Annotate Git Diff
buildkite-plugins
/
annotate-git-diff-buildkite-plugin
Shows git diff between current commit and target branch as a build annotation.
- Repository:
- annotate-git-diff-buildkite-plugin
- Created:
- Dec 4, 2024
- Last updated:
- Dec 6, 2024
- Latest release:
- v1.1.0 (Dec 5, 2024)
