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GitHub CLI Buildkite Plugin

usages

A Buildkite plugin for installing the GitHub CLI (gh) and optionally running GitHub workflows from your Buildkite pipeline.

Features

  • 🚀 Automatically installs the specified version of GitHub CLI
  • 📦 Supports version specification via direct input or version files
  • 🔄 Can trigger GitHub workflows with custom inputs
  • ⏱️ Optionally wait for workflow completion before proceeding
  • 🔧 Works on both Linux and macOS build agents
  • 💾 Caches installations to speed up subsequent builds

Usage

Basic Installation

Simply install the GitHub CLI without running any workflows:

steps:
  - label: ":github: Use GitHub CLI"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version: "2.88.0"
    command: |
      gh --version
      gh repo view

Install and Run Workflow

Install GitHub CLI and trigger a workflow:

steps:
  - label: ":github: Trigger deployment"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version: "2.88.0"
          workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
          workflow-ref: "main"
          workflow-inputs:
            environment: "staging"
            version: "1.2.3"
    env:
      GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}

Run Workflow and Wait for Completion

Trigger a workflow and wait for it to complete:

steps:
  - label: ":github: Run tests and wait"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version: "2.88.0"
          workflow-file: "ci.yml"
          workflow-ref: ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
          wait: true
          workflow-inputs:
            test-suite: "integration"
    env:
      GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}

Using Version File

Specify the version in a file:

steps:
  - label: ":github: Use version from file"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version-file: ".gh-version"

Using .tool-versions (asdf)

If you use asdf, you can specify the version in .tool-versions:

# .tool-versions
gh 2.88.0
node 24.0.0

Then reference it in your pipeline:

steps:
  - label: ":github: Use asdf version"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version-file: ".tool-versions"

🔌 Plugin Composability

Work seamlessly with dependency plugins like elastic/vault-github-token:

plugins:
  - elastic/vault-github-token#v0.1.0:  # Sets GITHUB_TOKEN
  - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1: # Uses GITHUB_TOKEN
      version: "2.88.0"
      workflow-file: "deploy.yml"

Configuration

version (optional, string)

The version of GitHub CLI to install (e.g., "2.62.0").

If not specified, the plugin will fall back to version-file or the default version.

version-file (optional, string)

Path to a file containing the version number. Supports both simple version files and .tool-versions (asdf format).

workflow-file (optional, string)

The workflow file name or ID to run (e.g., "ci.yml" or a workflow ID).

workflow-ref (optional, string)

The git reference (branch, tag, or SHA) for the workflow. Defaults to the current Buildkite branch.

workflow-inputs (optional, object)

Input parameters to pass to the workflow as key-value pairs:

workflow-inputs:
  environment: "production"
  version: "1.0.0"
  enable-debug: "true"

wait (optional, boolean)

Whether to wait for the workflow to complete before proceeding. Defaults to false.

When true, the plugin will monitor the workflow run and fail the Buildkite build if the workflow fails.

Environment Variables

Required

  • GITHUB_TOKEN - A GitHub personal access token with appropriate permissions for running workflows and accessing the repository.

Set by Plugin

  • GH_CLI_BIN - Path to the gh CLI binary directory
  • PATH - Updated to include the gh CLI binary

Requirements

The plugin requires the following tools to be available on the build agent:

  • bash
  • curl
  • tar
  • git
  • buildkite-agent
  • jq (required for parsing workflow inputs)

Version Management

The plugin determines which version to install using the following precedence:

  1. version parameter (highest priority)
  2. version-file parameter
  3. .default-gh-cli-version file in the plugin directory (default: 2.62.0)

Platform Support

  • ✅ Linux (amd64, arm64)
  • ✅ macOS (amd64, arm64)

Examples

CI Workflow with Matrix Testing

steps:
  - label: ":github: Run matrix tests"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version: "2.88.0"
          workflow-file: "matrix-tests.yml"
          workflow-ref: ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
          wait: true
          workflow-inputs:
            node-versions: "14,16,18,20"
            test-type: "integration"
    env:
      GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}

Deployment Pipeline

steps:
  - label: ":rocket: Deploy to staging"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version: "2.88.0"
          workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
          workflow-ref: "main"
          workflow-inputs:
            environment: "staging"
            version: ${BUILDKITE_TAG}
    env:
      GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}

  - wait

  - label: ":rocket: Deploy to production"
    plugins:
      - elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
          version: "2.88.0"
          workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
          workflow-ref: "main"
          wait: true
          workflow-inputs:
            environment: "production"
            version: ${BUILDKITE_TAG}
    env:
      GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}

Troubleshooting

Authentication Issues

If you encounter authentication errors, ensure that:

  1. GITHUB_TOKEN is set in your environment
  2. The token has the required scopes (typically repo and workflow)
  3. The token hasn’t expired

Workflow Not Found

If the workflow cannot be found:

  1. Verify the workflow file name is correct
  2. Ensure the workflow exists in the specified ref
  3. Check that the workflow file is in .github/workflows/

Version Download Fails

If the gh CLI download fails:

  1. Check that the version exists in the GitHub CLI releases
  2. Verify network connectivity from your build agent
  3. Ensure the platform and architecture are supported

Development

To test the plugin locally:

# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/elastic/gh-cli-buildkite-plugin.git
cd gh-cli-buildkite-plugin

# Set required environment variables
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GH_CLI_VERSION="2.88.0"
export GITHUB_TOKEN="your-token"

# Run the pre-command hook
./hooks/pre-command

License

MIT

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

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The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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