  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. create-datadog-event-buildkite-plugin

Create Datadog Event Buildkite Plugin

Changelog | License (MIT) | Code of Conduct

An experimental Buildkite plugin which creates Datadog events.

It contains a command hook. No tests are currently included, but contributions are welcome.

Inspired by a desire to show releases on metrics graphs, and to include information such as the URL to the build.

Features

  • Creates a Datadog event
  • Supports most properties available in the Datadog event API

Example

steps:
  - plugins:
      - envato/create-datadog-event#v0.2.0:
          api_key: $DATADOG_API_KEY
          aggregation_key: $BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID
          title: Deploying $BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG
          text: >
            Deploying $BUILDKITE_BRANCH/$BUILDKITE_COMMIT on behalf of
            $BUILDKITE_BUILD_CREATOR. More details: $BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL
          tags:
            - event-type:deployment
            - state:started
            - branch:$BUILDKITE_BRANCH
    # don't fail the deploy if the event failed
    soft_fail:
      - exit_status: '*'
  
  # deploy step here...

Supplying the aggregation key helps if you’d like to emit events for deploy started and deploy succeeded.

Configuration

Most values correspond to the arguments in the Post an event API.

RequiredNameDescription
Yapi_keyDatadog API key for authentication
YtitleEvent title, 100 characters max
YtextEvent body as markdown, 4000 characters max
priorityDefaults to normal, can change to low
hostHost to associate with the event
tagsArray of event tags as strings
alert_typeIf an alert event, indicate an error, warning, info or success event
aggregation_keyKey used to group related events in the Datadog event stream, 100 characters max
source_type_nameType of event being posted
related_event_idID of the parent event, integer without quotes
datadog_hostDatadog API URL, e.g. for the European endpoint

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Code of Conduct

Contributor Covenant 2.0 (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT)

Maintainers

About

This project is maintained by the Envato engineering team and funded by Envato.

Envato logo

Encouraging the use and creation of open source software is one of the ways we serve our community. See our other projects or come work with us where you’ll find an incredibly diverse, intelligent and capable group of people who help make our company succeed and make our workplace fun, friendly and happy.

Recommended plugins

Datadog Stats

Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.

better better

Datadog Event

Send a deployment complete event to datadog.

seek-oss seek-oss

sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin

Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.

risepeopleinc risepeopleinc

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025