Branch Commit Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that verifies the build commit exists on the specified branch. Designed for UI-triggered builds where a user may select a commit that doesn’t belong to the target branch.
The plugin only runs when
BUILDKITE_SOURCE is
ui. For all other build sources it exits immediately.
Options
Optional
mode (string)
Controls what happens when the commit is not found on the branch. Defaults to
strict.
warn— logs a warning and continues the build
strict— fails the build with an error
Examples
In
warn mode:
steps:
- label: ":pipeline:"
command: buildkite-agent pipeline upload
plugins:
- branch-commit#v1.0.0:
mode: "warn"
In
strict mode (the default —
mode can be omitted):
steps:
- label: ":pipeline:"
command: buildkite-agent pipeline upload
plugins:
- branch-commit#v1.0.0:
mode: "strict"
Shallow clones
When the repository is a shallow clone (e.g., when using the sparse-checkout plugin), the plugin runs
git fetch --unshallow to retrieve enough commit history for ancestry validation. In partial clone environments (
--filter=blob:none), this only downloads commit metadata and is inexpensive. In non-partial shallow clones, this downloads the full repository history, which may be slow on large repositories.
Developing
Run tests locally:
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester
Run shellcheck:
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/mnt" --workdir "/mnt" koalaman/shellcheck:stable hooks/* lib/*.bash
Validate plugin structure:
docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id branch-commit --path /plugin
Contributing
- Fork the repository and create a feature branch
- Add tests for any new functionality
- Ensure all tests pass and shellcheck reports no warnings
- Open a pull request
License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.