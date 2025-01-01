Datadog Stats Buildkite Plugin
Collects detailed stats about step runtimes and reports them to datadog. Sends the following metrics for the step:
buildkite.steps.step.duration- Distribution metric of the duration of the entire step
buildkite.steps.checkout.duration- Distrubution metric of the duration of the checkout
buildkite.steps.command.duration- Distrubution metric of the duration of the command
By default this tags each of those metrics with the following tags:
is_master- Whether or not this branch is
master
pipeline_slug- The pipeline slug for the pipeline this step is running in
step_label- The label used for this particular step
retry_count- The current retry count
agent_queue- The queue that the agent who ran this job came from
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- better/datadog-stats#v1.0.2:
dogstatsd_host: 'localhost'
Example of using additional tags
This example assumes you set the
PROJECT environment variable to
something useful on your agents prior to the
post-checkout step. And
will add the tags
project:<your PROJECT env var> and
hard_coded_value:some_string to all the metrics.
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- better/datadog-stats#v1.0.2:
dogstatsd_host: 'localhost'
additional_tags:
- tag: project
env_var: PROJECT
- tag: hard_coded_value
value: some_string
Configuration
dogstatsd_host (Required, string)
The host where this agent can reach a running instance of dogstatsd for reporting metrics to.
dogstatsd_port (Optional, string)
The port where this agent can reach dogstatsd on wherever is specified
in
dogstatsd_host. This defaults to the default port for dogstatsd
which is
8125.
metric_prefix (Optional, string)
The base part of the metric that the plugin will report to datadog. This
defaults to
buildkite.steps.
additional_tags (Optional, array)
This is an array of additional tags you want to send and where to find them in the environment variables. Each entry is an object with properties
tagwhich is the tag name to send to datadog
env_varwhich is the environment variable to pull the tag’s value from
valuewhich is a static value to send for that tag
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run shellcheck:
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/mnt" koalaman/shellcheck:stable hooks/** lib/**
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request