Datadog Stats Buildkite Plugin

Collects detailed stats about step runtimes and reports them to datadog. Sends the following metrics for the step:

  • buildkite.steps.step.duration - Distribution metric of the duration of the entire step
  • buildkite.steps.checkout.duration - Distrubution metric of the duration of the checkout
  • buildkite.steps.command.duration - Distrubution metric of the duration of the command

By default this tags each of those metrics with the following tags:

  • is_master - Whether or not this branch is master
  • pipeline_slug - The pipeline slug for the pipeline this step is running in
  • step_label - The label used for this particular step
  • retry_count - The current retry count
  • agent_queue - The queue that the agent who ran this job came from

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - better/datadog-stats#v1.0.2:
          dogstatsd_host: 'localhost'

Example of using additional tags

This example assumes you set the PROJECT environment variable to something useful on your agents prior to the post-checkout step. And will add the tags project:<your PROJECT env var> and hard_coded_value:some_string to all the metrics.

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - better/datadog-stats#v1.0.2:
          dogstatsd_host: 'localhost'
          additional_tags:
            - tag: project
              env_var: PROJECT
            - tag: hard_coded_value
              value: some_string

Configuration

dogstatsd_host (Required, string)

The host where this agent can reach a running instance of dogstatsd for reporting metrics to.

dogstatsd_port (Optional, string)

The port where this agent can reach dogstatsd on wherever is specified in dogstatsd_host. This defaults to the default port for dogstatsd which is 8125.

metric_prefix (Optional, string)

The base part of the metric that the plugin will report to datadog. This defaults to buildkite.steps.

additional_tags (Optional, array)

This is an array of additional tags you want to send and where to find them in the environment variables. Each entry is an object with properties

  • tag which is the tag name to send to datadog
  • env_var which is the environment variable to pull the tag’s value from
  • value which is a static value to send for that tag

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

To run shellcheck:

docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/mnt" koalaman/shellcheck:stable hooks/** lib/**

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

