Datadog Event Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for sending event to datadog

It contains a command hook, and tests using plugin-tester.

Usage:

# - Your production deployment step here:
#  ...
#  ...

- wait # wait for the production deployment to complete

- label: ':datadog: Send deployment complete event to datadog'
  branches: 'master'
  plugins:
    # We use seek-oss/aws-sm plugin to retrieve the datadog api key stored in aws secret manager
    seek-oss/aws-sm#v1.0.0:
      env:
        DATADOG_API_KEY: arn of the secret
    seek-oss/datadog-event#v0.0.4:
      title: $BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG deployed by $BUILDBOX_BUILD_CREATOR
      tags: event-type:deployment,branch:$BUILDKITE_BRANCH # multiple tags can be sent to datadog
      env: DATADOG_API_KEY # DATADOG_API_KEY contains plain text value of the api key
  agents:
    queue: xxx-prod:cicd # agent need to be able to assume role to fetch the datadog api key from ssm

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Recommended plugins

Datadog Stats

Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.

better better

Create Datadog Event

Creates Datadog events.

envato envato

sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin

Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.

risepeopleinc risepeopleinc

