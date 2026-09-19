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Cognium SAST Buildkite Plugin

Run Cognium static application security testing scans in Buildkite.

Example

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
    command: ":"
    plugins:
      - cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
          path: .

The plugin provides the Buildkite command hook, so you do not need to add a separate command: step for the Cognium scan.

Configuration

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
pathstring.Path to scan
package-versionstring4.9.16Version of cognium-dev to install
formatstringtextOutput format: text, json, or sarif
outputstringOutput file
severitystringSeverity filter
categorystringCategory filter
fail-on-findingsbooleanfalseWhether security findings should cause the Buildkite step to fail

Finding behavior

By default, security findings are reported without failing the Buildkite step:

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
    command: ":"
    plugins:
      - cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
          path: .
          fail-on-findings: false

To use Cognium as a blocking security gate, set fail-on-findings to true:

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
    command: ":"
    plugins:
      - cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
          path: .
          fail-on-findings: true

Scanner errors and installation failures remain non-zero regardless of fail-on-findings.

SARIF / JSON artifacts

To make a SARIF or JSON report available as a Buildkite artifact, configure the plugin’s output and the step’s artifact_paths:

steps:
  - label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
    artifact_paths:
      - "cognium-results.sarif"
    plugins:
      - cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
          path: .
          format: sarif
          output: cognium-results.sarif

Requirements

  • Buildkite Agent
  • Node.js >= 20.19.0
  • npm

How It Works

The plugin installs the specified version of cognium-dev into a temporary directory using npm and runs a Cognium SAST scan against the configured path.

Buildkite
    |
    v
Cognium Buildkite Plugin
    |
    v
Install cognium-dev
    |
    v
cognium-dev scan
    |
    v
Security findings

If Cognium detects security findings, the plugin follows the fail-on-findings setting. When false, findings are reported without failing the Buildkite step. When true, findings cause the step to fail.

Scanner and installation errors remain non-zero regardless of fail-on-findings.

Development

Run the Buildkite plugin linter:

docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id cogniumhq/cognium --path /plugin

Run the plugin tests:

docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester

LICENSE

MIT

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The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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