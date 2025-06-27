  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. claude-summarize-buildkite-plugin

Claude Summarize Buildkite Plugin Build status

AI-powered build analysis and error diagnosis using Claude. This plugin automatically analyzes build failures, provides root cause analysis, and suggests actionable fixes through Buildkite annotations.

Features

  • 🤖 Intelligent Build Analysis: Claude analyzes build logs to identify root causes of failures
  • 📋 Buildkite Annotations: Creates rich annotations with analysis results and suggested fixes
  • Smart Triggering: Configurable triggers (on-failure, always, manual)
  • 🔧 Actionable Insights: Provides specific steps to resolve issues and prevent future failures
  • 🎯 Context-Aware: Understands build context including branch, commit, and job information

Requirements

Quick Start

  1. Get your Anthropic API key from console.anthropic.com
  2. Add it to your Buildkite environment variables as ANTHROPIC_API_KEY
  3. For Buildkite secrets, create .buildkite/hooks/pre-command in your repository: 
    #!/bin/bash
export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=$(buildkite-agent secret get ANTHROPIC_API_KEY)
export BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN=$(buildkite-agent secret get BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN)
  4. Add the plugin to your pipeline using one of these approaches:
steps:
  # Option 1: Using environment variable set at upload time
  - label: "🧪 Run tests"
    command: "npm test"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"

  # Option 2: Using Buildkite secrets (recommended)
  # First, create .buildkite/hooks/pre-command with:
  # export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=$(buildkite-agent secret get ANTHROPIC_API_KEY)
  - label: "🧪 More tests"
    command: "npm test"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"

Configuration Options

Required

api_key (string)

Your Anthropic API key for accessing Claude. Use an environment variable reference:

  • Environment variable: "${ANTHROPIC_API_KEY}" - References an environment variable set at upload time
  • Buildkite secrets: Create .buildkite/hooks/pre-command with export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=$(buildkite-agent secret get ANTHROPIC_API_KEY), then use "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY" (recommended)

Optional

model (string)

Claude model to use for analysis. Default: claude-3-7-sonnet-20250219

buildkite_api_token (string)

Buildkite API token for fetching job logs directly from the Buildkite API. This improves analysis by providing the exact failing job logs. If not specified, the plugin will look for BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN in the environment.

trigger (string)

When to trigger Claude analysis. Options: on-failure, always, manual. Default: on-failure

  • on-failure: Only analyze when the build step fails
  • always: Analyze every build (success or failure)
  • manual: Only when CLAUDE_ANALYZE=true environment variable is set or commit message contains [claude-analyze]

analysis_level (string)

Level at which to analyze logs. Options: step, build. These require buildkite_api_token to be set in order to fetch job logs, else we default to available environment variables. Default: step

  • step: Analyze only the current step’s logs
  • build: Analyze logs from all jobs in the entire build

max_log_lines (integer)

Maximum number of log lines to send to Claude for analysis. Default: 1000

custom_prompt (string)

Additional context or instructions to include in the analysis prompt.

timeout (integer)

Timeout in seconds for Claude API requests. Default: 60

annotate (boolean)

Whether to create Buildkite annotations with the analysis results. Default: true

agent_file (boolean or string)

Include project context from an agent file in the analysis. Default: false

  • true: Include AGENT.md from the repository root
  • false: Don’t include any agent context
  • "path/to/file.md": Include the specified file

The agent file should contain project-specific context like architecture details, common issues, coding standards, or troubleshooting guides that help Claude provide more relevant analysis.

compare_builds (boolean)

Enable build time comparison analysis. When enabled, Claude will analyze build time trends by comparing the current build duration against recent builds. Default: false

comparison_range (integer)

Number of previous builds to compare against for build time analysis. Only used when compare_builds is true. Default: 5

Examples

Basic Usage - Analyze Failed Tests

steps:
  - label: "🧪 Run tests"
    command: "npm test"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"

When tests fail, Claude will analyze the output and create an annotation with:

  • Root cause analysis
  • Key error explanations
  • Suggested fixes
  • Prevention strategies

Build-Level Analysis

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Analyze entire build"
    command: "npm test"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          buildkite_api_token: "$$BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN"
          analysis_level: "build"
          trigger: "always"

With analysis_level: "build", Claude will analyze logs from all jobs in the build, providing insights across the entire pipeline.

Always Analyze Builds

steps:
  - label: "🏗️ Build application"
    command: "npm run build"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          trigger: "always"
          custom_prompt: "Focus on build performance and optimization opportunities"

Manual Analysis with Custom Context

steps:
  - label: "🚀 Deploy to staging"
    command: "./deploy.sh staging"
    env:
      CLAUDE_ANALYZE: "true"  # Trigger manual analysis
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          trigger: "manual"
          custom_prompt: "This is a deployment script. Focus on infrastructure and configuration issues."
          max_log_lines: 2000

Build Time Analysis

steps:
  - label: "🏗️ Build with performance tracking"
    command: "npm run build"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          compare_builds: true
          comparison_range: 10
          custom_prompt: "Focus on build performance trends and identify any performance regressions"

When compare_builds is enabled, Claude will:

  • Compare current build time against the last N builds (configurable via comparison_range)
  • Identify performance trends and anomalies
  • Suggest optimizations for slow builds
  • Highlight significant performance changes

Multiple Steps with Different Configurations

steps:
  - label: "🔍 Lint code"
    command: "npm run lint"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          custom_prompt: "Focus on code quality and style issues"

  - label: "🧪 Run tests"
    command: "npm test"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          custom_prompt: "Focus on test failures and coverage issues"

  - label: "🏗️ Build production"
    command: "npm run build:prod"
    plugins:
      - claude-summarize#v1.0.0:
          api_key: "$$ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"
          trigger: "always"
          custom_prompt: "Focus on build optimization and bundle analysis"

Compatibility

Elastic StackAgent Stack K8sHosted (Mac)Hosted (Linux)Notes
  • ✅ Fully compatible assuming requirements are met

⚒ Developing

Run tests with

docker compose run --rm tests

👩‍💻 Contributing

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Make your changes
  4. Add tests for new functionality
  5. Ensure all tests pass
  6. Submit a pull request

Please follow the existing code style and include tests for any new features.

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Migration Services
  9. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025