Run the tests with debug logging enabled:
TEST_DEBUG=1 make test
To enable debug logging for a stubbed command in the test, you need to set or
uncomment the export for the necessary command in the
.bats file.
e.g. to view the debug logging for the
cosign command, set the following
at the top of the
.bats file:
export cosign_STUB_DEBUG=/dev/tty
and then run the tests with debug logging enabled:
TEST_DEBUG=1 make test