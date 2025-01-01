Create Datadog Event Buildkite Plugin
An experimental Buildkite plugin which creates Datadog events.
It contains a command hook. No tests are currently included, but contributions are welcome.
Inspired by a desire to show releases on metrics graphs, and to include information such as the URL to the build.
Features
- Creates a Datadog event
- Supports most properties available in the Datadog event API
Example
steps:
- plugins:
- envato/create-datadog-event#v0.2.0:
api_key: $DATADOG_API_KEY
aggregation_key: $BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID
title: Deploying $BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG
text: >
Deploying $BUILDKITE_BRANCH/$BUILDKITE_COMMIT on behalf of
$BUILDKITE_BUILD_CREATOR. More details: $BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL
tags:
- event-type:deployment
- state:started
- branch:$BUILDKITE_BRANCH
# don't fail the deploy if the event failed
soft_fail:
- exit_status: '*'
# deploy step here...
Supplying the aggregation key helps if you’d like to emit events for deploy started and deploy succeeded.
Configuration
Most values correspond to the arguments in the Post an event API.
|Required
|Name
|Description
|Y
api_key
|Datadog API key for authentication
|Y
title
|Event title, 100 characters max
|Y
text
|Event body as markdown, 4000 characters max
priority
|Defaults to
normal, can change to
low
host
|Host to associate with the event
tags
|Array of event tags as strings
alert_type
|If an alert event, indicate an
error,
warning,
info or
success event
aggregation_key
|Key used to group related events in the Datadog event stream, 100 characters max
source_type_name
|Type of event being posted
related_event_id
|ID of the parent event, integer without quotes
datadog_host
|Datadog API URL, e.g. for the European endpoint
