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oblt-cli-buildkite-plugin

usages

A Buildkite plugin to set up oblt-cli.

[!NOTE] This plugin does not provide a way to automatically download the latest version of oblt-cli to ensure that the used version is stable and the plugin is reproducible. If you don’t provide both the version or version-file input, then the default version defined in .default-oblt-cli-version will be used. The default version will be updated by updatecli when a new version of oblt-cli is available. Only maintainers will decide to merge the PR created by updatecli to update the version.

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
versionstring8.0.4The version of the oblt-cli to install.
version-filestring-The file to get the version from. If both version and version-file are provided, the plugin will use version.
usernamestringrepository nameThe oblt-cli username. Defaults to the repository name derived from BUILDKITE_REPO (e.g. my-project from git@github.com:acme-inc/my-project.git), or obltmachine if BUILDKITE_REPO is not set.
slack-channelstring#observablt-botsThe slack channel for oblt-cli notifications
commandstring-The command to run after setup. Supported value: credentials.
cluster-namestring-The cluster name. Required when command is credentials.

Usage

steps:
  - command: oblt-cli cluster create serverless
    agents:
      provider: gcp # currently only works on the gcp provider
    plugins:
      - elastic/oblt-cli#v0.4.5:
          version-file: .tool-versions

Credentials command

Use command: credentials to fetch cluster credentials and export them as masked environment variables, equivalent to oblt-actions/oblt-cli/cluster-credentials.

steps:
  - command: curl -X GET $${ELASTICSEARCH_HOST}/_cluster/health -u $${ELASTICSEARCH_USERNAME}:$${ELASTICSEARCH_PASSWORD}
    plugins:
      - elastic/oblt-cli#v0.4.5:
          command: credentials
          cluster-name: edge-oblt

The following environment variables are exported and masked:

  • ELASTIC_AGENT_STANDALONE_API_KEY
  • ELASTIC_APM_SERVER_URL, ELASTIC_APM_JS_SERVER_URL, ELASTIC_APM_JS_BASE_SERVER_URL
  • ELASTIC_APM_SECRET_TOKEN, ELASTIC_APM_API_KEY
  • ELASTICSEARCH_API_TOKEN, ELASTICSEARCH_HOSTS, ELASTICSEARCH_HOST, ELASTICSEARCH_USERNAME, ELASTICSEARCH_PASSWORD
  • FLEET_ELASTICSEARCH_HOST, FLEET_ENROLLMENT_TOKEN, FLEET_SERVER_SERVICE_TOKEN, FLEET_SERVER_POLICY_ID, FLEET_TOKEN_POLICY_NAME, FLEET_URL
  • INGEST_URL
  • KIBANA_HOST, KIBANA_HOSTS, KIBANA_FLEET_HOST, KIBANA_FLEET_USERNAME, KIBANA_FLEET_PASSWORD, KIBANA_USERNAME, KIBANA_PASSWORD
  • SYNTHETICS_API_KEY

GitHub Token

This plugin requires the VAULT_GITHUB_TOKEN, which is set by default in Buildkite agents.

Permissions

The plugin requires the following GitHub token permissions in the elastic/observability-test-environments repository:

contents: write
pull_requests: read

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The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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