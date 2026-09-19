Cognium SAST Buildkite Plugin
Run Cognium static application security testing scans in Buildkite.
Example
steps:
- label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
command: ":"
plugins:
- cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
path: .
The plugin provides the Buildkite
command hook, so you do not need to add a separate
command: step for the Cognium scan.
Configuration
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
|string
.
|Path to scan
package-version
|string
4.9.16
|Version of
cognium-dev to install
format
|string
text
|Output format:
text,
json, or
sarif
output
|string
|—
|Output file
severity
|string
|—
|Severity filter
category
|string
|—
|Category filter
fail-on-findings
|boolean
false
|Whether security findings should cause the Buildkite step to fail
Finding behavior
By default, security findings are reported without failing the Buildkite step:
steps:
- label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
command: ":"
plugins:
- cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
path: .
fail-on-findings: false
To use Cognium as a blocking security gate, set
fail-on-findings to
true:
steps:
- label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
command: ":"
plugins:
- cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
path: .
fail-on-findings: true
Scanner errors and installation failures remain non-zero regardless of
fail-on-findings.
SARIF / JSON artifacts
To make a SARIF or JSON report available as a Buildkite artifact, configure the plugin’s
output and the step’s
artifact_paths:
steps:
- label: ":shield: Cognium SAST"
artifact_paths:
- "cognium-results.sarif"
plugins:
- cogniumhq/cognium#v1.1.0:
path: .
format: sarif
output: cognium-results.sarif
Requirements
- Buildkite Agent
- Node.js >= 20.19.0
- npm
How It Works
The plugin installs the specified version of
cognium-dev into a temporary directory using npm and runs a Cognium SAST scan against the configured path.
Buildkite
|
v
Cognium Buildkite Plugin
|
v
Install cognium-dev
|
v
cognium-dev scan
|
v
Security findings
If Cognium detects security findings, the plugin follows the
fail-on-findings setting. When
false, findings are reported without failing the Buildkite step. When
true, findings cause the step to fail.
Scanner and installation errors remain non-zero regardless of
fail-on-findings.
Development
Run the Buildkite plugin linter:
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id cogniumhq/cognium --path /plugin
Run the plugin tests:
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester
LICENSE
MIT