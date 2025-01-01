Datadog Event Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for sending event to datadog
It contains a command hook, and tests using plugin-tester.
Usage:
# - Your production deployment step here:
# ...
# ...
- wait # wait for the production deployment to complete
- label: ':datadog: Send deployment complete event to datadog'
branches: 'master'
plugins:
# We use seek-oss/aws-sm plugin to retrieve the datadog api key stored in aws secret manager
seek-oss/aws-sm#v1.0.0:
env:
DATADOG_API_KEY: arn of the secret
seek-oss/datadog-event#v0.0.4:
title: $BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG deployed by $BUILDBOX_BUILD_CREATOR
tags: event-type:deployment,branch:$BUILDKITE_BRANCH # multiple tags can be sent to datadog
env: DATADOG_API_KEY # DATADOG_API_KEY contains plain text value of the api key
agents:
queue: xxx-prod:cicd # agent need to be able to assume role to fetch the datadog api key from ssm
License
MIT (see LICENSE)