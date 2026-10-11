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AI Docs Sync Buildkite Plugin

Keep the Asyntai AI chatbot on your website current with the documentation in your repository. Add one step to a pipeline. Every page you change is in the chatbot’s knowledge base by the end of the build, so your customers get the answer that matches the version you just shipped.

Example

steps:
  - label: ":books: Sync docs to Asyntai"
    branches: main
    plugins:
      - asyntai/ai-docs-sync#v1.0.0:
          path: docs
          title-prefix: "Docs / "

Read several file types, and skip some files:

steps:
  - label: ":books: Sync docs to Asyntai"
    plugins:
      - asyntai/ai-docs-sync#v1.0.0:
          path: site/content
          patterns: ["*.md", "*.mdx", "*.rst"]
          exclude: ["drafts/*", "CHANGELOG.md"]

Give the plugin a step of its own. It runs as the step command.

Set up

  1. Sign in to Asyntai, open Settings, then API, and copy your API key.
  2. Give the agent the key in one of two ways:
    • Set ASYNTAI_API_KEY in the agent environment hook, or
    • Store it as a Buildkite secret and name it with api-key-secret:
      - asyntai/ai-docs-sync#v1.0.0:
          path: docs
          api-key-secret: ASYNTAI_API_KEY

The API needs an Asyntai plan of Starter or higher. The agent needs bash and Python 3.

Configuration

path (required, string)

The file or folder to read, relative to the checkout.

patterns (optional, string or list)

File patterns to include. Default: *.md,*.mdx,*.txt.

exclude (optional, string or list)

Patterns to skip, for example drafts/* or CHANGELOG.md.

title-prefix (optional, string)

Text put in front of every entry title, for example Docs / .

website-id (optional, string)

The Asyntai website to write to. Leave it out for your first website.

api-key-env (optional, string)

The environment variable that holds your API key. Default: ASYNTAI_API_KEY.

api-key-secret (optional, string)

The name of a Buildkite secret that holds your API key. When set, the plugin reads the key with buildkite-agent secret get.

prune (optional, boolean)

Remove the entries that carry your title-prefix and whose file is gone from the repository. Default: false.

dry-run (optional, boolean)

List the files and send nothing. Default: false.

annotate (optional, boolean)

Add a summary of the run to the build page. Default: true.

base-url (optional, string)

The Asyntai address. Change it only for a private install.

How the entries are named

Each file becomes one knowledge base entry. The title is the path of the file inside path, with title-prefix in front. A file keeps the same title on every build, so the plugin replaces the old entry with the new one. The pipeline can run on every commit and still hold one entry per file.

A file whose text already matches the stored entry is left alone, so a build on a day when the documentation did not change costs nothing against your daily upload limit. Every run ends with a line like this, which also goes on the build page:

Done. 2 added, 1 updated, 14 unchanged, 0 deleted, 0 skipped.

Several repositories, one chatbot

Give each repository its own title-prefix, for example product-docs/ and handbook/, and turn prune on. Each pipeline then works only on the entries that carry its own prefix.

Developing

python tests/run_tests.py

The tests run hooks/command the way the agent runs it, with the plugin options as BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_AI_DOCS_SYNC_* variables, against a test API.

Lint the plugin with the Buildkite linter:

docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id asyntai/ai-docs-sync

More

Full guide: https://asyntai.com/documentation/integrations/buildkite/

License

MIT. See LICENSE.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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