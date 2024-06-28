oblt-cli-buildkite-plugin
A Buildkite plugin to set up oblt-cli.
[!NOTE] This plugin does not provide a way to automatically download the latest version of
oblt-clito ensure that the used version is stable and the plugin is reproducible. If you don’t provide both the
versionor
version-fileinput, then the default version defined in .default-oblt-cli-version will be used. The default version will be updated by updatecli when a new version of
oblt-cliis available. Only maintainers will decide to merge the PR created by updatecli to update the version.
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
version
string
8.0.4
|The version of the oblt-cli to install.
version-file
string
|-
|The file to get the version from. If both
version and
version-file are provided, the plugin will use
version.
username
string
|repository name
|The oblt-cli username. Defaults to the repository name derived from
BUILDKITE_REPO (e.g.
my-project from
git@github.com:acme-inc/my-project.git), or
obltmachine if
BUILDKITE_REPO is not set.
slack-channel
string
#observablt-bots
|The slack channel for oblt-cli notifications
command
string
|-
|The command to run after setup. Supported value:
credentials.
cluster-name
string
|-
|The cluster name. Required when
command is
credentials.
Usage
steps:
- command: oblt-cli cluster create serverless
agents:
provider: gcp # currently only works on the gcp provider
plugins:
- elastic/oblt-cli#v0.4.5:
version-file: .tool-versions
Credentials command
Use
command: credentials to fetch cluster credentials and export them as masked environment variables, equivalent to oblt-actions/oblt-cli/cluster-credentials.
steps:
- command: curl -X GET $${ELASTICSEARCH_HOST}/_cluster/health -u $${ELASTICSEARCH_USERNAME}:$${ELASTICSEARCH_PASSWORD}
plugins:
- elastic/oblt-cli#v0.4.5:
command: credentials
cluster-name: edge-oblt
The following environment variables are exported and masked:
ELASTIC_AGENT_STANDALONE_API_KEY
ELASTIC_APM_SERVER_URL,
ELASTIC_APM_JS_SERVER_URL,
ELASTIC_APM_JS_BASE_SERVER_URL
ELASTIC_APM_SECRET_TOKEN,
ELASTIC_APM_API_KEY
ELASTICSEARCH_API_TOKEN,
ELASTICSEARCH_HOSTS,
ELASTICSEARCH_HOST,
ELASTICSEARCH_USERNAME,
ELASTICSEARCH_PASSWORD
FLEET_ELASTICSEARCH_HOST,
FLEET_ENROLLMENT_TOKEN,
FLEET_SERVER_SERVICE_TOKEN,
FLEET_SERVER_POLICY_ID,
FLEET_TOKEN_POLICY_NAME,
FLEET_URL
INGEST_URL
KIBANA_HOST,
KIBANA_HOSTS,
KIBANA_FLEET_HOST,
KIBANA_FLEET_USERNAME,
KIBANA_FLEET_PASSWORD,
KIBANA_USERNAME,
KIBANA_PASSWORD
SYNTHETICS_API_KEY
GitHub Token
This plugin requires the
VAULT_GITHUB_TOKEN, which is set by default in Buildkite agents.
Permissions
The plugin requires the following GitHub token permissions in the elastic/observability-test-environments repository:
contents: write
pull_requests: read