GitHub CLI Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for installing the GitHub CLI (
gh) and optionally running GitHub workflows from your Buildkite pipeline.
Features
- 🚀 Automatically installs the specified version of GitHub CLI
- 📦 Supports version specification via direct input or version files
- 🔄 Can trigger GitHub workflows with custom inputs
- ⏱️ Optionally wait for workflow completion before proceeding
- 🔧 Works on both Linux and macOS build agents
- 💾 Caches installations to speed up subsequent builds
Usage
Basic Installation
Simply install the GitHub CLI without running any workflows:
steps:
- label: ":github: Use GitHub CLI"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version: "2.88.0"
command: |
gh --version
gh repo view
Install and Run Workflow
Install GitHub CLI and trigger a workflow:
steps:
- label: ":github: Trigger deployment"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version: "2.88.0"
workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
workflow-ref: "main"
workflow-inputs:
environment: "staging"
version: "1.2.3"
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}
Run Workflow and Wait for Completion
Trigger a workflow and wait for it to complete:
steps:
- label: ":github: Run tests and wait"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version: "2.88.0"
workflow-file: "ci.yml"
workflow-ref: ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
wait: true
workflow-inputs:
test-suite: "integration"
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}
Using Version File
Specify the version in a file:
steps:
- label: ":github: Use version from file"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version-file: ".gh-version"
Using .tool-versions (asdf)
If you use asdf, you can specify the version in
.tool-versions:
# .tool-versions
gh 2.88.0
node 24.0.0
Then reference it in your pipeline:
steps:
- label: ":github: Use asdf version"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version-file: ".tool-versions"
🔌 Plugin Composability
Work seamlessly with dependency plugins like
elastic/vault-github-token:
plugins:
- elastic/vault-github-token#v0.1.0: # Sets GITHUB_TOKEN
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1: # Uses GITHUB_TOKEN
version: "2.88.0"
workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
Configuration
version (optional, string)
The version of GitHub CLI to install (e.g.,
"2.62.0").
If not specified, the plugin will fall back to
version-file or the default version.
version-file (optional, string)
Path to a file containing the version number. Supports both simple version files and
.tool-versions (asdf format).
workflow-file (optional, string)
The workflow file name or ID to run (e.g.,
"ci.yml" or a workflow ID).
workflow-ref (optional, string)
The git reference (branch, tag, or SHA) for the workflow. Defaults to the current Buildkite branch.
workflow-inputs (optional, object)
Input parameters to pass to the workflow as key-value pairs:
workflow-inputs:
environment: "production"
version: "1.0.0"
enable-debug: "true"
wait (optional, boolean)
Whether to wait for the workflow to complete before proceeding. Defaults to
false.
When
true, the plugin will monitor the workflow run and fail the Buildkite build if the workflow fails.
Environment Variables
Required
GITHUB_TOKEN- A GitHub personal access token with appropriate permissions for running workflows and accessing the repository.
Set by Plugin
GH_CLI_BIN- Path to the gh CLI binary directory
PATH- Updated to include the gh CLI binary
Requirements
The plugin requires the following tools to be available on the build agent:
bash
curl
tar
git
buildkite-agent
jq(required for parsing workflow inputs)
Version Management
The plugin determines which version to install using the following precedence:
versionparameter (highest priority)
version-fileparameter
.default-gh-cli-versionfile in the plugin directory (default: 2.62.0)
Platform Support
- ✅ Linux (amd64, arm64)
- ✅ macOS (amd64, arm64)
Examples
CI Workflow with Matrix Testing
steps:
- label: ":github: Run matrix tests"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version: "2.88.0"
workflow-file: "matrix-tests.yml"
workflow-ref: ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
wait: true
workflow-inputs:
node-versions: "14,16,18,20"
test-type: "integration"
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}
Deployment Pipeline
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Deploy to staging"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version: "2.88.0"
workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
workflow-ref: "main"
workflow-inputs:
environment: "staging"
version: ${BUILDKITE_TAG}
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}
- wait
- label: ":rocket: Deploy to production"
plugins:
- elastic/gh-cli#v0.1.1:
version: "2.88.0"
workflow-file: "deploy.yml"
workflow-ref: "main"
wait: true
workflow-inputs:
environment: "production"
version: ${BUILDKITE_TAG}
env:
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${GITHUB_TOKEN}
Troubleshooting
Authentication Issues
If you encounter authentication errors, ensure that:
GITHUB_TOKENis set in your environment
- The token has the required scopes (typically
repoand
workflow)
- The token hasn’t expired
Workflow Not Found
If the workflow cannot be found:
- Verify the workflow file name is correct
- Ensure the workflow exists in the specified ref
- Check that the workflow file is in
.github/workflows/
Version Download Fails
If the gh CLI download fails:
- Check that the version exists in the GitHub CLI releases
- Verify network connectivity from your build agent
- Ensure the platform and architecture are supported
Development
To test the plugin locally:
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/elastic/gh-cli-buildkite-plugin.git
cd gh-cli-buildkite-plugin
# Set required environment variables
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_GH_CLI_VERSION="2.88.0"
export GITHUB_TOKEN="your-token"
# Run the pre-command hook
./hooks/pre-command
License
MIT
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.