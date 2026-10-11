AI Docs Sync Buildkite Plugin
Keep the Asyntai AI chatbot on your website current with the documentation in your repository. Add one step to a pipeline. Every page you change is in the chatbot’s knowledge base by the end of the build, so your customers get the answer that matches the version you just shipped.
Example
steps:
- label: ":books: Sync docs to Asyntai"
branches: main
plugins:
- asyntai/ai-docs-sync#v1.0.0:
path: docs
title-prefix: "Docs / "
Read several file types, and skip some files:
steps:
- label: ":books: Sync docs to Asyntai"
plugins:
- asyntai/ai-docs-sync#v1.0.0:
path: site/content
patterns: ["*.md", "*.mdx", "*.rst"]
exclude: ["drafts/*", "CHANGELOG.md"]
Give the plugin a step of its own. It runs as the step command.
Set up
- Sign in to Asyntai, open Settings, then API, and copy your API key.
- Give the agent the key in one of two ways:
- Set
ASYNTAI_API_KEYin the agent
environmenthook, or
- Store it as a Buildkite secret and name it with
api-key-secret:
- Set
- asyntai/ai-docs-sync#v1.0.0:
path: docs
api-key-secret: ASYNTAI_API_KEY
The API needs an Asyntai plan of Starter or higher. The agent needs
bash and
Python 3.
Configuration
path (required, string)
The file or folder to read, relative to the checkout.
patterns (optional, string or list)
File patterns to include. Default:
*.md,*.mdx,*.txt.
exclude (optional, string or list)
Patterns to skip, for example
drafts/* or
CHANGELOG.md.
title-prefix (optional, string)
Text put in front of every entry title, for example
Docs / .
website-id (optional, string)
The Asyntai website to write to. Leave it out for your first website.
api-key-env (optional, string)
The environment variable that holds your API key. Default:
ASYNTAI_API_KEY.
api-key-secret (optional, string)
The name of a Buildkite secret that holds your API key. When set, the plugin
reads the key with
buildkite-agent secret get.
prune (optional, boolean)
Remove the entries that carry your
title-prefix and whose file is gone from
the repository. Default:
false.
dry-run (optional, boolean)
List the files and send nothing. Default:
false.
annotate (optional, boolean)
Add a summary of the run to the build page. Default:
true.
base-url (optional, string)
The Asyntai address. Change it only for a private install.
How the entries are named
Each file becomes one knowledge base entry. The title is the path of the file
inside
path, with
title-prefix in front. A file keeps the same title on
every build, so the plugin replaces the old entry with the new one. The
pipeline can run on every commit and still hold one entry per file.
A file whose text already matches the stored entry is left alone, so a build on a day when the documentation did not change costs nothing against your daily upload limit. Every run ends with a line like this, which also goes on the build page:
Done. 2 added, 1 updated, 14 unchanged, 0 deleted, 0 skipped.
Several repositories, one chatbot
Give each repository its own
title-prefix, for example
product-docs/ and
handbook/, and turn
prune on. Each pipeline then works only on the entries
that carry its own prefix.
Developing
python tests/run_tests.py
The tests run
hooks/command the way the agent runs it, with the plugin
options as
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_AI_DOCS_SYNC_* variables, against a test API.
Lint the plugin with the Buildkite linter:
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id asyntai/ai-docs-sync
More
Full guide: https://asyntai.com/documentation/integrations/buildkite/
License
MIT. See
LICENSE.