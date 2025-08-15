Nx Set SHAs Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that fetches and sets base and head SHAs for more efficient Nx monorepo builds.
This plugin queries the Buildkite API for the last successful commit on either the current branch or, for PR builds, the base branch of the repository and sets the environment variables
NX_BASE and
NX_HEAD accordingly.
These two variables are used by the
nx affected command to allow Nx to run only the targets affected by the current (i.e.,
HEAD) commit.
Examples
The plugin requires a Buildkite API access token with GraphQL scope. You can set the token with the
GRAPHQL_API_TOKEN environment variable or with the plugin’s
api-token parameter.
In this example, the token is obtained using the Secrets plugin, which reads it from Buildkite secrets:
steps:
- label: ":nx: Run the Nx build"
command: npx nx affected -t lint build test
plugins:
- nx-set-shas#v0.1.0
- secrets:
variables:
GRAPHQL_API_TOKEN: GRAPHQL_API_TOKEN
Here, the token is read from the plugin’s
api-token parameter, having been set with an environment variable — for example, using a post-checkout lifecycle hook:
steps:
- label: ":nx: Run the Nx build"
command: npx nx affected -t lint build test
plugins:
- nx-set-shas#v0.1.0:
api-token: $MY_GRAPHQL_API_TOKEN
To learn more about working with secrets in Buildkite pipelines, see Managing pipeline secrets.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)