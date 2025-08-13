ChatGPT Analyzer Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that provides build or step level analysis using ChatGPT.
Requirements
Tools
-
curl: For API requests
-
jq: For JSON processing
-
OpenAI API Key: For sending ChatGPT prompts. Create an OpenAI platform account from the OpenAI Platform, or log in to an existing one. Generate an OpenAI API Key from the OpenAI dashboard → View OpenAI Keys menu.
Examples
Using environment variable set at upload time
Add to your Buildkite environment variables the OpenAI API Key as
OPENAI_API_KEY and Buildkite API Token as
BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN.
steps:
- label: "🔍 Prompt ChatGPT to summarise test results"
command: "npm test"
plugins:
- chatgpt-analyzer#v0.0.1: ~
Using Buildkite secrets (recommended)
First, create .buildkite/hooks/pre-command and set the environment variables using the Buildkite secrets where they are stored.
#!/bin/bash
export OPENAI_API_KEY=$(buildkite-agent secret get OPENAI_API_KEY)
export BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN=$(buildkite-agent secret get BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN)
Use the environment variables set in the plugin.
steps:
- label: "🔍 Prompt ChatGPT to summarise build"
command: echo "Summarise build"
plugins:
- chatgpt-analyzer#v0.0.1: ~
Configuration
Optional
api_key (string)
The environment variable that the OpenAI API key is stored in. Defaults to using
OPENAI_API_KEY. The recommended approach for storing your API key is to use Buildkite Secrets.
The plugin will fail if no OpenAI key is set.
buildkite_api_token (string)
The environment variable that the Buildkite API Token is stored in. Defaults to
BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN. If the env var is not set, the plugin will show a warning and will default to using step level analysis. The Buildkite API token is used for fetching build information from the Buildkite API to use for build level analysis. The Buildkite API token should have at least
read_builds and
read_build_logs token scopes, otherwise API calls will fail.
analysis_level (string)
The level of analysis to perform on the logs. Options:
step,
build. If a
buildkite_api_token is provided, this will fetch job logs and build information. Otherwise, available environment variables will be used. Defaults to
step.
model (string)
The ChatGPT model. Defaults to
GPT 5-nano.
custom_prompt (string)
Additional context to include in ChatGPT’s analysis.
Examples
Provide Additional Context
If you want to provide additional context or instructions to the default build summary, provide a
custom_prompt parameter to the plugin.
steps:
- label: "🔍 Prompt ChatGPT to focus on build performance"
command: "echo template plugin with options"
plugins:
- chatgpt-analyzer#v0.0.1:
api_key: "$OTHER_OPENAI_API_TOKEN"
buildkite_api_token: "$OTHER_BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN"
model: "gpt-5-nano"
custom_prompt: "Focus on build performance and optimization opportunities"
Compatibility
|Elastic Stack
|Agent Stack K8s
|Hosted (Mac)
|Hosted (Linux)
|Notes
|?
|?
|?
|?
|n/a
- ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
- ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
- ❌ Not supported
Developing
docker run --rm -ti -v "${PWD}":/plugin buildkite/plugin-tester:latest
👩💻 Contributing
We welcome all contributions to improve this plugin! To contribute, please follow these guidelines:
Fork the repository Make your changes and ensure that the tests pass. Write clear and concise commit messages. Submit a pull request. By contributing, you agree to license your contributions under the LICENSE file of this repository.
📜 License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.